American
Bars & Lounges

HV's Food & Spirits

527 Reviews

$$

317 South West Street

Olney, IL 62450

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Mac & Cheese
Bentley Bowl

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.25

Corn Nuggets

$7.25

Fried Green Beans

$7.25

Fried Okra

$7.25

Loaded Sidewinders

$7.25

Mix-n-Match 2

$14.00

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.25

Mushrooms

$7.25

Pickle Chips

$7.25

Pickle Fries

$7.25

Poppers

$7.25

Potato Skins

$7.25

Spinach dip

$7.25

Zucchini

$7.25

Wings

Wings

Salads

Breaded Caesar Salad

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Citrus Salad

$9.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Steak Salad

$10.00

Sides

Applesauce

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chips

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Corn

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Cowboy Baked Beans

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Mash

$3.95

Onion Pie

$3.95

sidewinders

$3.95

Sweet potato fries

$3.95

Onion rings

$3.95

Burgers

Black & Blue Burger

$13.95

Bourbon Burger

$13.95

Classic Burger

$10.95

Dually Burger

$16.95

High Octane Burger

$12.95

Joho Burger

$12.95

Mac-N-Chz Burger

$13.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Rat Rod Burger

$14.50

Squealer Burger

$13.95

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Western Burger

$13.95

Samiches

B.M.W.

$16.00

BLT Samich

$8.50

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.00

Club Samich

$9.50

Fried Catfish Samich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Tenderloin

$9.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Prime Rib Samich

$16.50

Pulled Pork

$9.50

Reuben

$9.50

Fire Bird

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Menu

2 cheeseburger sliders

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mini Corndogs

$6.50

Peaunt Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.50

Mac N Chz

$6.50

Mouse Rod

$7.50

Mini Road Runner

$7.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

a la mode

$1.50

Pie

$5.00

Entrees

Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Catfish

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

Filet

$30.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Prime Rib

$29.00

Rib Eye

$27.00

Ribs

$17.95

Road Runner

$13.00

Salmon

$16.50

Shrimp Skewer

$15.50

Stuffed Porkloin

$16.50

Wraps

Buffalo Chic Wrap

$11.00

Chic Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chic Fajita Wrap

$11.00

B.P. Wrap

$11.00

Rodeo

$11.00

Fish Taco

$11.00

Pasta

Bentley Bowl

$14.00

Alfredo

$14.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Water

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Voodoo IPA

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Schlafly

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Skillets

Packard

$10.95

Fairlane

$12.95

Prius

$8.50

Plymouth

$10.95

Samiches

GTO

$7.95

Chevelle

$9.00

Corvette

$6.00

Monte Carlo

$9.00

Burrito

$9.00

Platters

The Garage

$12.99

The Cadillac

$12.99

The Heavy Chevy

$10.99

The Flatbed Ford

$9.99

The Deuce Coupe

$8.50

Early Bird

$4.99

Dump Truck

$8.99

Parking Lot

1/2 B&G

$3.50

Full B&G

$5.00

Combo

$5.00

Mush

$3.00

Country Potatoes & Gravy

$5.00

Grits

$3.75

Oat meal

$3.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Hash Browns W Gravy

$3.50

Combo Sub Hashbrowns

$5.00

Chips N Gravy

$3.50

Kids

Mini Cooper

$3.50

The Hubcap

$4.50

Kd French Toast

$4.50

Flap Jacks

1 Flap Jack

$2.00

2 Flap Jacks

$3.00

3 Flap Jacks

$4.00

French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$4.50

Full French Toast

$5.50

Waffles

Waffle

$4.95

Waffle Combo

$9.95

Chx n Waffle

$7.95

Omelets

Cheese

$6.00

Ham&Chz

$7.95

Veggie

$8.96

Philly Chz

$9.95

Denver

$7.00

Thunder Bird

$10.95

Sides

1 egg

$1.00

2 bacon

$3.00

2 sausage links

$2.95

Biscuit

$1.25

Country Potatoes

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Ham

$3.00

Hash browns

$2.50

Hub caps (2)

$2.50

Sausage patty

$2.95

Toast

$1.50

Gravy

$2.50

corn beef

$4.00

2 Egg

$2.00

3 Egg

$3.00

4 Eggs

$4.00

Cup/Bowl

Cup

$2.50

Bowl

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Family restaurant offering burgers, steaks, awesome catfish and WINGS!

Website

Location

317 South West Street, Olney, IL 62450

Directions

Gallery
HV's Food & Spirits image
HV's Food & Spirits image

