Husk - Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

31 S. Front Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Speed

House Vodka

$5.00

House Gin

$5.00

House Rum

$5.00

House Tequila

$5.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

$3 Doms

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Crown

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Red Bull/Vodka

$7.00

Captain

$6.00

Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Makers

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Coffee Shot

$5.00

Jack

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Beam

$6.00

LIT

$12.00

Tito's

$7.00

Rumple

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Double

$4.00

Tall

$1.00

Rocks

$2.00

$5 Thurs Mules

$5.00

$4 PBR/ Shot

$4.00

2.50 Domestic

$2.50

$2 PBR

$2.00

$4 Mimosa

$4.00

Juice

$2.00

$7 Draft/Jamo

$7.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Soda

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Freaker

$8.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

CY Cocktails

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Husk Tee

$20.00

Husk Sweatshirts

$40.00

Husk Tank/Crop

$15.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Staff Sweatshrt

$25.00

Staff Tees

$10.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Gatorade Shot

$7.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Courtyard Blue Margarita

$3.00

Cuervo Thursday

$5.00

High Noon

$9.00

Sunrise

$6.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.50

Veggie Dog

$2.50

(LUNCH SPECIAL) 2 Hot Dogs/Bag O' Chips

$5.00

2 Veggie Dog Special

$5.00

Snacks

Basket Fries

$3.50

Basket Tots

$3.50

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Husk Salad

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Totchos

$8.00

Wings

Side Salad

$4.00

$2.50

Flat Bread

$7.00

Chx

$4.00

Chips N Salsa

$1.50

SW Eggrolls

$9.00

Bowl Tom Soup

$5.00

Handhelds

Gyro

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Roudaburger

$11.00

Fried Chix Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$11.00

Gr. Cheese & Cup Soup

$8.00

Gr. Cheese & Bowl Soup

$10.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

$2 Taco

$2.00

Chips Salsa

$1.50

$2 Tacos

$2.00

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Drafts

Guinness

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Red Oak

$5.00

Highwire

$6.00

Trop. Lightning

$6.00

Wrights Brew

$6.00

Ed Teach

$6.00

Waterline

$6.00

Salty Turtle

$6.00

Broomtail

$6.00

Sweetwater

$6.00

Mad Mole

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bill's

$6.00

Allagash

$5.00

Wicked Weed

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Terrapin

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Crawl Salty Turtle

$4.00

High Noon

$8.00

New Anthem

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Abita

$4.00

AMB

$3.00

Beach Day

$5.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Flat Rock Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Dale's

$4.00

Fruit Smash

$5.00

Ed Teach Cans

$5.00

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Heineken

$4.00

High Life

$2.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

O'Doule's

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Purple Haze

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

SW Blue

$4.00

Two Hearted

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Beach Day

$5.00

CB Costero

$4.00

Edward Teach

$7.00

Tru Light

$3.00

Brooklyn

$4.00

Saranac

$4.00

Deep Eddy Soda

$7.00

Mother Earth Kolsch

$5.00

High Noon

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Effen

$7.00

End Of Days

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Pinacle

$6.00

Pickers

$6.00

Loopy

$6.00

Crystal Head

$10.00

Wheatly Vodka

$8.00

Svedka

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Suttler's

$8.00

Botanist

$8.00

Nolet's

$8.00

Tanq Sevilla

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's

$7.00

House Rum

$5.00

Kraken

$7.00

Meyers

$6.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Cruzan

$7.00

1888

$10.00

Tequila

1800

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Cazadores

$7.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Espolon

$7.00

Hornitos

$6.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Gran Coramino

$12.00

Mi Campo

$7.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blanton's

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Famous

$8.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jefferson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie W

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Noble Oak

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$9.00

Red Bush Bushmills

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Slane Irish Whisky

$10.00

SoCo

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Yellowstone

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Laphroaig

$8.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melone

$5.00

Midori

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Cream

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Tuaca

Red

Cab

$6.00

Blend

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

White

P Grigio

$6.00

S Blanc

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Bubbles

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Champs Bottles

$26.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Sex On Beach

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Top Shelf LIT

$16.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Specialties

Husk Lemonade

$7.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Pirate's Potion

$8.00

Gin Gin

$8.00

Whip & Skrew

$8.00

Angry Balls

$8.00

Coco Rita

$8.00

Passion Rita

$8.00

PB&J

$6.00

Cereal Milk

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Vamp Kiss

$10.00

Spooky Rita

$8.00

Witch's Brew

$8.00

Pumpkin Bomb

$8.00

Apple Jack's

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
THE HUSK A neighborhood bar where you feel like a neighbor, even if you aren't. A casual environment, a modern-day drinking hole, a place to sit with friends and meet new ones. From bites and sips, to all nighters and ball games, you're welcome here- make yourself at home.

31 S. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

