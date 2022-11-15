Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hustle Smoothie Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1240 Belk Drive

Suite 100

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Acai You Later
Strawberry Banana Bliss

Smoothies

Chocolate Cravings Kicker

Chocolate Cravings Kicker

$9.00

banana, cacao, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Green Dream

Green Dream

$10.00

spinach, pineapple, cauliflower, spirulina, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Ginger Turmeric Boost

Ginger Turmeric Boost

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, banana, almonds, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Jazzy Acai Berry

Jazzy Acai Berry

$10.00

strawberries, banana, açaí, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Mother of Dragons

Mother of Dragons

$10.00

dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, coconut cream, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Peanut Butter Coffee Hype

Peanut Butter Coffee Hype

$10.00

banana, cacao, espresso, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Powerful Wild Blueberry

Powerful Wild Blueberry

$10.00

blueberries, banana, cinnamon, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Strawberry Banana Bliss

Strawberry Banana Bliss

$9.00

strawberries, banana, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

The Spin Class

The Spin Class

$9.00

spinach, apple, broccoli, ginger, lemon, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Pregnancy Smoothie

Pregnancy Smoothie

$10.00

banana, strawberries, spinach, spirulina, honey, almonds, pepitas, hemp hearts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Lactation Smoothie

Lactation Smoothie

$10.00

banana, blueberries, strawberries, honey, cinnamon, oats, brewers yeast, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

SEASONAL Pumpkin Spice

SEASONAL Pumpkin Spice

$10.00

pumpkin puree, banana, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

SEASONAL Peach Cobbler

SEASONAL Peach Cobbler

$10.00

peaches, banana, cinnamon, maple syrup, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Grab N Go

BBQ Chickpea Wrap

BBQ Chickpea Wrap

$11.00

Flour tortilla, house made BBQ chickpea dip, lettuce, pickled onions

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap

$11.00

flour tortilla, house made buffalo chickpea dip, lettuce, red onion, vegan ranch

The Hustle Wrap

$12.00

flour tortilla, quinoa, black beans, feta, tomatoes, pickled onions, salsa, house-made avo mousse, Hustle vinaigrette, vegan ranch

Caprese Wrap

Caprese Wrap

$12.00

flour tortilla, mozzarella, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, EBTB

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

flour tortilla, spinach, bell pepper, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, avocado mousse, hummus

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00
BBQ Chickpea Salad Pint

BBQ Chickpea Salad Pint

$10.00

chickpeas, bbq sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, veganaise, pepper

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Pint

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Pint

$10.00

chickpeas, celery, buffalo sauce, veganaise, mustard, dill, salt, pepper

Egg Salad Pint

Egg Salad Pint

$10.00

boiled eggs, veganaise, dill relish, lemon juice, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder

Chips

Chips

$2.00
Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats

Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats

$10.00

oats, chia seeds, almond milk, strawberry jam, vanilla extract, cinnamon, strawberries, blueberries, Blender Bomb

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

vanilla yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, Blender Bomb

Granola PB&J

Granola PB&J

$6.00

peanut butter, strawberry jam, granola

PB Banana Sandwich

PB Banana Sandwich

$8.00

peanut butter, banana, granola, cinnamon, honey

Pickled Onions Pint

Pickled Onions Pint

$8.00

red onion, sugar, white vinegar

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chickpea Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich

$11.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Freestyle Olives

$6.50

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

local sourdough, house-made avo mousse, tomatoes, pickled onions, everything seasoning, Hustle vinaigrette

Spicy Hummus Toast

Spicy Hummus Toast

$10.00Out of stock

local sourdough, house-made hummus, feta, tomatoes, pickled onions, red pepper flakes, Hustle vinaigrette

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$11.00

house made dairy free egg salad, pickled onions, EBTB seasoning

PB Banana Toast

PB Banana Toast

$10.00

local sourdough, natural peanut butter, sliced banana, cacao & sea salt drizzle, cinnamon, hemp hearts

Caprese Toast

Caprese Toast

$11.00

local sourdough, mozzarella, pesto, tomato, sun dried tomato, EBTB seasoning, balsamic glaze

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Bowls

Acai You Later

Acai You Later

$13.00

acai sorbet blend, granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, Blender Bomb, hemp hearts

Vacation Bowl

Vacation Bowl

$14.00

acai sorbet blend, granola, mango, pineapple, Blender Bomb, hemp hearts

Coffee/Tea/Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.75
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Tea

Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
Box Water

Box Water

$2.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
A Dash

A Dash

$6.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.50

Dairy Free & GF Pastries

Carrot Cake Muffin

Carrot Cake Muffin

$5.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Chai Muffin

$5.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.50
Chocolate Tahini Brownie

Chocolate Tahini Brownie

$5.50Out of stock
Coconut Quarantine Bar

Coconut Quarantine Bar

$5.75
Lactation Choco PB Bliss Bar

Lactation Choco PB Bliss Bar

$6.00
Lemon Blueberry Bar

Lemon Blueberry Bar

$5.75
Mocha Cookie Sandwich

Mocha Cookie Sandwich

$9.00
Muffin Drop

Muffin Drop

$8.00
Apple Pecan Caramel Bar

Apple Pecan Caramel Bar

$8.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Cinnamon Scone

Pumpkin Cinnamon Scone

$5.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Almond Cookie

Pumpkin Almond Cookie

$5.50

Wellness

Lemon Ginger Cayenne Shot

Lemon Ginger Cayenne Shot

$3.00
Elderberry Shot

Elderberry Shot

$3.00
Elderberry 4oz

Elderberry 4oz

$13.00

Prepped Cups

16oz Prepped Cups

$45.00

Enjoy your Hustle smoothie, at home! These prepped cups contain all the ingredients in your favorite smoothie. You just pop in the blender, add 4-6oz of water, about a cup of ice, and blend! ENJOY!

Blender Bombs

10 Pack

10 Pack

$24.99
Drizzle

Drizzle

$15.99
Bomb Bars

Bomb Bars

$3.79
Granola

Granola

$16.99
2 Pack

2 Pack

$5.00

Bomb Butter

$15.99Out of stock
5 Pack

5 Pack

$12.50
80x20 Brownies

80x20 Brownies

$19.99

80x20 Beauty Blend Tea

$15.99

Chewy Cookies

$10.99Out of stock

Crunchy Cookies

$10.99Out of stock

Merch

Stickers

$4.00

Juices

DTox Juice

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our plant-based cafe! Come enjoy Blender Bomb smoothies, toasts, bowls, and gluten free-refined sugar free-dairy free pastries!

Location

1240 Belk Drive, Suite 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Hustle Smoothie Bar image
Hustle Smoothie Bar image
Hustle Smoothie Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1324 Theater Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Malika Canteen
orange starNo Reviews
1333 Theater Drive Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Mt Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1909 US-17 K Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Mount Pleasant SC
orange starNo Reviews
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Pasture & Grain - 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston