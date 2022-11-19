Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurricane Haven

106 S Elson St

KIRKSVILLE, MO 63501

Order Again

Popular Items

Haven Burger
Island Fries
Pick Three

Appetizers

Island Fries

Island Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with Pulled Pork, Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce, Pico de gallo and our homemade Island BBQ sauce. Best shared with a group or as a meal.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Molten, cheesy goodness in a crispy wonton wrapper for that satisfying crunch. Try them with a side of Jerk Sauce for an extra kick!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crisp pickle chips battered and deep-fried to perfection

Regular Fries

$4.00

With our perfect mix of seasoning try these extra crispy fries

Burgers

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$11.00

A juicy, flavorful beef patty, lightly seasoned with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun. For our signature burger seasoning, try the Haven Burger!

Haven Burger

$11.00

Generously seasoned with our in-house blend, our signature burger packs big bursts of flavor with a bit of island heat!

Island Burger

Island Burger

$12.00

A perfectly seared beef patty seasoned in our signature Haven style, drizzled with our homemade Island BBQ sauce, and topped with a grilled pineapple ring for a must-try blend of sweet and savory

Extra Sides

Fries side

$3.00

A basket of our extra crispy fries, lightly seasoned and perfect for snacking

Cole Slaw side

$3.00

A dish of our creamy, homemade cole slaw

Pickle Chips side

$5.00

Kids Menu

Corndog & Fries

Corndog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00
Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Nothing says Caribbean food like jerk chicken. Enjoy a jerk chicken breast filet topped with our in-house Cilantro Lime Cream sauce and our Pineapple Pico de Gallo on a toasted bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Tender, smoked pulled pork coated with our homemade island BBQ sauce for a sweet and smoky flavor

Tacos & Sliders

Pick One

$6.00

Choose one taco or slider plus a side

Pick Two

Pick Two

$10.00

Choose two tacos or sliders plus a side

Pick Three

Pick Three

$13.00

Choose any combination of three tacos and sliders plus a side

Brunch

Egg Slider

$162.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Signature Drinks

Bahama Mama

$6.00+
Bushwacker

Bushwacker

$6.00+

Originally invented in a St. Thomas pub, the Bushwacker is a frozen drink with a smooth, chocolatey flavor. Careful! As every experienced islander knows, you’ll be “bushwacked” before you know it!

Cake by the Ocean

$6.00+

If you’ve never had a sweet piece of cake on the beach... if you know what we mean... you’re missing out. Either way, enjoy this mix of fruit juices and Pinnacle Cake vodka.

Coki Beach Daiquiri

$6.00+

There’s nothing quite like the deep red of a sunset over the ocean from Coki Point - except maybe this strawberry and lime daiquiri!

Magen's Bay

Magen's Bay

$6.00+

Magen’s Bay features over a mile of pristine, white sand beach. It’s actually the model for our bar top! With this drink, we’ve replicated the clear waters and white sands only found in the Caribbean, and it tastes good too!

Painkiller

$6.00+

A Caribbean classic, our Painkiller combines Cruzan’s Barrel-Aged Dark Rum, citrus, coconut, and a hint of nutmeg together to create a unique cocktail with a hidden punch. Let those aches and pains melt away!

Shark Bite

$6.00

Little brother to the Shark Attack!, the Shark Bite arrives in a small fish bowl (dine-in only) with a shark* prepared to make a bloody mess of anyone who gets too close!

Signature Hurricane

$9.00

Featuring Cruzan’s “Hurricane Proof” rum, our hurricane is nearly guaranteed to blow you away with a not-too-sweet blend of passion fruit and rum flavor.

Signature Rum Punch

$6.00+

An absolute “must try”, our Signature Rum Punch blends mouth-watering fruit juices with rum and spices to deliver a smooth, sweet flavor that still packs a…

St Johns Pina Colada

$6.00+

While getting caught in a warm island rain beats the Missouri alternative, our Pina Colada gives any beach bar a run for its money. Our classic take on the cocktail combines pineapple and coconut cream with Cruzan rum, straight from the islands.

The Haven Margarita

The Haven Margarita

$6.00+

Some say you haven’t had a Margarita until you’ve tried the Haven Margarita. Or at least we do. With Jose Cuervo, Gran Marnier, and real agave nectar, your taste buds will believe you’ve gone island hopping!

Black Rifle Salted Caramel Martini

$6.00

Black Rifle Peanut Butter Mocha Martini

$6.00

St Pattys

Grasshopper

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Sex with a Gator

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Kirksville's one and only beach bar & grill. Incredible food, ice cold beer, and vacation vibes. Come check us out!

Location

106 S Elson St, KIRKSVILLE, MO 63501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Hurricane Haven, LLC image
Hurricane Haven, LLC image

