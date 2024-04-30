Husky Lew's BBQ 400 E. 3rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Finger-licking BBQ flavors that represent the rich cultural BBQ heritage of Arkansas, with a nod to Memphis.
Location
400 E. 3rd, Little Rock, AR 72201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flora Jean's - 433 East 3rd Street
No Reviews
433 East 3rd Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant