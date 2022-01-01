Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

200 Main St,Ste 201

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Popular Items

Classic Hurricane Burger
Taquitos
Chips & Salsa

Starters

Wings

Wings

$14.99

Choose Your Flavor and get 1 Pound Of Jumbo Wings served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip

Buffalo Bites

Buffalo Bites

$11.99

Choose your flavor and get tender chunks of white meat chicken beer batttered dip and served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

big enough for two - house chips topped with house chili, jack & cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, green onion, black olive with guacamole, pico & sour cream

Chicken Avodilla

Chicken Avodilla

$11.99

flour tortilla with grilled chicken, jack & cheddar cheese, roasted jalapeno, avocado & pico de gallo served with salsa & sour cream

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.99

soybean pods sauteed with garlic, red chili, sesame & soy

Thai Satay

Thai Satay

$12.99

grilled chicken skewers, pickled cucumber, sticky rice, peanut sauce

Fingers & Fries

Fingers & Fries

$11.99

our most popular appetizer jumbo chicken tenders hand breaded with your choice of BEER BATTER - SUPER CRUNCH or SWEET HONEY CRUNCH with choice of Ranch, Comeback, Honey Mustard, Smoked Tomato or BBQ. Served with a side of our famous spicy fries.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

spicy fries topped with flame broiled carne asada, grilled onion, pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle cream, roasted jalapenos, cilantro w/ buttermilk ranch dip

Blackend Ahi Sashimi

Blackend Ahi Sashimi

$13.99

ahi seared with cajun spice, fried wontons, mango salsa, sticky rice, shoyu, wasabi, pickled cucumber ginger

Flatbread

Flatbread

$7.99

pizza bread topped with sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni & oregano

Loco Coco Shrimp

Loco Coco Shrimp

$12.99

hand rolled plump popcorn style shrimp, beer battered, sweet coconut crust, sweet thai chili sauce

Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.99

hand rolled beef birria, potato & queso with salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce and consome

Crispy Taco Basket

$9.99

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Skins

Cheese Steak Skins

Cheese Steak Skins

$12.99

steak, mozzarella cheese, bbq spice, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sour cream and scallions

Papa Skins

Papa Skins

$11.99

salsa, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, scallions, ranch

Burgers

Big Daddy Burger

Big Daddy Burger

$14.99

papaya bbq basted patty, sharp cheddar, bacon, grilled onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Mushroom Jalapeno Burger

Mushroom Jalapeno Burger

$13.99

swiss cheese, mushrooms and onions sauteed with butter, roasted jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, mayo, comeback sauce

Bacon Bleu

Bacon Bleu

$13.99

worcestershire splash, blue cheese, bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy horseradish sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

cornflake fried chicken, nashville spice, fresno slaw, tomato, red onion, kosher pickles, comeback sauce, brioche bun

Slyyders

Slyyders

$12.99

2 mini burgers with american cheese, grilled onion, mustard, pickle, tomato, mayo & fries.

Classic Hurricane Burger

Classic Hurricane Burger

$12.99

our not-so-basic burger with american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1,000

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

crispy chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, spinach herb wrap.

Bodacious Melt

Bodacious Melt

$14.99

smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, swiss, grilled tomato, grilled sourdough

Cali Tuna Melt

Cali Tuna Melt

$13.99

fresh roasted albacore tuna, jack & cheddar, avocado, bacon, grilled tomato, grilled sourdough

Bowls

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$17.99

your choice ahi tuna or salmon with sesame soy blend, sticky rice, avocado, fresno chili, tomato, scallions, pickled cucumber, mac salad

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.99

char grilled teriyaki chicken, sticky rice, steamed vegetables, mac salad

Hula Garlic Shrimp

$18.99

Simple Salad Bowl

$7.99

South Of Border

Mahi Mango Tacos

Mahi Mango Tacos

$13.99

w/ corn tortillas, blackened mahi mahi, fresno chili slaw, cilantro, tomato, avocado, mango salsa, habanero aioli

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

flour tortilla, sauteed cajun dusted shrimp, fresno chili slaw, pico de gallo, cotija, habanero aioli.

Jumbo Baja Fish Taco

Jumbo Baja Fish Taco

corn tortilla, jumbo size beer battered white fish, fresno chili slaw, onions, cilantro, avo crema.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$12.49

jumbo flour tortilla w/ carne asada, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sourcream, chipotle sauce & spicy fries

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.49

flour tortilla, charred carne asada, cabbage, onions & cilantro, chipotle cream, spicy fries, queso cotija

Beef Birria Tacos

Beef Birria Tacos

$12.99

corn tortilla, queso fresca, beef birria, onions, cilantro with consome on side

Juan More Tacos

$12.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$17.99Out of stock

Ravi taco

$1.00Out of stock

Monster Dogs

The Hawaiian

$11.99

The German

$10.99

The American Chili Cheese

$10.99

Extras & Sides

Sauces

Sauces

your flavor town is right here, a list of our house made sauces

Beef Rib Special

$13.99Out of stock
Chili

Chili

our award winning house made chili with just the right amount of heat, topped with cheese, onions and sour cream

Chips Guacamole & Salsa

Chips Guacamole & Salsa

$7.99

fresh hand cut chips with homemade guacamole & salsa roja

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

fresh hand cut chips with homemade guacamole

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

fresh hand cut chips with homemade salsa roja

Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$4.99

our world famous spicy fries with side of ranch

Cheese Fry

$5.99
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

our house made chili over crispy fries topped with cheese and onions

Killer Rosemary Garlic Fries

Killer Rosemary Garlic Fries

$6.99

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh rosemary, pepper & parsley with parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

perfectly fried to bring out the sweetness of the sweet potato, and lightly seasoned for a balanced flavor

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99Out of stock

crispy onion rings with canes pepper sauce

Frijoles De La Olla

Frijoles De La Olla

$1.99

A bowl of freshly made Mexican beans

Burger Patty

Burger Patty

$4.99

our freshly ground beef patty grilled to your specs without all the fluff. just beef, fire and our special santa maria style season salt

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

fresh grilled chicken tenders with no fluff. just fire and our special santa maria style season salt

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$8.99Out of stock

fresh pacific salmon, pan roasted with fresh rosemary and garlic with no added fluff

Jasmine Steamed Rice

Jasmine Steamed Rice

$1.99

bowl of freshly steamed Jasmine Rice.

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

bowl of fresh seasonal vegetables steamed

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$2.99

our house made Hawaiian style mac salad.

Garlic Baguette Bread

Garlic Baguette Bread

$2.99

a basket of our fresh garlic baguette - great by itself or eve better with our artichoke dip

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Celery Carrot Sticks

$3.00

FIsh N Chips (Fridays Only)

$7.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Avocad0

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Add Smoked Turkey

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

FOOD SO GREAT YOU'LL SCRAPE YOUR PLATE! We know that is a very bold statement and after 30 years and counting, we know we can deliver. We are the authority in California Pub cuisine and Hurricanes continues to honor the flavorful history and melting pot that is California. Fun. Affordable. Fast. Great Food. Great Service. Great Friends. Proudly Serving Locals & Tourists Alike Since 1992 Full Service Bar · Craft Cocktails · Craft Beer *Consumer Advisory Consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Alert your server if you have special dietary requirements.

Website

Location

200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Hurricanes Bar & Grill image
Hurricanes Bar & Grill image
Hurricanes Bar & Grill image

