Huss Brewing - DTPHX
No reviews yet
225 E. Monroe St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Nibbles
Rustic Giant Pretzel
served with spicy brown mustard add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3
Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
oven-roasted yellow jalapenos with spicy nduja cream cheese stuffing, wrapped in crispy prosciutto
BYO Green Chile Pork Sliders
topped with house-made green chili pork, creamy cheese sauce, diced tomato, drizzled lime crema, fresh cilantro and cotija cheese
Classic Chips + Dip
kettle chips + house-made french onion-chive dip. add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3
Chips + Salsa
crispy corn tortilla chips with chunky salsa. add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3
Almost Famous Black Bean Nacho
crispy tortilla chips, house-made beer cheese "queso", braised black beans, fresh corn relish, lime crema, cotija cheese. add grilled chicken 5 | add green chile pork 4
Lemon + Roasted Garlic Hummus +
fresh lemon, roasted garlic, olive oil, and sea salt with veggies, grilled squash zucchini, and flatbread
Crispy Shrimp Cocktail
basket of fried mexican street-corn breaded shrimp, served with fresh lemon, creamy remoulade, and house cocktail sauce
Loaded Hummus
our new special loaded hummus! our classic roasted garlic + lemon hummus generously topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, garbanzo bean, olive oil, pitted kalamata olives, and feta cheese. garnished with watermelon radish + juicy grilled lemon and served with fresh tzatziki + stonefired flatbread add our greek marinated chicken breast for $5!!
Salads
Southwestern Chopped Salad +
field greens tossed in avocado vinaigrette dressing, tomatoes, red onion, radish, cotija cheese, huss house croutons, and corn relish. add avocado 2 add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6
The Goddess +
fresh greens, shredded carrot, tomato, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, huss croutons, and green goddess dressing add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6
The Thunderbird Salad +
chopped iceberg, sharp cheddar, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumber, huss croutons, and creamy horseradish ranch. add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6
The Wedge
iceberg wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, cold-smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, huss croutons, and creamy bleu cheese dressing. add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6
Boards & Sharing
3 Sausage + Pretzel Board
locally made 3 miles away at schreiner's fine sausages. haus-made beer bratwurst | portuguese linguica | smoked cheddar brat choose 3 sausages. served with giant rustic pretzel + cactus valley beer cheese with sides of sauerkraut, red cabbage, pickled veggies, pickled red onion, radish, and spicy + honey mustards
Greek Chicken Skewers Board
3 skewers of greek marinated chicken breast and veggies grilled on an open flame served with flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt dipping sauce additional greek chicken skewer 5
Cheesy Veggie Skewers Board
Marinated and pan seared greek cheese topped with 3 skewers of grilled red onion, tomato, zucchini, and squash over an open flame served with flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt dipping sauce. add additional veggie skewer 3
Vegan Sausage Board
grilled beyond sausage. served with a giant rustic pretzel, hummus, sauerkraut, red cabbage, cornichon, radish, and spicy brown + honey mustards
Burgers, Sandwiches, Brats & Other Goodness
The Cheeseburger
$14.90 two quarter-pound beef patties smashed on the flat top and topped with extra american cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato, and onion + ketchup and creamy h.u.s.sauce on a soft potato bun single $11.90 add cold-smoked bacon 2
Beyond Meat Veggie Burger
plant-based burger charbroiled and topped with american cheese, iceberg, tomato, and red onion + ketchup and h.u.s.sauce on a soft local bun
Greek Chicken Wrap +
marinated greek chicken breast, charbroiled to juicy goodness and wrapped in lavash bread with field greens, tomato, cucumbers, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt sauce
Haus Beer Brat
haus-made scottsdale blonde bratwurst finished on the grill and topped with caramelized beer onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard on a soft roll
Beyond Vegan Sausage
beyond vegan sausage, finished on the grill and topped with caramelized beer onions, sauerkraut, and mustard on a soft roll.
Fresh Veggie + Cheese Wrap
field greens tossed in avocado vinaigrette, pan-seared halloumi cheese, tomato, avocado, cucumber, field greens, and wrapped in lavash.
SW Crispy Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich
mexican street corn breaded shrimp, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato on a crusty roll w/ side of creamy coleslaw
Midwest Fish + Chips
freshwater walleye filets, cornmeal-dusted with Andy's breading to order, and fried to a golden brown. served w/ fresh lemon, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sidewinder fries
Crispy Fish Tacos
light and crispy fried fish, spicy coleslaw on corn tortillas. topped with chipotle aioli, picked onions and jalapenos + cilantro
Fries, Sides & Other Things
Arizona Horseshoe Fries
topped with house-made green chile pork, creamy cheese sauce, diced tomato, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro
Black & Bleu-shoe
topped with huss cheese sauce, caramelized onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and finished with a hot sauce drizzle and huss cajun seasoning add cold-smoked bacon 2
Original Horseshoe Fries
crispy fries topped with creamy huss cheese sauce, chopped hamburger, diced tomato, and chive add cold-smoked bacon 2
LARGE Sidewinder Fries
uniquely shaped, crispy outside light and fluffy inside. Large served with creamy huss sauces
Small Sidewinder Fries
uniquely shaped, crispy outside light and fluffy inside. Large served with creamy huss sauces
Small Side of Kettle Chips
small side of premium kettle chips
Lil Husstlers
Kid's Cheeseburger
single burger and cheese. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers
Kid's Chicken Tenders
crispy chicken fingers and ranch dipping sauce. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla and melty cheeses. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers
Kid's Grilled Chicken Nuggets
grilled chicken nuggets and ranch dipping sauce. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers
Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
grilled flour tortilla, black beans, and melty cheeses. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers
Kid's Ice Cream Sundae
Side Show
Dressings and Sauces
1/2 Avocado
Cactus Valley Beer Cheese
Chicken breast
Cornichon
Green Chile Pork
Flatbread
Red Cabbage
Salsa
Sauerkraut
Side of Bacon
Side of Chopped Bacon
Side of Coleslaw
Small Kettle Chip
Small Sidewinder Fry
Small Tortilla Chip
Brownie Skillet Special
Canned Beer
Arizona Light
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
CenPho Citrus IPA
A local citrus IPA with flavors of Lemon, Grapefruit, Orange and other citrus harvested exclusively from Central Phoenix’s Neighborhood backyards! Hyper local - ONLY available in Central Phoenix!
Copper State IPA
Our flagship IPA Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe hop provide a juicy, yet dry tropical with great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!
Hopaloosa Hazy IPA
Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.
Koffee Kolsch
Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!
LowLo Hazy IPA
LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!
Scottsdale Blonde
Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.
Papago Cherry Blossom
Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.
Papago Coconut Joe
A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut.
Papago Desert Sage Orange IPA
An IPA inspired by the Aravaipa Trail Runners at McDowell Mountain. Locally brewed with fresh oranges, orange zest and a hint of sage + agave to represent the flavors and smells of the desert!
Papago Orange Blossom
One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.
Ranch Water Lime
Locally produced Ranch Water made with 100% REAL Limes! This popular subsegment of the Seltzer market is sure to appeal to lovers of all things local. Notes of Arizona Lime, Agave, and a delicious effervescent mouthfeel.
Ranch Water Tangerine
Locally produced Ranch Water made with 100% REAL Limes + tangerines! This popular subsegment of the Seltzer market is sure to appeal to lovers of all things local. Notes of Arizona Lime, Agave, and a delicious effervescent mouthfeel.
Tall Boys
Mixed 6pk
Mixed Case
Oktoberfest
Octoberfest 6 Pack Deal
Juicy Juicy Hazy IPA
6.3% ABV 27 IBU Bursting with candied pineapple, sweet orange, stone fruit and melon with a smooth mouthfeel and lingering bitterness.
Draft Beer TO GO
Juicy Juicy
Arizona Light Lager
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
PCC 50th Anniversary Amber Ale
This medium bodied Amber ale sports a deep copper hue and flaunts notes of Caramel and Honey. A delightful malt backbone is followed by a well balanced finish.