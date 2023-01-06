Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Huynh Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

912 St Emanuel St

Houston, TX 77003

Popular Items

1. Eggrolls
5. Grilled Pork Roll
Pho

Appetizers - An Choi

1. Eggrolls

1. Eggrolls

$4.50

Crunchy egg rolls (pork & shrimp filling), served with fresh herbs and lettuce wrap. Fish sauce for dipping.

2. Spring Rolls - VN

2. Spring Rolls - VN

$4.50

Soft rice paper rolls with shrimp & sliced pork. Served with peanut sauce.

Spring Rolls -Shrimp only

Spring Rolls -Shrimp only

$4.50

Soft rice paper rolls with shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.

3. Spring Rolls - Pork

3. Spring Rolls - Pork

$4.50

Soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled pork. Served with fish sauce.

4. Spring rolls - Tofu

4. Spring rolls - Tofu

$4.50

Soft rice paper rolls (2) with tofu & peanuts. Served with peanut sauce.

9. Spring Rolls - Chicken

$4.50

Soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled chicken. Served with fish sauce.

5. Grilled Pork Roll

5. Grilled Pork Roll

$4.50

Special super-soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled pork. Served with meat sauce.

6. Banh Uot -Shrimp

6. Banh Uot -Shrimp

$4.50

Soft rice paper with crushed dried shrimp. Served with fish sauce.

8. Duck Salad

8. Duck Salad

$10.95

Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and boneless duck. Served with lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.

Salad - Chicken

$10.95

Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and boneless chicken, with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.

Salad - Shrimp

Salad - Shrimp

$10.95

Salad of cabbage, fresh herbs, and shrimp with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce

Salad - Tofu

$10.95

Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and tofu. Served with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.

10. Cup Of Wonton

10. Cup Of Wonton

$4.50

Cup of home-made wontons (4) and chicken broth.

,

Vermicelli Noodles - Bun

11. Vermicelli -Beef stir-fry

11. Vermicelli -Beef stir-fry

$12.95

Stir-fried lemongrass beef tops a bowl of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

Vermicelli -Chicken Stir-fry

$12.95

Stir-fried lemongrass chicken on thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

12. Vermicelli -Grilled Pork

12. Vermicelli -Grilled Pork

$12.95

Grilled pork tops a bowl of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

Vermicelli -Tofu stir-fry

$12.95

Bowl of thin rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber, topped with stir-fried lemongrass tofu. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

13. Vermicelli -Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken (dark meat) on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

14. Vermicelli -Grilled Shrimp

14. Vermicelli -Grilled Shrimp

$12.95

Grilled shrimp on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

15. Duck Soup

15. Duck Soup

$11.95+

Soup with thin rice noodles, fermented bamboo, & boneless duck. Served with ginger dipping sauce

16. Bun Bo Hue

16. Bun Bo Hue

$11.95+

Spicy soup with beef broth, lemongrass and chilies, served with thick rice noodles and sliced beef. Optional "Vietnamese Style" adds pork hock & blood cake (in Special Instructions section)

Vermicelli -Eggroll

$12.95

Crunchy egg rolls on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.

Rice Plates - Com Dia

50. Phoenix Chicken

50. Phoenix Chicken

$14.95

Half a Cornish hen, served with kim chi, house rice & fried egg

51. Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Boneless grilled chicken (dark meat) served with rice

52. Pork Chops

52. Pork Chops

$14.95

Pork chops (2) from the grill, served with rice

53. Grilled Pork

$13.95

Boneless pork, grilled, served with rice

54. Pork Chop Bi Cha

$14.95

A grilled pork chop served with soft pork skin, piece of egg cake and rice.

54b. Pork Chop Cha & Egg

54b. Pork Chop Cha & Egg

$14.95

Grilled pork chop, egg cake, & fried egg with rice.

55. Grilled Pork Bi Cha

55. Grilled Pork Bi Cha

$14.95

Boneless grilled pork served with soft pork skin, piece of egg cake and rice.

55b. Grilled Pork Cha & Egg

$14.95

Boneless grilled pork served with a piece of egg cake, fried egg and rice.

56. Lemongrass Beef

56. Lemongrass Beef

$15.95

Lemongrass beef stir-fry, served with rice

57. Beef Tenderloin

57. Beef Tenderloin

$17.95

Chunks of beef tenderloin stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.

57b. Chicken Luc Lac

57b. Chicken Luc Lac

$17.95

Boneless white meat chicken stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.

57c. Tofu Luc Lac

57c. Tofu Luc Lac

$15.95

Chunks of tofu stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.

57d. Shrimp Luc Lac

$17.95

Shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.

58. Beef Ribs

58. Beef Ribs

$14.95

Grilled beef ribs & rice. Served with a fried egg & grilled shrimp (2).

Fried Rice - Com Chien

Fried rice includes egg, peas, and carrot
60. Fried Rice Pork

60. Fried Rice Pork

$13.95

Fried rice with roasted pork (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

61. Fried Rice Chicken

$13.95

Fried rice with grilled chicken (dark), (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

62. Fried Rice Beef

$13.95

Fried rice with beef (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

63. Fried Rice Shrimp

$13.95

Fried rice with shrimp (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

64. Fried Rice Combination

64. Fried Rice Combination

$13.95

Fried rice with beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, & sausage. (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

65. Fried Rice Seafood

$13.95

Fried rice with shrimp, squid, fish ball, and crab stick (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Fried rice with vegetables, bean sprouts, and diced tofu (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with bean sprouts & vegetables (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

Egg Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Noodle Soup - Pho

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with your choice of meat, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho

Pho

$11.95+

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with your choice of meat, bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$11.95+

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with your choice of chicken, bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Pho Meatball

$11.95+

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with meatballs, bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Pho - no meat

$7.95+

Just beef broth and noodles... no meat. Served with bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Pho Shrimp

$11.95+

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served shrimp, bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Pho Seafood

$11.95+

Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with mixed seafood, bean sprouts and fresh basil.

Cup of Meatballs

$2.95

Small cup of meatballs in pho broth.

Vegetable Pho

$10.50+

Mixed vegetables in beef pho broth with rice noodles.

Kid Pho

$4.95

Stirfry with Noodles

Stir-fry with mixed vegetables, served with your choice of soft or crispy noodles. Default is a freshly made noodle cake (made from rice noodles).

70. Hu Tieu Xao Combination

$18.50

Combination includes beef, chicken, pork, & seafood, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

71. Hu Tieu Xao Chicken

71. Hu Tieu Xao Chicken

$17.50

Boneless white meat chicken, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

72. Hu Tieu Xao Beef

72. Hu Tieu Xao Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

73. Hu Tieu Xao Seafood

73. Hu Tieu Xao Seafood

$18.50

Mixed seafood includes shrimp, squid, scallop, crab stick, and fish balls, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

74. Hu Tieu Xao Shrimp

$17.50

Shrimp, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

Hu Tieu Xao Tofu

Hu Tieu Xao Tofu

$15.95

Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

Hu Tieu Xao Pork

$17.50

Boneless pork, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

Hu Tieu Xao Vegetable

$15.95

Stir-fried vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles

Fried Noodle-cake -side

$4.95

Extra fried rice noodle cake

Vegetable & Tofu Dishes

80. Stirfry on Crispy Noodle Cake

80. Stirfry on Crispy Noodle Cake

$15.95

Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with a crispy rice noodle cake

81. Stirfry on Rice Noodles

$14.95

Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served on thin soft rice noodles

82. Curry Tofu

$13.95

Chunks of tofu, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Served with rice.

83. Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Fried rice with vegetables, bean sprouts, and diced tofu (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)

84. Rice Paper

$12.95

Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around fried onions. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.

85. Stirfry on Crispy Egg Noodles

$14.95

Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy egg noodle (birds nest)

86. Stir-fry with udon noodles

$14.95

Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served on soft egg noodles

87. Chili-Lemongrass - Tofu

87. Chili-Lemongrass - Tofu

$13.95

Chunks of tofu and onions stir-fried in a sauce of hot chilis and lemongrass. Served with rice.

57c. Tofu Luc Lac

$15.95

Chunks of tofu stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.

Noodles & Soup

Soups with chicken broth include your choice of noodles: rice noodle, egg noodle, or clear noodle.

90. Soup Combination

$11.95+

Soup with ground pork and seafood in chicken broth

91. Soup Chicken

91. Soup Chicken

$11.95+

Soup with boneless chicken (white, dark, or mixed) and your choice of noodles in chicken broth.

92. Soup BBQ Pork

92. Soup BBQ Pork

$11.95+

Soup with roasted pork in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.

93. Soup Hoanh Thanh

93. Soup Hoanh Thanh

$11.95+

Soup with homemade wontons & roasted pork in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.

94. Mi Quang Noodles

94. Mi Quang Noodles

$11.95+

Special yellow wide rice noodles with shrimp, pork, fish cake, banana blossom, & shrimp crackers in a small portion of lightly spicy broth. (Not soup) Sub sesame crackers, by request.

Seafood Soup

$11.95+

Mixed seafood (shrimp, squid, crab stick, & fish ball) in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$11.95+

Soup with tofu & mixed vegetables in chicken broth

Vegetable Soup

$11.95+

Mixed vegetables in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.

Hu Tieu Khong Thit

$7.95+

Just noodles in chicken broth... no meat.

Fresh Rice Paper - Banh Cuon

Thin sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) on a thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce.
95. Fresh Rice Paper -Ground Pork

95. Fresh Rice Paper -Ground Pork

$12.95

Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around ground pork. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Topped with Vietnamese ham. Served with fish sauce.

96. Fresh Rice Paper -Grilled Pork

96. Fresh Rice Paper -Grilled Pork

$12.95

Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around grilled pork. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.

97. Fresh Rice Paper - Fried Onions

97. Fresh Rice Paper - Fried Onions

$12.95

Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around fried onions. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.

98. Fresh Rice Paper - Crushed Dried Shrimp

98. Fresh Rice Paper - Crushed Dried Shrimp

$12.95

Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) sprinkled with crushed dried shrimp . Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.

99. Fresh Rice Paper- Combination

$12.95

Family Style - dishes easy to share

Items that are easy to share
Beef Tenderloin - Regular

Beef Tenderloin - Regular

$17.95

Tender chunks of beef stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce & rice.

Beef Tenderloin - Large

$32.95

Tender chunks of beef stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce and rice.

Beef Ribs - Regular

Beef Ribs - Regular

$14.95

Beef ribs from the grill

Beef Ribs - Large

$25.95

Beef ribs from the grill

Tofu-Pork Stirfry

Tofu-Pork Stirfry

$15.95

Ground pork stir-fried with diced tofu, onions, and peppers. Served with rice.

Tofu-Pork Stirfry -Large

Tofu-Pork Stirfry -Large

$28.95

Ground pork stir-fried with diced tofu, onions, and peppers. Served with rice.

Chicken Luc Lac

Chicken Luc Lac

$17.95

White meat chicken stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with a citrus dipping sauce and rice.

Chicken Luc Lac -Large

Chicken Luc Lac -Large

$32.95

White meat chicken stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce and rice.

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$9.95

Bok Choy stir-fried with garlic

Bok Choy - Large

Bok Choy - Large

$16.95

Bok Choy stir-fried with garlic

Broccoli

$9.95

Broccoli stir-fried with garlic

Broccoli - Large

$16.95

Broccoli stir-fried with garlic

Stirfry Vegetable

$9.95

Stirfry Vegetable -Large

$16.95

Tofu Luc Lac - REG

$15.95

Tofu Luc Lac - XL

$33.95

-

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.95

Stir-fried lemongrass beef served on a lettuce-based salad with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and peanuts. Chicken available on request.

Coconut Curry

Curry Chicken

$15.95

Chicken (boneless white meat), onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Chicken & Broccoli

$17.95

Yellow curry with chicken (boneless white meat), broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Shrimp & Broccoli

Curry Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.95

Yellow curry with shrimp, broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Tofu

$13.95

Chunks of tofu, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Tofu & Broccoli

$15.95

Yellow curry with tofu, broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Curry Vegetables

$13.95

Mixed vegetables, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.

Chili-Lemongrass

Stir-fry in spicy sauce made from lemongrass and fresh chilies.
Lemongrass - Chicken

Lemongrass - Chicken

$15.95

Boneless white meat chicken stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice

Lemongrass - Chicken & Broccoli

$17.95

Lemongrass - Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice

Lemongrass - Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.95
Lemongrass - Tofu

Lemongrass - Tofu

$13.95

Chunks of tofu stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice

Lemongrass - Tofu & Broccoli

$15.95

Lemongrass - Vegetable

$13.95

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice

Stir-fry Combinations

Your choice of stir-fry served with an egg roll and rice.
Shrimp & Broccoli

Shrimp & Broccoli

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Shrimp & Tofu

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Shrimp & Vegetables

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Beef & Broccoli

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Beef & Tofu

$16.95

Beef & Vegetables

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Chicken & Tofu

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Chicken & Vegetables

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Tofu & Vegetables

$16.95

Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll

Desserts

Dessert - Tapioca

$4.95Out of stock

Dessert - 3 Color

$4.95Out of stock

Flan

$5.95

Sides & Extras

Cup of Rice

Bowl of Rice

Fried Egg

$1.00

add eggroll

$1.50

Egg Cake - Cha Com

$2.50

Fried Noodle-cake - side

$4.95

Cup of Broth

$1.95

Bowl Broth

$4.95

Cup of noodles

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Kim Chi

$2.50

Dia DH

$2.00

Shrimp Crackers

$2.50

Sate

Ot Do

Sambal

Beverages - Giai Khat

Iced Tea -Tra Da

$2.25
Iced Coffee -Cafe Sua Da

Iced Coffee -Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Fresh brewed Vietnamese coffee & sweet condensed milk, over ice.

Black Coffee -Cafe Den

$3.95

Hot Tea -Tra

$3.50

Da Chanh - Lemonade

$3.95

Soda Chanh - Lemonade & Soda

$3.95

Chanh Muoi - Salty Lemonade

$3.95

Soda Chanh Muoi - Salty Lemonade & Soda

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
TopoChico

TopoChico

$3.25

Soybean Milk -Sua Dau Nanh

$3.50

Coconut Juice -Nuoc Dua

$4.50

Orange Juice -Nuoc Cam

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smoothies - Sinh To

Smoothie Avocado -Bo

$5.95

Smoothie Jackfruit -Mit

$5.95

Smoothie Mango -Xoai

$5.95

Smoothie Sour-Sop -Mang Cau

$5.95

Smoothie Durian -Sau Rieng

$5.95

Avocado Coffee -Ca Phe Bo

$5.95

Coconut Coffee -Ca Phe Dua

$5.95

Extra Coffee

$2.95

Smoothie Coconut - Dua

$5.95
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Huynh is a family run restaurant that serves home-made Vietnamese food in a comfortable urban atmosphere

Huynh Restaurant image
Huynh Restaurant image
Huynh Restaurant image

