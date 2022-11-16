Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huss Brewing - DTPHX

225 E. Monroe St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Order Again

Nibbles

Rustic Giant Pretzel

$10.90

served with spicy brown mustard add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$12.90

oven-roasted yellow jalapenos with spicy nduja cream cheese stuffing, wrapped in crispy prosciutto

BYO Green Chile Pork Sliders

$12.90

topped with house-made green chili pork, creamy cheese sauce, diced tomato, drizzled lime crema, fresh cilantro and cotija cheese

Classic Chips + Dip

$6.90

kettle chips + house-made french onion-chive dip. add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3

Chips + Salsa

$6.90

crispy corn tortilla chips with chunky salsa. add cactus valley beer cheese fondue 3

Almost Famous Black Bean Nacho

$12.90

crispy tortilla chips, house-made beer cheese "queso", braised black beans, fresh corn relish, lime crema, cotija cheese. add grilled chicken 5 | add green chile pork 4

Lemon + Roasted Garlic Hummus +

$10.90

fresh lemon, roasted garlic, olive oil, and sea salt with veggies, grilled squash zucchini, and flatbread

Crispy Shrimp Cocktail

$13.90

basket of fried mexican street-corn breaded shrimp, served with fresh lemon, creamy remoulade, and house cocktail sauce

Loaded Hummus

$12.90

our new special loaded hummus! our classic roasted garlic + lemon hummus generously topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, garbanzo bean, olive oil, pitted kalamata olives, and feta cheese. garnished with watermelon radish + juicy grilled lemon and served with fresh tzatziki + stonefired flatbread add our greek marinated chicken breast for $5!!

Salads

Southwestern Chopped Salad +

$13.90

field greens tossed in avocado vinaigrette dressing, tomatoes, red onion, radish, cotija cheese, huss house croutons, and corn relish. add avocado 2 add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6

The Goddess +

$12.90

fresh greens, shredded carrot, tomato, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, huss croutons, and green goddess dressing add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6

The Thunderbird Salad +

$11.90

chopped iceberg, sharp cheddar, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumber, huss croutons, and creamy horseradish ranch. add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6

The Wedge

$11.90

iceberg wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, cold-smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, huss croutons, and creamy bleu cheese dressing. add grilled chicken or crispy prosciutto 5 add crispy shrimp 6

Boards & Sharing

3 Sausage + Pretzel Board

$24.90

locally made 3 miles away at schreiner's fine sausages. haus-made beer bratwurst | portuguese linguica | smoked cheddar brat choose 3 sausages. served with giant rustic pretzel + cactus valley beer cheese with sides of sauerkraut, red cabbage, pickled veggies, pickled red onion, radish, and spicy + honey mustards

Greek Chicken Skewers Board

$22.90

3 skewers of greek marinated chicken breast and veggies grilled on an open flame served with flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt dipping sauce additional greek chicken skewer 5

Cheesy Veggie Skewers Board

$22.90

Marinated and pan seared greek cheese topped with 3 skewers of grilled red onion, tomato, zucchini, and squash over an open flame served with flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt dipping sauce. add additional veggie skewer 3

Vegan Sausage Board

$24.90

grilled beyond sausage. served with a giant rustic pretzel, hummus, sauerkraut, red cabbage, cornichon, radish, and spicy brown + honey mustards

Burgers, Sandwiches, Brats & Other Goodness

The Cheeseburger

$14.90+

$14.90 two quarter-pound beef patties smashed on the flat top and topped with extra american cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato, and onion + ketchup and creamy h.u.s.sauce on a soft potato bun single $11.90 add cold-smoked bacon 2

Beyond Meat Veggie Burger

$13.90

plant-based burger charbroiled and topped with american cheese, iceberg, tomato, and red onion + ketchup and h.u.s.sauce on a soft local bun

Greek Chicken Wrap +

$13.90

marinated greek chicken breast, charbroiled to juicy goodness and wrapped in lavash bread with field greens, tomato, cucumbers, hummus, and tzatziki yogurt sauce

Haus Beer Brat

$10.90

haus-made scottsdale blonde bratwurst finished on the grill and topped with caramelized beer onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard on a soft roll

Beyond Vegan Sausage

$11.90

beyond vegan sausage, finished on the grill and topped with caramelized beer onions, sauerkraut, and mustard on a soft roll.

Fresh Veggie + Cheese Wrap

$12.90

field greens tossed in avocado vinaigrette, pan-seared halloumi cheese, tomato, avocado, cucumber, field greens, and wrapped in lavash.

SW Crispy Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

$13.90

mexican street corn breaded shrimp, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato on a crusty roll w/ side of creamy coleslaw

Midwest Fish + Chips

$17.90

freshwater walleye filets, cornmeal-dusted with Andy's breading to order, and fried to a golden brown. served w/ fresh lemon, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sidewinder fries

Crispy Fish Tacos

$14.90

light and crispy fried fish, spicy coleslaw on corn tortillas. topped with chipotle aioli, picked onions and jalapenos + cilantro

Fries, Sides & Other Things

Built for sharing! Get 'em plain or try them as our signature "Horseshoe Style" - inspired by the original Horseshoe sandwich invented in Leah's hometown of Springfield, IL. Kinda like a Midwestern version of Poutine!

