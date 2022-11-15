Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

3,491 Reviews

$$

809 Gulf Way

St. pete beach, FL 33706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Original 5oz Grouper Petite
Original 8oz Grouper Sandwich Large
Kid Popcorn Shrimp

APPS

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$14.25

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Calamari

$15.00

Gator Bites

$17.00

1945 Crab Cake App

$18.25

Smoked Fish Spread

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00+

Peel and Eat Shrimp (Copy)

$15.00+

Grouper Nuggets

$14.50

Veggie Spring Roll

$11.00

Seashore Tots

$9.00

Seashore Loaded Tots

$11.00

Seashore Blue Crab

$13.00

LOBSTER CLAW APP

$25.00

BOWLS

CHICKEN BREAST

$16.25

GROUPER

$20.25

NO MEAT

$12.49

SCALLOPS

$17.25

SHRIMP

$17.25

SALMON

$19.50

FILET

$21.25

Beyond Burger

$17.25

DESSERTS

Keylime

$8.00

Seasalt Carmel Ch Cake

$10.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Blueberry White Chocolate Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$75.00

FROM THE LAND

Ribeye

$27.50

ChIcken Breast Dinner

$18.50

Chicken Breast, Blackened, Grilled, Fried, or Teriyaki

SURF & TURF

$40.50+

FROM THE SEA

Grouper Pass-A-Grille

$35.50

Fresh Gulf Grouper with Maine Lobster Meat,

GrouperParadise

$35.50

Fresh Gulf Grouper, Topped with Crab Cake

Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner

$25.50

Prepared your way

Mom's 1945 Crab Cake Dinner

$29.25

Two(2) Maryland-Style Crab Cakes

Shrimp Dinner

$18.50+

Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.

Hurricane Seafood Platter

$48.50

Gulf Grouper, (6) Jumbo Shrimp & Crab Cake

Scallop Dinner

$27.75

Fresh Scallops Grilled, Broiled,Fried

Salmon Dinner

$21.50

Fresh Grilled, Broiled, Fried or Blackened

Cook Your Catch

$11.00

SURF & TURF

$40.50+

New Years Lobster & Ribeye

$38.00Out of stock

2 LOBSTER TAIL 3rd Weekend

$38.00Out of stock

6 Shrimp

$10.75

KIDS MENu

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid Nuggets

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Doggie Chicken

$4.50

Doggie Burger

$5.50

Kids Milk

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Grapefruit Juice

MERCHANDISE

Bad to the Bone tee

$18.99

Evacuation tee

$18.99

z Employee Nametag

$2.00

Z Employee tee

$7.00

Sale Tshirts

$10.00

Long Sleeve Evacuation S/M/L

$28.99

Long Sleeve Evacuation XL/XXL

$30.99

Employee Long Sleeve S,M,L

$10.99

Employee Long Sleeve XL, 2XL

$11.99

Employee Long Sleeve S,M,L

$10.99

Employee Long Sleeve S,M,L

$10.99

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo

$22.50

Creamy Alfredo over Fettuccine and

Lobster Ravioli

$25.50

Lobster-Filled Pasta with Sherry Bisque,

Pasta

$13.50

S&S Primavera

$26.25

Lobster Pasta

$30.00

All Shrimp Prima

$26.25

All Scallop Prima

$30.25

SANDS/TACOS

Beyond Burger(Vegan)

$14.75

100% Vegan. Made from Plants. Juicy, 'Meaty' and Delicious!

Black and Bleu Burger

$16.75

Buccaneer

$13.50

Crab Melt Sandwich

$19.50

Hurricane Burger

$13.75

100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.

Hurricane Poor Boy

$14.00+

Original 5oz Grouper Petite

$16.25

Original 8oz Grouper Sandwich Large

$23.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.25

TACO

$14.00+

Ultimate Burger

$17.00

100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef with Cajun Spice. Topped with Gorgonzola Crumbles.

Club Wrap

$16.50

Wrap Of The Day

$15.75

Patty Melt

$16.75

Grouper Reuben

$17.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.75

Hot N Spicy Burger

$16.75

Chicken Philly

$16.25

Lobster Roll

$25.00

SIDES

French Fries

$4.75

Vegetable Medley

$4.75

Asparagus

$4.75

Coleslaw,

$4.75

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

Bread Du Jour

$3.75

Meat add on Shrimp Scampi 12

$13.25

Rice

$4.75

Power Veggies

$4.75

Potato Sa!ad

$4.75

Broccoli

$4.75

Side Orings $$

$4.75

Pasta Salad

$4.75

Mac N Chesse Side

$6.00

SALAD/SOUP (Copy)

Hurricane House Salad

$10.25

Baby Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cicimbers,

Chopped Salad

$11.24

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Gorgonzola,

Hurricane Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Hurricane Bisque

$9.00+

CHEF SALAD

$15.24

SUNSHINE SALAD

$11.49

BEER BOTTLE

Amstel Light BTL (Copy)

