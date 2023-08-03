Huxley Bay Marina 13200 Farm to Market Road 2694
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13200 Farm to Market Road 2694, Shelbyville, TX 75973
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Shelbyville