Arizona Horseshoe Fries

topped with house-made green chile pork, creamy cheese sauce, diced tomato, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro

Black & Bleu-shoe

$12.90

topped with huss cheese sauce, caramelized onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and finished with a hot sauce drizzle and huss cajun seasoning add cold-smoked bacon 2

Original Horseshoe Fries

$12.90

crispy fries topped with creamy huss cheese sauce, chopped hamburger, diced tomato, and chive add cold-smoked bacon 2

LARGE Sidewinder Fries

$6.90

uniquely shaped, crispy outside light and fluffy inside. Large served with creamy huss sauces

Small Sidewinder Fries

$3.90

uniquely shaped, crispy outside light and fluffy inside. Large served with creamy huss sauces

Small Side of Kettle Chips

$2.90

small side of premium kettle chips

Lil Husstlers

Served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

single burger and cheese. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

crispy chicken fingers and ranch dipping sauce. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

flour tortilla and melty cheeses. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Grilled Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

grilled chicken nuggets and ranch dipping sauce. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

grilled flour tortilla, black beans, and melty cheeses. served with fries or fresh carrots & cucumbers

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Side Show

Dressings and Sauces

1/2 Avocado

$4.00

Cactus Valley Beer Cheese

$3.00

Chicken breast

$5.00

Cornichon

$4.00

Green Chile Pork

$4.00

Flatbread

$4.50

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Chopped Bacon

$2.00

Side of Coleslaw

Small Kettle Chip

$2.90

Small Sidewinder Fry

$3.90

Small Tortilla Chip

$2.90

Add Ons

1 Sausage a la Carte

$5.00

1 fish strip

$8.00

Add Halloumi

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie Skillet Special

Brownie Skillet

$7.90Out of stock

Canned Beer

Arizona Light

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!

CenPho Citrus IPA

A local citrus IPA with flavors of Lemon, Grapefruit, Orange and other citrus harvested exclusively from Central Phoenix’s Neighborhood backyards! Hyper local - ONLY available in Central Phoenix!

Copper State IPA

Our flagship IPA Copper State IPA is a celebration of Arizona Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe hop provide a juicy, yet dry tropical with great bitterness for a truly balanced and enjoyable IPA!

Hopaloosa Hazy IPA

Our version of the hazy style IPA is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo, and Citra hops. These hops bring aromatics of orange, tangerine, and pineapple accompanied by flavors of tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and pineapple! This delicious Hazy IPA is named for the strength, pride and majesty of the Native American Appaloosa horse.

Koffee Kolsch

Our traditional light bodied Kolsch, cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut freshly roasted coffee beans. An amazingly unique brew that drinks as light as any lager but packs a delicious coffee punch!!

LowLo Hazy IPA

LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!

Scottsdale Blonde

Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.

Papago Cherry Blossom

Inspired by one of Arizona's favorite beers, Papago Orange Blossom Wheat, Cherry Blossom Wheat is slightly tart - yet sweet and smooth with a rich cherry taste and balanced mouthfeel.

Papago Coconut Joe

A silky smooth milk stout with coffee beans and coconut.

Papago Desert Sage Orange IPA

An IPA inspired by the Aravaipa Trail Runners at McDowell Mountain. Locally brewed with fresh oranges, orange zest and a hint of sage + agave to represent the flavors and smells of the desert!

Papago Orange Blossom

One of our most popular beers. This light wheat ale starts out with hints of bright citrus and ends with a creamy vanilla finish. Orange Blossom is the perfect relief from the Arizona heat.

Ranch Water Lime

Locally produced Ranch Water made with 100% REAL Limes! This popular subsegment of the Seltzer market is sure to appeal to lovers of all things local. Notes of Arizona Lime, Agave, and a delicious effervescent mouthfeel.

Ranch Water Tangerine

Locally produced Ranch Water made with 100% REAL Limes + tangerines! This popular subsegment of the Seltzer market is sure to appeal to lovers of all things local. Notes of Arizona Lime, Agave, and a delicious effervescent mouthfeel.

Tall Boys

$4.00+
Mixed 6pk

$9.00
Mixed Case

$34.00

Oktoberfest

Octoberfest 6 Pack Deal

$7.00

Juicy Juicy Hazy IPA

6.3% ABV 27 IBU Bursting with candied pineapple, sweet orange, stone fruit and melon with a smooth mouthfeel and lingering bitterness.

Draft Beer TO GO

Juicy Juicy

Arizona Light Lager

Arizona Light Lager

A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!

PCC 50th Anniversary Amber Ale

PCC 50th Anniversary Amber Ale

This medium bodied Amber ale sports a deep copper hue and flaunts notes of Caramel and Honey. A delightful malt backbone is followed by a well balanced finish.