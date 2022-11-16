Huss Brewing - DTPHX

Scottsdale Blonde

Our flagship beer - Scottsdale Blonde is a German-style Kölsch. Based on the traditional beers of Colgne, Germany, this beer is blonde in color, lightly hopped, very smooth with a slightly sweet finish. This beer has higher carbonation which makes it a great food beer. Try it with roasted meats or as an aperitif. German Hops are used to give it a milder bitterness and aroma.