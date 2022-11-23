Main picView gallery

Hush Keller 211 South Main Street

211 South Main Street

Keller, TX 76248

STARTERS & SHAREABLES & SOUPS & SALADS

Smoked Sesame Tuna

$20.00

Rangoon (6)

$12.00

custard crab meat & cream cheese

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

japanese peppers sautéed in garlic oil

Edamame

$10.00

Gyoza

$12.00

pan fried meat & veggie dumplings

S&P Calamari

$19.00

tempura calamari & okra stir fry with red onions, scallions, salt & pepper

Dancing Shrimp

$18.00

tempura shrimp with sweet aioli

BaoBao

$12.00

braised pork belly, cucumber, scallions with bao bun

Kama Kama

$19.00

grilled hamachi collar, micro greens & jalapeño yuzu

Deviled Eggs (4)

$12.00

whipped yolk with pork belly

Truffle Kanpachi

$20.00

sashimi kanpachi served with truffle jalapeño yuzu sauce, garlic chili, tobiko & green onions

Sashimi Sampler

$32.00

8pc chef omakase sashimi

Nigiri Sampler

$32.00

8pc chef omakase nigiri

Hush Omakase

$80.00

10 pc nigiri & 10 pc sashimi omakase

Obaasan soup

$5.00

Miso soup

$5.00

Yuzu Caprese Salad

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil with yuzu balsamic

Kanikama Avocado Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sushi Salad

$18.00

seaweed salad, avocado, micro greens, cucumber, sesame dressing and spicy mayo Choice of tuna or salmon

SIGNATURE & FRIED MAKI

B.F.F

$15.00

kanikama. shrimp. cream cheese. avocado. sweet mayo. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Butter Crab

$15.00

(soy wrap) crab salad. special seasoning. ponzu butter sauce

Crazy Ami

$16.00

shrimp tempura. spicy salmon. cream cheese. tempura crunch. eel sauce.

Harvest Tuna Roll

$15.00

tempura tuna. cream cheese. crispy onions. spicy mayo. scallion

Hi Keto

$16.00

Cucumber wrapped with salmon. tuna. snapper. kani Kama. avocado. micro greens. citrus vinaigrette. tobiko

Hidden Tiger

$15.00

kani salad. avocado. seared salmon. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Hot Chicks

$14.00

tempura chicken. avocado. spicy mayo. eel sauce. soy wrap

Hot Lover

$16.00

assorted fish. cream cheese. avocado. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Hot Tushi

$19.00

kani salad. cream cheese. tempura fried topped with spicy tuna. spicy salmon. cucumber. avocado. micro greens. tobiko. spicy mayo. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Hush Hush

$22.00

snow crab. avocado. cucumber. salmon. bluefin. albacore. white tuna. micro greens. tobiko. sesame sauce. daikon wrap

Jalapeno Bomber

$17.00

spicy tuna. cucumber. jalapeños. seaweed salad. avocado. eel sauce. sriracha

Kani Koi

$15.00

shrimp tempura. kanikama. eel. avocado. eel sauce. tobiko

Mr Krabs

$15.00

shredded kani. cucumber.avocado. cream cheese. spicy mayo. crunch

Red Dragon

$15.00

kani salad. eel. avocado.eel sauce. tobiko

Sake Sake

$15.00

(soy wrap) kani salad. avocado. spicy mayo. soy wrap. salmon. sesame dressing. crunchy onions

Scallop

$16.00

scallops. cream cheese. avocado. tobiko. scallions. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Shrimp Turfin

$20.00

(soy wrap) tempura shrimp. asparagus. seared filet mignon. cream cheese. teriyaki sauce. spicy mayo. scallion

Spicy Atlantic Salmon

$16.00

spicy salmon. salmon. avocado. tobiko. wasabi mayo. spicy mayo

Spicy Girl

$15.00

spicy tuna. spicy salmon. spicy mayo. tempura crunch

Super Spider

$17.00

tempura soft-shell crab. avocado. kani salad. eel sauce. spicy mayo. tobiko

Tanuki Tuna

$16.00

spicy tuna. seared white tuna. mango. cucumber. micro g tobiko. scallions jalapeños yuzu

The HUSH Rainbow

$20.00

Tsunami

$16.00

spicy tuna. seared tuna. avocado. sesame sauce

Tuna Kawa

$16.00

kani salad. mango. avocado. seared tuna. eel sauce. spicy mayo

Volcano

$15.00

spicy tuna. kanikama. cucumber. spicy mayo. sriracha

Yuzu Hamachi

$16.00

seared yellowtail. mango. jalapeños. yuzu sauce

Gucci Maine Lobster Roll

$38.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Albacore

$9.00

Amberjack

$9.00

Ami Ebi

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna

$11.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$8.00

Escolar White Tuna

$8.00

Inari

$8.00

Kanikama

$8.00

Mackerel

$8.00

Octopus

$9.00

Quail Egg & Tobiko

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Salmon Toro

$10.00

Scallop

$10.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Snapper

$8.00

Snow Crab

$12.00

Squid

$8.00

Tamago (Egg)

$8.00

Tobiko

$8.00

Toro

$14.00

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

Uni

$16.00

Uni & Tobiko

$16.00

Waygu

$14.00

Yellowtail

$9.00

Otoro Tartare 2pc

$20.00

Ootor Tartare w/ Caviar 2pc

$40.00

Seasonal Fish Omakase 10 Pc.

$50.00

OTHER MAKI & POKE

Philly

$8.00

smoke salmon. cream cheese. scallions

California

$8.00

kanikama. cucumber. avocado

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

tempura shrimp. avocado

Boston

$8.00

shrimp. cucumber. avocado

Alaska

$8.00

salmon. cucumber. avocado

Spicy Crab

$9.00

spicy kani salad. avocado

Eel Cucumber

$8.00

smoke eel. cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

spicy tuna. tempura crunch

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

spicy salmon. tempura crunch

Garden Greens

$9.00

green mix. cucumber. avocado. carrot

Sun Set

$8.00

avocado. carrot. cucumber

Jade

$8.00

cucumber. seaweed salad

Grass Hopper

$8.00

avocado. cucumber. asparagus

Sweet Roots

$9.00

tempura sweet potato. cream cheese

Poke Bowl

$18.00

bowl filled with rice, marinated fish, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, beets and tobiko.

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

PLATES & BOWLS & HUSH TERIYAKI

Stir Fry Udon noodles

$10.00

udon noodles with egg, carrots, celery & cabbage

Classic Fried Rice or Spicy

$10.00

stir fry with egg, scallions & red onions

Hush Teriyaki

your choice of protein grilled with our signature teriyaki sauce served with sautéed veggies, side soup and steam r

Lemongrass Mussels

$32.00

New Zealand mussels in tangy lemongrass broth, shallot white wine & salted bacon served with a side of garlic baguette

Bella Steak

$19.00

Steak & Fries

$44.00

10oz New York strip steak with garlic herb sauce & cajun fries steak is cooked MED RARE

Krabby Patty

$22.00

seasoned waygu burger, swiss cheese, arugula salad and house made aioli served with seasoned fries

Wagyu Burger

$23.00

seasoned waygu burger, swiss cheese, arugula salad and house made aioli served with seasoned fries

Wu Tang Porkin Taters

$22.00

fried pork spare ribs with seasoned potatoes toss in savory ginger garlic soy

Side Steam Rice

$5.00

LITTLE ONES & DESSERT

Mac & Cheese w/ fries

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets w/ fries

$10.00

Kids Teriyaki Chicken w/ Steam Rice

$12.00

Kids Teriyaki Shrimp w/ Steam Rice

$14.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

side fries

$6.00

side nuggets

$6.00

side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sweet Cheeks

$13.00

Brownies

$12.00

Matcha Azuki

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Matcha Ice Cream

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Real Soda

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Fiji Natural

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Remune

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

BAR

Blood Diamond

$15.00

Lemon Tree

$15.00

Mango Senorita

$16.00

Me Fugu

$16.00

Monk Ole Fashion

$18.00

Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Purple Mango

$14.00

Shawties

$18.00

Southern Peachy

$14.00

Tiki Tai

$15.00

Toki Manhattan

$16.00

Tokyo Mule

$15.00

Holiday Old Fashion

$15.00

Pineapple mojito AF

$9.00

Tiki Tai AF

$9.00

Purple Mango AF

$9.00

Tokyo Mule AF

$9.00

Me Fugu AF

$9.00

Mango Senorita AF

$9.00

Southern Peachy AF

$9.00

Daou Rose Btl

$39.00

Domaine Aix Rose Btl

$45.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$55.00

Francis Coppola Chardonnay Btl

$39.00

Frank Family Chardonnay Btl

$75.00

Hakutsuru Plum Btl

$39.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$42.00

Long Shadows ‘Cymbal’, Columbia Valley Btl

$65.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay Btl

$45.00

Neyers 304 ‘Unoaked’ Chardonnay Btl

$50.00

S Sohne ‘Kabinet’ Riesling Btl

$36.00

Schloss Vollrads Dry Riesling Btl

$42.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$39.00

Terlano Pinot Grigio Btl

$42.00

Trefethen Chardonnay Btl

$65.00

William Favre Chablis, FR Btl

$70.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards Merlot Btl

$42.00

Argyle Pinot Nior Btl

$50.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Btl

$60.00

Belle Glos 'Dairyman' Pinot Nior Btl

$80.00

Bonanza by Caymus Suisun Red Blend Btl

$42.00

BV Cabernet Btl

$75.00

Cade Winery Cabernet Btl

$220.00

Caymus Cabernet 1 liter Btl

$180.00

Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Btl

$305.00

Darioush 'Caravan' Cabernet Btl

$110.00

Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Nior Btl

$39.00

Emmolo by Caymus Merlot Btl

$60.00

Etude Pinot Nior Btl

$60.00

Frogs Leap Zinfandel Btl

$70.00

Groth Cabernet Btl

$120.00

Hess 'Allomi' Cabernet Btl

$70.00

Hess Estates ‘Lion Tamer’ Red Blend Btl

$95.00

Iron and Sand Cabernet Btl

$48.00

Krupp Brothers ‘The Doctor’ Red Blend Btl

$230.00

La Jota Cabernet Btl

$255.00

Larkmead Vineyards Cabernet Btl

$200.00

Mt. Brave Cabernet Btl

$180.00

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Btl

$65.00

Neyers ‘Neyers Ranch’ Estate Cabernet Btl

$120.00

Penfolds 'Max's' Cabernet Btl

$45.00

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz Btl

$105.00

Pine Ridge Cabernet Btl

$88.00

Prisoner Red Blend Btl

$80.00

Quilt Red Blend Blend Btl

$60.00

Renwood Zinfandel 'Grandpere' Btl

$80.00

Seghesio Zinfandel Btl

$54.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Btl

$165.00

St. Francis Cabernet Btl

$42.00

Stags’ Leap Cabernet Btl

$100.00

The Prisoner Cabernet Btl

$80.00

Torbreck 'The Stead' Shiraz Btl

$58.00

Opus One Btl

$490.00

Avissi Sparkling Rosé Btl

$36.00

Domaine Carneros Brut Btl

$75.00

Francis Coppola Prosecco Btl

$39.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Btl

$120.00

Palmer & Co Reserve Brut Btl

$80.00

Pierre Sparr Brut Btl

$39.00

Piper Heidsick ‘Cuvee Rare’ Brut Btl

$350.00

Schramsberg 'Mirabelle' Rose Brut Btl

$60.00

Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Nior Glass

$13.00

St. Francis Cabernet Glass

$14.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards Merlot Glass

$14.00

Francis Coppola Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Terlano Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Daou Rose Glass

$13.00

Bonanza by Caymus Suisun Red Blend Glass

$14.00

Francis Coppola Prosecco Glass

$13.00

Avissi Sparkling Rosé Glass

$12.00

Hakutsuru Plum Wine Glass

$13.00

Pierre Sparr Brut Glass

$13.00

Schloss Vollrads Dry Riesling Glass

$14.00

Domaine Carneros Brut Glass

$25.00

Caymus Cabernet Glass

$30.00

Iron and Sand Cabernet Glass

$16.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

S Sohne ‘Kabinet’ Riesling Glass

$12.00

Seghesio Zinfandel Glass

$18.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Quilt Red Blend Blend Glass

$18.00

Trefethen Chardonnay Glass

$17.00

Domaine Aix en Provence Rose Glass

$15.00

Fonseca Ruby Port

$7.00

Fonseca Tawny Port

$8.00

Fonseca Tawny 20yr Port

$10.00

Dessert Flight

$15.00

Flavor Sake Flight

$12.00

Junmai Sake Flight

$12.00

Junmai Diaginjo Flight

$16.00

Hana White Peach

Hana Lychee

Hana Fuji Apple

Hana Pineapple

Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass

Black & Gold Junmai

Shirakabe Junmai

Otokoyama Man's Mountain Junmai

Hot Sake Flask

$12.00

Ten to Chi Heaven & Earth Junmai Diaginjo

Wakatake Junmai Diaginjo

Soto Junmai Diaginjo

Shochikubai Milk Silk Nigori btl

$18.00

Heavensake Sake Baby Junmai btl

$35.00

Akitabare Junmai, Northern Skies btl

$24.00

Horin Junmai Daiginjo btl

$30.00

Mio Sparkling btl

$22.00

Hana Awake Sparkling Peach btl

$18.00

Hana Awake Sparkling Yuzu btl

$18.00

Asahi

$9.00

Austin East Texas Honey Cider

$7.00

Comminity Mosaic IPA

$8.00

Deep Allum Dallas Blonde Ale

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Lakewood Brewing Milk Stout The Temptress

$7.00

Manhattan Red Gate Amber

$7.00

Rahr & Sons Dadgum IPA

$7.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$7.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Shannon Brew Co 'Seasonal'

$7.00

Wild Acre Billy Jenkins Bock

$7.00

Bluemoon

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultras

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$8.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Wild Run NA

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

The Botanist Gin

$11.00

Yuzugin Japanese Gin

$18.00

East Hyogo Dry Gin

$11.00

Akashi Sherry Cask Whiskey

$60.00

Akashi Ume Whiskey

$18.00

Akashi Whiskey

$18.00

Akashi Whisky Flight

$89.00

Fukano Single Cask Whiskey

$26.00

Hakushu 12yr Whiskey

$44.00

Hatozaki Pure Malt 8yr Whiskey

$20.00

Hatozaki Small Batch Whiskey

$17.00

Hatozaki Whiskey

$14.00

Hatozaki Whisky Flight

$45.00

Hibiki Whiskey

$20.00

Iwai 45 Whiskey

$17.00

Iwai Mars Whiskey

$12.00

Iwai Traditional Whiskey

$17.00

Iwai Whisky Flight

$40.00

Kaiyo 7 yr Whiskey

$17.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength Whisky

$20.00

Kaiyo Kuri Wood Whiskey

$20.00

Kaiyō Whisky Flight

$51.00

Kura Whiskey

$17.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Malt Whiskey

$17.00

Nikka Day Whiskey

$14.00

Nikka From the Barrel Whiskey

$18.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt Whiskey

$17.00

Nikka Whisky Flight

$51.00

Nikka Yoichi Single Malt Whiskey

$22.00

Shibui Bourbon Cask 10yr Whiskey

$40.00

Shibui Pure Malt Whiskey

$17.00

Shibui Single Grain 18yr Whiskey

$60.00

Shibui Whisky Flight

$73.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$12.00

Suntory Whisky Flight

$68.00

Takamine 8yr Whiskey

$20.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Yuzuri

$11.00

Kahlua Coffee

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$11.00

Teeda Japanese Rum

$12.00

Chivas Scotch

$12.00

Dewars Scotch

$11.00

Glenlivet Malt 12yr Scotch

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch

$60.00

Macallan Malt Scotch 12 yr

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$11.00

Oban 14yr Scotch

$24.00

1800 Anejo Tequila

$12.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo Tequila

$15.00

Casamigo Anejo Tequila

$15.00

Casamigo Mezcal Tequila

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Clase Azul Gold Tequila

$85.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Tequila

$85.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$40.00

Don Julio Primavera Tequila

$35.00

El Silencio Mezcal Tequila

$10.00

Espolon Anejo Tequila

$11.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Herradura Reposado Tequila

$12.00

Herradura Silver Tequila

$11.00

Lalo Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo Tequila

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Diamente Tequila

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Patron Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$12.00

Clase Azul Plata Tequila

$30.00

Veneno Reposaldo Tequila

$15.00

Absolut Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Berry Acai Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Citron Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Mango Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Peach Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Pears Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla Vodka

$10.00

Belvedere Vodka

$11.00

Chopin Vodka

$11.00

Effen Black Cherry Vodka

$10.00

Effen Green Apple Vodka

$10.00

Effen Raspberry Vodka

$10.00

Effen Rose Vodka

$10.00

Effen Vodka

$10.00

Effen Yuzu Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Haku Vodka

$11.00

Ketel Vodka

$11.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose Vodka

$11.00

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Van Gogh Expresso Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Angels Envy Rye Whiskey

$16.00

Angels Envy Whiskey

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toast Whiskey

$12.00