$5.00

Bud Light BTL (Copy)

$4.25

Bud Light Bucket 5 (Copy)

$16.25

Bud Light Seltzer Bucket

$21.25

Bud Light Seltzer Can

$4.75

Budwieser BTL (Copy)

$4.25

Budwieser Bucket 5 (Copy)

$16.25

Coors Light BTL (Copy)

$4.25

Coors Light Bucket 5 (Copy)

$16.25

Corona BTL

$5.25

Corona Bucket 5

$21.25

Corona Bucket 5 (Copy)

$21.25

Corona Bucket 5 BTL

$21.25

Corona Lgt BTL

$5.25

Guiness BTL (Copy)

$5.25

Heineken BTL (Copy)

$5.25

Heineken Bucket 5 (Copy)

$19.25

Heineken Light BTL (Copy)

$5.25

Heineken Light Bucket 5 (Copy)

$19.25

Mich Ultra BTL (Copy)

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bucket 5 (Copy)

$16.25

Mich Ultra CAN (Copy)

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL (Copy)

$4.25

Miller Lite Bucket 5 (Copy)

$16.25

N/A Coors Btl N/A (Copy)

$4.25

Red Strip BTL (Copy)

$5.25

Z 6 PACK Bud (Copy)

$9.50

Z 6 PACK Bud Light (Copy)

$9.50

Z 6 PACK Mich Ultra BTL (Copy)

$11.50

Z 6 PACK Miller Lite BTL (Copy)

$9.50

Z 6 PACK N/A Coors Btl N/A (Copy)

$9.50

Nutrl Seltzer

$5.50

Golden Mango Can

$5.50

BEER DRAFT

Mondelo

$6.50

Landshark DRF

$6.00

Bud Light DRF

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai DRF

$6.00

Fat Tire DRF

$6.00

Goose Island DRF

$6.50

Jai Alai DRF

$6.00

Mango Wheat Ale

$5.50

Michelob Amber DRF

$4.50

Shock Top DRF

$5.00

Stella DRF

$6.00

Yuengling DRF

$4.50

Mich Ultra Dft

$5.50

Wedding Beer Special

$2.00

Big Storm Amber Ale

$5.50

Kona Draft

$5.50

COCKTAILS

Absolute Awsome

$8.25

Amaretto Sour

$5.85

Bahama Mama

$7.20

Bay Breeze

$5.85

Bellini

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Burning Berries

$6.75

Buttery Nipple

$6.75

Cape Cod

$5.85

Citron Lemonade

$7.75

Classic Martini

$8.25

Dry Martini

$7.75

Dry Rob Roy

$6.75

Fuzzy Navel

$5.85

Gibson, Gin

$6.75

Gibson, Vodka

$6.75

Gimlet, Gin

$6.75

Gimlet, Vodka

$6.75

Gin Fizz

$5.85

Gree Tea Shot

$7.25

Grey Hound

$5.85

Hurricane

$7.75

Kahlua & Cream

$8.50

Kamekazi

$7.00

L.I.T.

$7.50

L.I.T., Prem

$9.00

Long Beach Tea

$7.50

Madras

$5.85

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini, Gin

$8.25

Martini, Vodka

$8.25

Melonball

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.75

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Orgasm

$7.75

Perfect Manhattan

$6.75

Perfect Martini

$7.75

Perfect Rob Roy

$6.75

Planters Punch

$7.50

Robroy

$6.75

Rum Collins

$5.75

Russian Qualude

$8.25

Salty Dog

$5.75

Screwdriver

$5.75

Sex On Beach

$7.75

Singapore Sling

$6.75

Slo Comf Screw

$6.75

Slo Screw

$6.75

Slow Gin Fizz

$5.85

Sombrero

$7.50

South Beach

$7.75

Southbound Greyhound

$7.25

Spritzer

$6.50

Sunset Chill

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$5.85

Toasted Almond

$7.50

Tom Collins

$5.85

Tequila Sunrise

$5.85

Toasted Almond

$7.75

Tom Collins

$5.85

Ulimate Bloody Mary

$7.75

Vodka Collins

$5.85

Vodka Sour

$5.85

Whiskey Sour

$5.85

White Russian

$7.75

COFFEE DRINKS

IRISH COFFEE

$7.25

HOT WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.25

SNOW CAP

$7.25

MEXICAN COFFEE

$7.25

Thin Mint

$7.25

FROZEN DRINKS

MUDSLIDE

$9.25

SANDY BANANA

$7.50

COLODAS

$7.50

ABOSLUTELY AWESOME

$8.25

KAHLUA COLODA

$8.25

STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$7.50

MANGO DAQUIRI

$7.50

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$7.75

LIQUOR

Promo Party

$200.00

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jim Bean

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Evan Willams

$5.60

Makers Mark

$8.25

Amaretto

$5.60

Di Saronno

$7.75

Baileys

$7.75

Butter Shots

$5.60

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.75

Peach Schnpps

$5.60

Tia Maria

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.45

Bombay Sapphire

$8.25

Pinnacle Gin

$5.60

Tanqueray

$7.50

Chivas

$8.50

Dewars

$7.25

Glenlivet

$8.25

Old Smothers

$5.60

Cuervo

$7.25

Cuervo 1800

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.65

Hornitos

$5.60

PATRON ANEJO

$10.25

Absolut

$7.25

Absolut Citron

$7.25

Absolute Pears

$7.25

Absolut Mandrin

$7.25

Absolut Peppar

$7.25

Grey Goose

$8.25

Ketel One

$8.25

Pinnacle

$5.60

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Pinnacle Orange

$5.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinacle Raspberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Pinnacle Tropical

$5.50

Tito's

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jameson

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Evan Williams

$4.60

Bacardi

$7.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan

$5.60

Cruzan Coconut

$6.50

Cruzan Mango

$6.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.50

Cruzan Banana

$6.50

Cruzan Citrus

$6.50

Cruzan Strawberry

$6.50

Cruzan Citrus

$6.50

Cruzan Rasberry

$6.50

Malibu

$7.00

Myer Dark

$7.00

MARGARITAS

CAT 5

$12.99

FLAVORED

$7.25

GOLDEN

$7.50

HURRICANE MARGARITA

$9.25

PARTIDA

$12.25Out of stock

PATRON SILVER MARGARITA

$12.25

TRADITIONAL

$7.25

MARTINIS

CLASSIC HURRICANE Martini

$8.25

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.25

RAINING RASPBERRIES

$8.25

CHOCOHOLIC

$8.25

LEMON DROP

$8.25

KEY LIME PIE

$8.25

PASS A GRILLE

$8.25

MOJITOS

CRUZAN CITRUS MOJITO

$7.50

CRUZAN MANGO MOJITO

$7.50

CRUZAN LIGHT RUM MOJITO

$7.50

CRUZAN PINEAPPLE MOJITO

$7.50

CRUZAN COCONUT MOJITO

$7.50

PINNACLE ORANGE VOJITO

$7.50

PINNACLE RASPBERRY VOJITO

$7.50

PINNACLE BLUEBERRY VOJITO

$7.50

RUM DRINKS

CRUZAN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.25

CRUZAN MANGO HURRICANE

$7.75

CRUZAN MANGO BAY BREEZE

$7.25

CRUZAN ENDLESS SUMMER PUNCH

$7.75

RUM RUNNER

$8.25

RUM PUNCH

$7.75

SHOTS

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$7.25

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.25

LEMON DROP

$7.25

SPECIALITY DRINKS

BLOODY MARY

$7.25

CITRUS LEMONADE

$7.75

GULF SHORE

$7.75

SOUTH BEACH

$7.75

SUNTAN

$7.75

5'OCLOCK SOMEWHERE

$7.75

TITOS

TEXAS MULE

$7.50

ALL AMEICAN LEMONADE

$7.50

ALL TIME FAVORITE

$7.50

Tito's Transfusion

$7.50

BUCKETS

VOO DOO BUCKETS

$12.99

HORNY BUCKET

$12.99

WINE GLASS

CHARDONNAY

$5.50

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$5.50

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.50

MERLOT

$5.50

SAUVIGNON BALNC

$5.50

MOSCATO

$5.50

WHITE ZINFADEL

$5.50

Champagne Split

$5.55

Wine Wedding Special

$3.00

WINE TO GO 4 PACKS

4 PACK CHARDONNAY

$10.00

4 PACK CABERNET

$10.00

4 PACK PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

4 PACK MOSCATO

$10.00

4 PACK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

4PACK MERLOT

4 PACK WHITE ZINF

$10.00

Btl Asti Champ

$22.00

NON ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

Sprite

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Lemonaide

$3.75

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Regular OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweeten Tea

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Virgin Strawberry Cola

$4.50

Cool Breeze

$4.50

Red Freeze

$4.50

Mango Freeze

$4.50

Yellow Freeze

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.75

Fiji Water

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary Virgin

$3.95

BAG OF ICE

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Ss Straw

$0.75

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water-NEW TABLE

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Apple Juicr

$3.25

Large OJ

$5.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Lime Each

$0.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach, FL 33706

Directions

Gallery
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
709 Gulf Way Saint Petersburg, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Wharf Pass-A-Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Pass a Grille Way St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
210 Madonna Blvd Tierra Verde, FL 33715
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5901 Sun Blvd Saint Petersburg, FL 33715
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. pete beach

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,008
7081 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Clam
orange star4.4 • 1,209
46 46th Ave St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Paradise Grille - PAG
orange star4.5 • 922
900 Gulf Way St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
orange star4.0 • 340
5501 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. pete beach
Madeira-Redington
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Tyrone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
South St. Petersburg - Edit
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston