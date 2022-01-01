Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Southern

Husk Charleston

17,794 Reviews

$$$

76 Queen Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

76 Queen Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

