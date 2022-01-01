Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

15015 Main Street

#114

Bellevue, WA 98007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Plain Curry

$10.00

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.00

TonKatsu (pork) Curry

$15.00

Fish Cutlet Curry

$16.00

Tokyo Curry

$14.00

TOKYO CURRY SP/HUNGRY PANDA

$9.80

Braised Beef Curry

$13.00

Braised Chicken Curry

$13.00

Karaage Curry

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Seafood Medley Curry

$16.00

Menchi Curry

$15.00

Croquette Curry

$15.00

Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Japanese Red Sauce & Pasta

$8.50

Seafood Pasta

$16.00

Naporitan

$10.00

Mentaiko & Ika

$16.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Karaage App

$8.00

HUNGRY PANDA KARAAGE SPECIAL

$4.00

Fried Shrimp App

$9.00

Fried Calamari App

$9.00

Tokyo Curry Cheese Fries

$9.00

Croquettes

$7.00

Gyoza

$6.50

Tofu Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Okra Appetizer

$5.00

CHOW BUS Karaage App Special

$3.99

Salads & Sandwiches

Chicken Katsu Salad

$10.00

Pork Katsu Salad

$10.00

Ramen Salad/Hiyashi Chuka

$10.00

Karaage Salad

$10.00

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Katsu Sandwich

$10.00

Menchi Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Curry Udon

$9.00

Corn Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Sides

Curry Pickles

$2.00

White Rice

$3.00

Brown RIce

$4.50

Pasta

$3.00

Curry

$7.00

Tokyo Curry

$7.00

Chicken Katsu

$6.50

Pork Katsu

$6.50

Fish Katsu

$7.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

House Salad

$2.00

Side of Tofu

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

Side of Braised Beef

$3.00

Side of Braised Chicken

$3.00

Large (6oz) white sauce

$2.50

Beverages

Coke Product

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Calpico water (canned)

$3.00

Calpico Soda

$3.00

Flavored Calpico - Bottled

$4.00

Canned Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Oolong Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Milk Coffee

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock

S. Pelegrino - 1 liter

$3.75Out of stock

bottled water

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Nihon Sakura -Cherry Blossom Water

$4.50

Cherry Blossom flavored water, sweetened

Bottled Green Tea

$4.00

Bottled Green Tea BOLD (KOICHA)

$4.00

Bottled Match GenMaicha

$4.00

Bottled Barley Tea (MUGICHA)

$4.00

Bottled Golden Oolong Tea

$4.00

Bottled Hojicha Tea

$4.00

Bottled Raspberry Black Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled White Peach Black Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Sparking Ume

$5.00Out of stock

Sparling Yuzu

$5.00

Suntory Alcohol Free

$7.50

Desserts

Matcha Pudding

$4.50

Mango Pudding

$4.50

Coffee Jelly

$3.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Mango Pudding UBER DEAL

$3.38

Matcha Pudding UBER DEAL

$3.38

Coffee Jelly UBER DEAL

$2.63

Ice Cream UBER DEAL

$3.38

Beer

Sapporo - 12 oz

$6.00

Sapporo Light - 12 oz

$6.00

Sapporo - 21 OZ

$9.00

Asahi - 12 oz

$6.00

Asahi - 21 oz

$9.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$7.50

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$7.50

Kawaba Pilsner

$7.50

Kyoto White Yuzu

$7.50

Lucky Chicken Red IPA

$7.50

Kyoto IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$8.50

Rydeen IPA

$8.50

Echigo Stout

$8.50

Suntory Alcohol Free

$7.50

Sake

Kenbishi Kuromatsu "oldest brand"

$14.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$9.00

Snow Beauty Nigori

$10.00

Kurosawa Nigori

$9.00

Lucky Cup

$7.00

One Cup Junmai (Clear)

$4.50

One Cup Nigori (Cloudy)

$5.50

Kobe (cup)

$10.00

Hana-Kohahu Plum Sake

$9.00

Hana Awake Sparkling Yuzu

$8.00

Ikezo Peach Jelly Sake (can)

$8.00

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

BAG SURCHARGE

BAG SURCHARGE

$0.08

Catering Trays

Catering Tray A

$10.00

Catering Tray B

$12.50

Catering Tray c

$15.00

Catering

Catering Pack A

$10.00

Catering Pack B

$12.50

Catering Pack C

$15.00

Karaage

Katsu Sliders (24)

$50.00

Curry Tubs (5 servings)

$22.00

Curry Pickes (10 servings)

$10.00

SIde Trays

Katsu Sliders

$50.00

Mini Matcha

$15.00

Ladles

$2.50

Gift Certificate

$10

$10.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Curry and Modern Japanese Comfort Food

Location

15015 Main Street, #114, Bellevue, WA 98007

Directions

Gallery
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle image
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle image
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak
orange star4.3 • 553
3019 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
SUMO EXPRESS - 219 BROADWAY E #18
orange starNo Reviews
219 BROADWAY E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki & Wok
orange star4.5 • 1,316
324 Broadway E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
408 Broadway East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
orange star4.4 • 262
4221 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
orange star4.1 • 4,808
391 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,604
901 Mercer St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Laboratory - South Lake
orange star4.1 • 4,150
1253 Thomas Street Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle - 825 Harrison St
orange star4.6 • 3,949
825 Harrison St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
orange star4.4 • 2,873
711 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
orange star4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston