Hush Keller 211 South Main Street
211 South Main Street
Keller, TX 76248
STARTERS & SHAREABLES & SOUPS & SALADS
Smoked Sesame Tuna
Rangoon (6)
custard crab meat & cream cheese
Shishito Peppers
japanese peppers sautéed in garlic oil
Edamame
Gyoza
pan fried meat & veggie dumplings
S&P Calamari
tempura calamari & okra stir fry with red onions, scallions, salt & pepper
Dancing Shrimp
tempura shrimp with sweet aioli
BaoBao
braised pork belly, cucumber, scallions with bao bun
Kama Kama
grilled hamachi collar, micro greens & jalapeño yuzu
Deviled Eggs (4)
whipped yolk with pork belly
Truffle Kanpachi
sashimi kanpachi served with truffle jalapeño yuzu sauce, garlic chili, tobiko & green onions
Sashimi Sampler
8pc chef omakase sashimi
Nigiri Sampler
8pc chef omakase nigiri
Hush Omakase
10 pc nigiri & 10 pc sashimi omakase
Obaasan soup
Miso soup
Yuzu Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil with yuzu balsamic
Kanikama Avocado Salad
House Salad
Seaweed Salad
Sushi Salad
seaweed salad, avocado, micro greens, cucumber, sesame dressing and spicy mayo Choice of tuna or salmon
SIGNATURE & FRIED MAKI
B.F.F
kanikama. shrimp. cream cheese. avocado. sweet mayo. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Butter Crab
(soy wrap) crab salad. special seasoning. ponzu butter sauce
Crazy Ami
shrimp tempura. spicy salmon. cream cheese. tempura crunch. eel sauce.
Harvest Tuna Roll
tempura tuna. cream cheese. crispy onions. spicy mayo. scallion
Hi Keto
Cucumber wrapped with salmon. tuna. snapper. kani Kama. avocado. micro greens. citrus vinaigrette. tobiko
Hidden Tiger
kani salad. avocado. seared salmon. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Hot Chicks
tempura chicken. avocado. spicy mayo. eel sauce. soy wrap
Hot Lover
assorted fish. cream cheese. avocado. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Hot Tushi
kani salad. cream cheese. tempura fried topped with spicy tuna. spicy salmon. cucumber. avocado. micro greens. tobiko. spicy mayo. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Hush Hush
snow crab. avocado. cucumber. salmon. bluefin. albacore. white tuna. micro greens. tobiko. sesame sauce. daikon wrap
Jalapeno Bomber
spicy tuna. cucumber. jalapeños. seaweed salad. avocado. eel sauce. sriracha
Kani Koi
shrimp tempura. kanikama. eel. avocado. eel sauce. tobiko
Mr Krabs
shredded kani. cucumber.avocado. cream cheese. spicy mayo. crunch
Red Dragon
kani salad. eel. avocado.eel sauce. tobiko
Sake Sake
(soy wrap) kani salad. avocado. spicy mayo. soy wrap. salmon. sesame dressing. crunchy onions
Scallop
scallops. cream cheese. avocado. tobiko. scallions. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Shrimp Turfin
(soy wrap) tempura shrimp. asparagus. seared filet mignon. cream cheese. teriyaki sauce. spicy mayo. scallion
Spicy Atlantic Salmon
spicy salmon. salmon. avocado. tobiko. wasabi mayo. spicy mayo
Spicy Girl
spicy tuna. spicy salmon. spicy mayo. tempura crunch
Super Spider
tempura soft-shell crab. avocado. kani salad. eel sauce. spicy mayo. tobiko
Tanuki Tuna
spicy tuna. seared white tuna. mango. cucumber. micro g tobiko. scallions jalapeños yuzu
The HUSH Rainbow
Tsunami
spicy tuna. seared tuna. avocado. sesame sauce
Tuna Kawa
kani salad. mango. avocado. seared tuna. eel sauce. spicy mayo
Volcano
spicy tuna. kanikama. cucumber. spicy mayo. sriracha
Yuzu Hamachi
seared yellowtail. mango. jalapeños. yuzu sauce
Gucci Maine Lobster Roll
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
Albacore
Amberjack
Ami Ebi
Bluefin Tuna
Ebi (Shrimp)
Escolar White Tuna
Inari
Kanikama
Mackerel
Octopus
Quail Egg & Tobiko
Salmon
Salmon Toro
Scallop
Smoked Salmon
Snapper
Snow Crab
Squid
Tamago (Egg)
Tobiko
Toro
Unagi (Eel)
Uni
Uni & Tobiko
Waygu
Yellowtail
Otoro Tartare 2pc
Ootor Tartare w/ Caviar 2pc
Seasonal Fish Omakase 10 Pc.
OTHER MAKI & POKE
Philly
smoke salmon. cream cheese. scallions
California
kanikama. cucumber. avocado
Shrimp Tempura
tempura shrimp. avocado
Boston
shrimp. cucumber. avocado
Alaska
salmon. cucumber. avocado
Spicy Crab
spicy kani salad. avocado
Eel Cucumber
smoke eel. cucumber
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna. tempura crunch
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon. tempura crunch
Garden Greens
green mix. cucumber. avocado. carrot
Sun Set
avocado. carrot. cucumber
Jade
cucumber. seaweed salad
Grass Hopper
avocado. cucumber. asparagus
Sweet Roots
tempura sweet potato. cream cheese
Poke Bowl
bowl filled with rice, marinated fish, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, beets and tobiko.
Avocado Maki
Cucumber Maki
PLATES & BOWLS & HUSH TERIYAKI
Stir Fry Udon noodles
udon noodles with egg, carrots, celery & cabbage
Classic Fried Rice or Spicy
stir fry with egg, scallions & red onions
Hush Teriyaki
your choice of protein grilled with our signature teriyaki sauce served with sautéed veggies, side soup and steam r
Lemongrass Mussels
New Zealand mussels in tangy lemongrass broth, shallot white wine & salted bacon served with a side of garlic baguette
Bella Steak
Steak & Fries
10oz New York strip steak with garlic herb sauce & cajun fries steak is cooked MED RARE
Krabby Patty
seasoned waygu burger, swiss cheese, arugula salad and house made aioli served with seasoned fries
Wagyu Burger
seasoned waygu burger, swiss cheese, arugula salad and house made aioli served with seasoned fries
Wu Tang Porkin Taters
fried pork spare ribs with seasoned potatoes toss in savory ginger garlic soy