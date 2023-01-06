- Home
Huynh Restaurant
912 St Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Popular Items
Appetizers - An Choi
1. Eggrolls
Crunchy egg rolls (pork & shrimp filling), served with fresh herbs and lettuce wrap. Fish sauce for dipping.
2. Spring Rolls - VN
Soft rice paper rolls with shrimp & sliced pork. Served with peanut sauce.
Spring Rolls -Shrimp only
Soft rice paper rolls with shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.
3. Spring Rolls - Pork
Soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled pork. Served with fish sauce.
4. Spring rolls - Tofu
Soft rice paper rolls (2) with tofu & peanuts. Served with peanut sauce.
9. Spring Rolls - Chicken
Soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled chicken. Served with fish sauce.
5. Grilled Pork Roll
Special super-soft rice paper rolls (2) with grilled pork. Served with meat sauce.
6. Banh Uot -Shrimp
Soft rice paper with crushed dried shrimp. Served with fish sauce.
8. Duck Salad
Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and boneless duck. Served with lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.
Salad - Chicken
Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and boneless chicken, with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.
Salad - Shrimp
Salad of cabbage, fresh herbs, and shrimp with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce
Salad - Tofu
Salad of shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, and tofu. Served with a lime dressing and ginger dipping sauce.
10. Cup Of Wonton
Cup of home-made wontons (4) and chicken broth.
Vermicelli Noodles - Bun
11. Vermicelli -Beef stir-fry
Stir-fried lemongrass beef tops a bowl of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
Vermicelli -Chicken Stir-fry
Stir-fried lemongrass chicken on thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
12. Vermicelli -Grilled Pork
Grilled pork tops a bowl of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
Vermicelli -Tofu stir-fry
Bowl of thin rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber, topped with stir-fried lemongrass tofu. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
13. Vermicelli -Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken (dark meat) on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
14. Vermicelli -Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumber. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
15. Duck Soup
Soup with thin rice noodles, fermented bamboo, & boneless duck. Served with ginger dipping sauce
16. Bun Bo Hue
Spicy soup with beef broth, lemongrass and chilies, served with thick rice noodles and sliced beef. Optional "Vietnamese Style" adds pork hock & blood cake (in Special Instructions section)
Vermicelli -Eggroll
Crunchy egg rolls on top of thin rice noodles on a bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers. Served with fish sauce. Garnished with peanuts.
Rice Plates - Com Dia
50. Phoenix Chicken
Half a Cornish hen, served with kim chi, house rice & fried egg
51. Grilled Chicken
Boneless grilled chicken (dark meat) served with rice
52. Pork Chops
Pork chops (2) from the grill, served with rice
53. Grilled Pork
Boneless pork, grilled, served with rice
54. Pork Chop Bi Cha
A grilled pork chop served with soft pork skin, piece of egg cake and rice.
54b. Pork Chop Cha & Egg
Grilled pork chop, egg cake, & fried egg with rice.
55. Grilled Pork Bi Cha
Boneless grilled pork served with soft pork skin, piece of egg cake and rice.
55b. Grilled Pork Cha & Egg
Boneless grilled pork served with a piece of egg cake, fried egg and rice.
56. Lemongrass Beef
Lemongrass beef stir-fry, served with rice
57. Beef Tenderloin
Chunks of beef tenderloin stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.
57b. Chicken Luc Lac
Boneless white meat chicken stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.
57c. Tofu Luc Lac
Chunks of tofu stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.
57d. Shrimp Luc Lac
Shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.
58. Beef Ribs
Grilled beef ribs & rice. Served with a fried egg & grilled shrimp (2).
Fried Rice - Com Chien
60. Fried Rice Pork
Fried rice with roasted pork (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
61. Fried Rice Chicken
Fried rice with grilled chicken (dark), (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
62. Fried Rice Beef
Fried rice with beef (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
63. Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried rice with shrimp (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
64. Fried Rice Combination
Fried rice with beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, & sausage. (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
65. Fried Rice Seafood
Fried rice with shrimp, squid, fish ball, and crab stick (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
Fried Rice Tofu
Fried rice with vegetables, bean sprouts, and diced tofu (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with bean sprouts & vegetables (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
Egg Fried Rice
Beef Noodle Soup - Pho
Pho
Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with your choice of meat, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho Chicken
Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with your choice of chicken, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho Meatball
Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with meatballs, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho - no meat
Just beef broth and noodles... no meat. Served with bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho Shrimp
Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served shrimp, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Pho Seafood
Traditional soup with aromatic beef broth and thin rice noodles. Served with mixed seafood, bean sprouts and fresh basil.
Cup of Meatballs
Small cup of meatballs in pho broth.
Vegetable Pho
Mixed vegetables in beef pho broth with rice noodles.
Kid Pho
Stirfry with Noodles
70. Hu Tieu Xao Combination
Combination includes beef, chicken, pork, & seafood, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
71. Hu Tieu Xao Chicken
Boneless white meat chicken, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
72. Hu Tieu Xao Beef
Sliced beef, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
73. Hu Tieu Xao Seafood
Mixed seafood includes shrimp, squid, scallop, crab stick, and fish balls, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
74. Hu Tieu Xao Shrimp
Shrimp, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
Hu Tieu Xao Tofu
Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
Hu Tieu Xao Pork
Boneless pork, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
Hu Tieu Xao Vegetable
Stir-fried vegetables. Served with your choice of noodles
Fried Noodle-cake -side
Extra fried rice noodle cake
Vegetable & Tofu Dishes
80. Stirfry on Crispy Noodle Cake
Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with a crispy rice noodle cake
81. Stirfry on Rice Noodles
Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served on thin soft rice noodles
82. Curry Tofu
Chunks of tofu, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Served with rice.
83. Fried Rice Tofu
Fried rice with vegetables, bean sprouts, and diced tofu (includes peas, carrot, onion, and egg)
84. Rice Paper
Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around fried onions. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.
85. Stirfry on Crispy Egg Noodles
Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy egg noodle (birds nest)
86. Stir-fry with udon noodles
Chunks of tofu, stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Served on soft egg noodles
87. Chili-Lemongrass - Tofu
Chunks of tofu and onions stir-fried in a sauce of hot chilis and lemongrass. Served with rice.
57c. Tofu Luc Lac
Chunks of tofu stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, & jalapeno. Served with house rice and citrus dipping sauce.
Noodles & Soup
90. Soup Combination
Soup with ground pork and seafood in chicken broth
91. Soup Chicken
Soup with boneless chicken (white, dark, or mixed) and your choice of noodles in chicken broth.
92. Soup BBQ Pork
Soup with roasted pork in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.
93. Soup Hoanh Thanh
Soup with homemade wontons & roasted pork in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.
94. Mi Quang Noodles
Special yellow wide rice noodles with shrimp, pork, fish cake, banana blossom, & shrimp crackers in a small portion of lightly spicy broth. (Not soup) Sub sesame crackers, by request.
Seafood Soup
Mixed seafood (shrimp, squid, crab stick, & fish ball) in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.
Tofu Vegetable Soup
Soup with tofu & mixed vegetables in chicken broth
Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetables in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.
Hu Tieu Khong Thit
Just noodles in chicken broth... no meat.
Fresh Rice Paper - Banh Cuon
95. Fresh Rice Paper -Ground Pork
Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around ground pork. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Topped with Vietnamese ham. Served with fish sauce.
96. Fresh Rice Paper -Grilled Pork
Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around grilled pork. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.
97. Fresh Rice Paper - Fried Onions
Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) wrapped around fried onions. Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.
98. Fresh Rice Paper - Crushed Dried Shrimp
Sheets of freshly made rice paper (6) sprinkled with crushed dried shrimp . Served on thin bed of lettuce, bean sprouts, & cucumber. Served with fish sauce.
99. Fresh Rice Paper- Combination
Family Style - dishes easy to share
Beef Tenderloin - Regular
Tender chunks of beef stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce & rice.
Beef Tenderloin - Large
Tender chunks of beef stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce and rice.
Beef Ribs - Regular
Beef ribs from the grill
Beef Ribs - Large
Beef ribs from the grill
Tofu-Pork Stirfry
Ground pork stir-fried with diced tofu, onions, and peppers. Served with rice.
Tofu-Pork Stirfry -Large
Ground pork stir-fried with diced tofu, onions, and peppers. Served with rice.
Chicken Luc Lac
White meat chicken stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with a citrus dipping sauce and rice.
Chicken Luc Lac -Large
White meat chicken stir-fried with peppers & onions. Served with citrus dipping sauce and rice.
Bok Choy
Bok Choy stir-fried with garlic
Bok Choy - Large
Bok Choy stir-fried with garlic
Broccoli
Broccoli stir-fried with garlic
Broccoli - Large
Broccoli stir-fried with garlic
Stirfry Vegetable
Stirfry Vegetable -Large
Tofu Luc Lac - REG
Tofu Luc Lac - XL
Beef Salad
Stir-fried lemongrass beef served on a lettuce-based salad with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and peanuts. Chicken available on request.
Coconut Curry
Curry Chicken
Chicken (boneless white meat), onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Chicken & Broccoli
Yellow curry with chicken (boneless white meat), broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Shrimp
Shrimp, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Shrimp & Broccoli
Yellow curry with shrimp, broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Tofu
Chunks of tofu, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Tofu & Broccoli
Yellow curry with tofu, broccoli, onions, & wood-ear mushrooms. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Curry Vegetables
Mixed vegetables, onions & wood ear mushrooms, stir-fried in a sauce of yellow curry and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts. Served with rice.
Chili-Lemongrass
Lemongrass - Chicken
Boneless white meat chicken stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice
Lemongrass - Chicken & Broccoli
Lemongrass - Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice
Lemongrass - Shrimp & Broccoli
Lemongrass - Tofu
Chunks of tofu stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice
Lemongrass - Tofu & Broccoli
Lemongrass - Vegetable
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with onions in a sauce made of fresh spicy chilies and lemongrass. Served with rice
Stir-fry Combinations
Shrimp & Broccoli
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Shrimp & Tofu
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Shrimp & Vegetables
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Beef & Broccoli
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Beef & Tofu
Beef & Vegetables
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Chicken & Broccoli
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Chicken & Tofu
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Chicken & Vegetables
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Tofu & Vegetables
Stir-fry served with house rice and an egg roll
Sides & Extras
Beverages - Giai Khat
Iced Tea -Tra Da
Iced Coffee -Cafe Sua Da
Fresh brewed Vietnamese coffee & sweet condensed milk, over ice.
Black Coffee -Cafe Den
Hot Tea -Tra
Da Chanh - Lemonade
Soda Chanh - Lemonade & Soda
Chanh Muoi - Salty Lemonade
Soda Chanh Muoi - Salty Lemonade & Soda
Arnold Palmer
Diet Coke
Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
TopoChico
Soybean Milk -Sua Dau Nanh
Coconut Juice -Nuoc Dua
Orange Juice -Nuoc Cam
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Huynh is a family run restaurant that serves home-made Vietnamese food in a comfortable urban atmosphere
912 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003