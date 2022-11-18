Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hutch's

3,387 Reviews

$$$

1375 Delaware Ave

Buffalo, NY 14209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Faroe Island Salmon (MENU)
Chicken Milanese
Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare

TAKEAWAY SMALL PLATES

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

$13.50

Bacon on a Plate

$12.95

house-cured & smoked, bourbon braised and sugar glazed

Prime Grind Meatballs

$17.95

porcinin mushroom truffle sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Shishito Peppers

$11.95

lightly fried, sea salt

Thai High Calamari

Thai High Calamari

$17.50

fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette

Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare

$18.50

ginger, lime, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, crisp yucca chips

TAKEAWAY SALADS

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.50

House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sherry-Dijon vinaigrette

TAKEAWAY LARGE PLATES

Small Jambalaya

Small Jambalaya

$19.95

penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce

Large Jambalaya

Large Jambalaya

$33.95

penne, gulf shrimp, chicken, chorizo, spicy tomato cream sauce

Chicken Milanese

$30.95

Bell & Evans organic chicken breast, breaded, organic arugula, tomato, cucumber, onion, balsamic vinaigrette

New York Strip Steak

$69.95

14oz, dry spice rub, grilled, thick-cut buttermilk onion rings

Beef Tenderloin Au Poivre

Beef Tenderloin Au Poivre

$63.95

8oz, peppercorn crusted pan-seared, brandy cream sauce

Hutch's Steak Frites

$74.95

16oz Prime Ribeye, hand-cut French fries, black truffle butter

Faroe Island Salmon (MENU)

$38.95
Yellow Fin Tuna

Yellow Fin Tuna

$42.95

sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce

TAKEAWAY DESSERTS

Gateau Basque

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Gingersnap crust, pear coulis, toasted pecans

Cookie Cup

Cookie Cup

$13.00

whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce

Double Chocolate Brownie

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

For 25 years Hutch's Restaurant has been serving Buffalo with fine cuisine. With an American take on the French Bistro, we combine comfort and intimacy to create a dining experience suited for friendly gatherings or grand occasions.

Location

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

Directions

Gallery
Hutch's image
Hutch's image
Hutch's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack Rabbit - 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Blackrock
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tonawanda Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
The Dapper Goose
orange star4.6 • 423
491 Amherst Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Community Beer Works - 520 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 300
520 7th Street Buffalo, NY 14201
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Mothers Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,531
33 Virginia Pl Buffalo, NY 14204
View restaurantnext
Shango New Orleans Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.2 • 849
3260 Main St Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
orange star4.0 • 527
41 Virginia Place Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston