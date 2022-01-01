Husk - Wilmington
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
THE HUSK A neighborhood bar where you feel like a neighbor, even if you aren't. A casual environment, a modern-day drinking hole, a place to sit with friends and meet new ones. From bites and sips, to all nighters and ball games, you're welcome here- make yourself at home.
31 S. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
