Hutch Kitchen & Cocktails 2603 N Central Ave

No reviews yet

2603 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Beer

Draft Ultra

$6.00

Four Peaks Wow Wheat

$7.00

Mother Road Tower Station

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Coors Light Draft

$6.00

Mudshark Carmel Porter

$5.00

Mudshark Pumpkin

$6.00

Mudshark Scorpin Amber

$6.00

Mudshark Caramel Porter

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Coors Light Btl

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA

$6.00

Four Peaks Kiltlifter

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Old Speckled Hen

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Stella Liberte NA

$6.00

Tower Station

$7.00

Pizza Port Honey Blonde

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Church Music

$7.00

Crispy

$7.00

Cutwater Pina Colada

$7.00

Cutwater White Russian

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$7.00

Long Drink Strong

$7.00

Long Drink Sugar Free

$7.00

NA BEER

$7.00

Old Speckled Hen

$7.00

White Claw Blackcherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Bucket Topo Chico

$22.00

Bucket White Claw

$22.00

Bucket Bud Light

$22.00

Bucket Coors Light

$22.00

Miller Light

$22.00

Bucket Ultra

$22.00

Shooters

Kamikaze

$6.00

Pickleback

Jager Bomber

$8.00

Pink Pussy

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Cocktails

1912

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Lost Dutchman

$11.00

Picket Post Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Peachy Keen

$10.00

Kon Tiki

$11.00

Monsoon Storm

$11.00

Pineapple Express

$11.00

The Hutch

$9.00

Midtown

$12.00

Mango Tango

$11.00

Liquor

Happy Hour Special

$4.00

360 Bing Cherry

$8.00

Arcadia Cucumber

$8.00

Arcadia Jalapeno

$8.00

Arcadia Lemon

$8.00

Arcadia Grapefruit

$8.00

Arcadia Orange

$8.00

Picket Post

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Arcadia Cucumber - DBL

$14.00

Arcadia Lemon - DBL

$14.00

Arcadia Orange - DBL

$14.00

Arcadia Jalapeno - DBL

$14.00

Arcadia Horseradish - DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron - DBL

$16.00

Ketel One - DBL

$14.00

Titos - DBL

$14.00

Arcadia Grapefruit - DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka - DBL

$10.00

#Gin

$7.00

#Gin - DBL

$14.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

St George Gin

$8.00

Well Gin - DBL

$10.00

Hendricks - DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$14.00

Aviation - DBL

$14.00

#Gin - DBL

$14.00

Adventuros Still Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Pyrat

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Meyers DBL

$12.00

Meyers Silver DBL

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Don Julio

$9.00

El Tesoro

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Repo

$8.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1942

$21.00

Azunia

$9.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$18.00

Patron Anejo DBL

Patron Café DBL

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

Patron Reposado DBL

$14.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.00

Clase Azul DBL

$46.00

Teremana Silver DBL

Teremana Reposado DBL

Espolon DBL

Casamigos Repo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Adventurous Fossil Creek

$8.00

Adventurous Lost Dutchman Rye

$11.00

Adventurous Stills Peralta

$11.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Cask Mates

$13.00

Jameson IPA

$11.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Tullamore Dew Carribean

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10

$12.00

Whistle Pig 12

$15.00

Whistle Pig 15

$22.00

Whistle Pig 18

$40.00

Whistle Pig 6

$12.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Old Rip Van Winkle

$50.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Proper 12

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Wellers Reserve

$17.00

Wellers 12

$16.00

Blantons

$16.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Angels Envy DBL

$20.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$16.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Diabolique DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye DBL

$28.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$14.00

Elijah Craig Rye DBL

$16.00

Clyde Mays DBL

$16.00

Clyde Mays Rye DBL

$16.00

Whistle Pig 6 DBL

$24.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye DBL

$20.00

Whistle Pig 10 DBL

$24.00

Whistle Pig 12 DBL

$30.00

Whistle Pig 15 DBL

$44.00

Whistle Pig 18 DBL

$80.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL

$28.00

Redwood Empire DBL

$12.00

Redwood Empire Rye DBL

$18.00

Redwood Empire Blend DBL

$18.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor DBL

$16.00

Sazerac Rye DBL

$14.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$16.00

Larceny DBL

$14.00

True Blue DBL

$16.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch DBL

BSB 103 DBL

HighWest DBL

HighWest Double Rye DBL

Limousin Rye DBL

Contradiciton DBL

1792 DBL

Redemption DBL

Redemption Rye DBL

Jefferson's DBL

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

Rebel Yell DBL

Tullamore Dew DBL

Tullamore Dew Carribean DBL

Teeling Single Malt DBL

Teeling Single Barrel DBL

Teeling Small Batch DBL

Templeton Rye DBL

Eagle Rare DBL

Jameson DBL

Jameson Stout DBL

Jameson IPA DBL

Yellow Spot DBL

Black Bush DBL

Bushmills DBL

RedBreast 12 DBL

IWAI DBL

Tenjaku DBL

Suntory DBL

Hibiki DBL

Misunderstood DBL

Crown DBL

Crown Apple DBL

Jim Beam Orange DBL

4 Roses DBL

$14.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Aberfeldy

$7.00

Balvenie 12

$10.00

Balvenie 14

$14.00

Balvenie Caribbean 14

$14.00

Craigelachie

$6.00

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 18

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Oban 14

$13.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Well Scotch DBL

$10.00

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$14.00

Laphroaig DBL

$20.00

Aberfeldy DBL

$14.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$20.00

Balvenie 14 DBL

$28.00

Balvenie Caribbean 14 DBL

$28.00

Craigelachie DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet 18 DBL

$32.00

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$24.00

Oban 14 DBL

$26.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$20.00

Macallan 18 DBL

$60.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Watermelon Liquer

$4.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Fireball

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Malort

$5.00

Well Brandy

$5.00

Amaretto DBL

$12.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$6.00

Watermelon Liquer DBL

$6.00

Cointreau DBL

$12.00

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Frangelico DBL

$9.00

Sour Apple Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Irish Mist DBL

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Melore DBL

$8.00

Clase Azul

$75.00

Del Meguey Vida

$9.00

Wine

1912 Heritage Red

$12.00

1912 Heritage White

$12.00

Highlands 41 Red Blend

$9.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$12.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$9.00

Yealands NZ Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bonanza Cabaret

$10.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pilars of Hercules Red Blend

$11.00

Wine Bottle

1912 Heritage White Bottle

$36.00

1912 Heritage Red Bottle

$36.00

Imagery Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Herritage 41 Red Blend Bottle

$26.00

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$27.00

Yealands NZ Sauv Blanc

$27.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$30.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$36.00

Pillars of Hercules Red Blend

$33.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red bull

$3.75

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

Ice tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orance Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Brunch Beverage

Barry's Bloody

$11.00

Breakfast Carafe's

$12.00

Mimosas Bottle

$16.00

Single Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Cocktail

$13.00

Green Chile Bloody

$9.00

Cols Brew Martini

$9.00

$5 Drafts

$5.00

$5 Beer Bottle/Can

$5.00

Shareables

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Firecracker Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

Louisiana Crab Cakes

$19.00

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Wings

$14.00

Brunch

$12.00

Fries

$4.00

St Marys Plate

$10.00

Soups

French Onion

$8.00

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Chili

Chili

$6.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Rotisserie Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Southwestern Salad

$13.00

Wedge

$15.00

Salmon

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$4.00

Steak

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Bowl

Power Bowl

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$15.00

The Delux

$17.00

Hutch Burger

$12.00

Diablo Burger

$12.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Lonestar Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Gringo Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Hot Chicken

$16.00

Italian Sausage & Meatball

$16.00Out of stock

Rueben

$15.00

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Gyro

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Baltimore Club

$14.00

Turkey Diablo

$13.00

Cali Wrap

$12.00

Entrée

Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Braised Shrtribs

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Mardi Gras Pasta

$24.00

Green Chili Meatloaf

$18.00

Brunch

Hutch Classic

$11.00

Crab Benny

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Chiliaquiles

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Sammie

$11.00

Southwest Scramble

$13.00

Green Chili Pork

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Brunch Plate

$12.00

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Chicken Tender

$11.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Wing (6)

$11.00

Party Trays

Spinach Dip

$45.00

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Meatballs

$40.00

Sandwich Tray

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2603 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

