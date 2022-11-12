Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurricane Pizza

6705 Pine Forest Road

Pensacola, FL 32526

Pizzas

9 Inch

$7.24

12 Inch

$10.99

14 Inch

$13.49

Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

Calzones

$8.25

Calzones are an Italian oven-baked folded pizza, often described as a turnover, made with leavened dough. It originated in Naples in the 18th century.

Appetizers

Bread sticks

$6.99

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Corn fritters

$7.99

Jalapenos poppers

$8.99

Fried pickles

$7.99

8 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Cowboy Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Wings

6 Whole Wings

$9.99

12 Whole Wings

$18.99

24 Whole Wings

$34.99

8 Boneless Wings

$8.99

16 Boneless Wings

$15.99

24 Boneless Wings

$24.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce, , cheese and basil

Classic Style Pasta

$9.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, cheese and basil

Dipping Sauces

BBQ

$1.00

Mild Buffalo

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Honey Siracha

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

2 Liter

Coke 2L

$3.29

Diet Coke 2L

$3.29

Dr Pepper 2L

$3.29

Sprite 2L

$3.29

Barq's Root Beer 2L

$3.29

Orange Fanta 2L

$3.29

Mellow Yellow 2L

$3.29

20 Oz

Coke 20 Oz

$2.19

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.19

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.19

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.19

Barq's Root Beer 20 Oz

$2.19

Orange Fanta 20 Oz

$2.19Out of stock

Dasani

$2.19

Dr Pepper Dark Berry 20 Oz

$2.19

Dr Pepper Cherry 20 Oz

$2.19

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda 20 Oz

$2.19

Powerade Fruit Punch 20 Oz

$2.19

Powerade Grape 20 Oz

$2.19

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast 20 Oz

$2.19

Extra Sweet Tea

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19

WTFanta Zero Sugar Blue Mystery Flavor 20oz

$1.99Out of stock

Smaller Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Just like you'd see at the county fair, but smaller and more fry shaped!

Apple Strudle Bites

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best pizza in hurricane alley!

Location

6705 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL 32526

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Hurricane Pizza image
Hurricane Pizza image

