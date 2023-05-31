Picnics
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Elevate your pre-show experience by pre-ordering a freshly prepared picnic from The Valley Restaurant, featuring locally sourced ingredients bursting with flavor.
Location
2015 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524
Gallery