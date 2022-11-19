- Home
Hurricane Haven
106 S Elson St
KIRKSVILLE, MO 63501
Popular Items
Appetizers
Island Fries
Fries topped with Pulled Pork, Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce, Pico de gallo and our homemade Island BBQ sauce. Best shared with a group or as a meal.
Mozzarella Sticks
Molten, cheesy goodness in a crispy wonton wrapper for that satisfying crunch. Try them with a side of Jerk Sauce for an extra kick!
Fried Pickles
Crisp pickle chips battered and deep-fried to perfection
Regular Fries
With our perfect mix of seasoning try these extra crispy fries
Burgers
Cheeseburger in Paradise
A juicy, flavorful beef patty, lightly seasoned with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun. For our signature burger seasoning, try the Haven Burger!
Haven Burger
Generously seasoned with our in-house blend, our signature burger packs big bursts of flavor with a bit of island heat!
Island Burger
A perfectly seared beef patty seasoned in our signature Haven style, drizzled with our homemade Island BBQ sauce, and topped with a grilled pineapple ring for a must-try blend of sweet and savory
Sandwiches
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Nothing says Caribbean food like jerk chicken. Enjoy a jerk chicken breast filet topped with our in-house Cilantro Lime Cream sauce and our Pineapple Pico de Gallo on a toasted bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, smoked pulled pork coated with our homemade island BBQ sauce for a sweet and smoky flavor
Tacos & Sliders
Soft Drinks
Signature Drinks
Bahama Mama
Bushwacker
Originally invented in a St. Thomas pub, the Bushwacker is a frozen drink with a smooth, chocolatey flavor. Careful! As every experienced islander knows, you’ll be “bushwacked” before you know it!
Cake by the Ocean
If you’ve never had a sweet piece of cake on the beach... if you know what we mean... you’re missing out. Either way, enjoy this mix of fruit juices and Pinnacle Cake vodka.
Coki Beach Daiquiri
There’s nothing quite like the deep red of a sunset over the ocean from Coki Point - except maybe this strawberry and lime daiquiri!
Magen's Bay
Magen’s Bay features over a mile of pristine, white sand beach. It’s actually the model for our bar top! With this drink, we’ve replicated the clear waters and white sands only found in the Caribbean, and it tastes good too!
Painkiller
A Caribbean classic, our Painkiller combines Cruzan’s Barrel-Aged Dark Rum, citrus, coconut, and a hint of nutmeg together to create a unique cocktail with a hidden punch. Let those aches and pains melt away!
Shark Bite
Little brother to the Shark Attack!, the Shark Bite arrives in a small fish bowl (dine-in only) with a shark* prepared to make a bloody mess of anyone who gets too close!
Signature Hurricane
Featuring Cruzan’s “Hurricane Proof” rum, our hurricane is nearly guaranteed to blow you away with a not-too-sweet blend of passion fruit and rum flavor.
Signature Rum Punch
An absolute “must try”, our Signature Rum Punch blends mouth-watering fruit juices with rum and spices to deliver a smooth, sweet flavor that still packs a…
St Johns Pina Colada
While getting caught in a warm island rain beats the Missouri alternative, our Pina Colada gives any beach bar a run for its money. Our classic take on the cocktail combines pineapple and coconut cream with Cruzan rum, straight from the islands.
The Haven Margarita
Some say you haven’t had a Margarita until you’ve tried the Haven Margarita. Or at least we do. With Jose Cuervo, Gran Marnier, and real agave nectar, your taste buds will believe you’ve gone island hopping!
Black Rifle Salted Caramel Martini
Black Rifle Peanut Butter Mocha Martini
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Kirksville's one and only beach bar & grill. Incredible food, ice cold beer, and vacation vibes. Come check us out!
