Picnics

2015 Route 9

Garrison, NY 10524

Grain Bowls

Green Goddess Grain Bowl

$16.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, white beans, arugula, barley, and green goddess dressing

Spice Rubbed Roasted Pork Grain Bowl

$20.00

sweet potatoes, black beans, baby kale, black rice, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and lime dressing

Salads

The Traditional Cobb Salad

$18.00

summer lettuces, bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, cucumber, and lemon-mustard vinaigrette

Roots and Radishes and Radicchio Salad

$17.00

roasted carrots, shaved fennel & radishes, feta cheese, oranges, pistachios, and green olive vinaigrette

Focaccia Sandwiches

fresh focaccia baked in-house daily

Spicy Zucchini Focaccia Sandwich

$16.00

oven dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cream, and arugula

Grilled Chicken Focaccia Sandwich

$19.00

pesto, provolone, roasted piquillo peppers, and mixed greens

Bluefish Salad Focaccia Sandwich

$20.00

herb salad, capers, lemon, dill mayo, and butter lettuce

Charred Eggplant Focaccia Sandwich

$18.00

hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and harissa

Sides

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00

feta, mint, toasted walnuts, and orange

Chimichurri Potato Salad

$8.00

skin-on potatoes dressed with chimichurri, the bright Argentinian herb sauce with a touch of heat

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

tossed in a spicy black sesame vinaigrette

Desserts

S'mores Cookie

$6.00

evoking campfire fun with chocolate chunks, graham cracker, and marshmallow

Brownie

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

yellow cake, whipped cream, lemon curd, and fresh strawberries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Elevate your pre-show experience by pre-ordering a freshly prepared picnic from The Valley Restaurant, featuring locally sourced ingredients bursting with flavor.

Location

