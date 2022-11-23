Restaurant header imageView gallery

HWY 31 Cafeteria 202 U.S. 31

review star

No reviews yet

202 U.S. 31

Henryville, IN 47126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Bosco Sticks (3)
1-Topping
Sausage Stromboli Sub

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

1-Topping

$12.49

2-Topping

$13.99

3-Topping

$15.49

Pug Daddys Favorite

$18.99

ham, peperoni. Itilian sausage, Beef Salami, Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, grean and black peppers, jalapeno

Supreme

$17.99

peperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black and green olives, onions

Meat Lover's

$17.99

ham, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, beef, bacon

Veggie Lover's

$16.99

green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives Spinach, onions, tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Taco Pizza

$17.99

beef, bean, chedder cheese, salsa, garnished with letuce, tomato, black olives and corn chips

Extra Cheese

$1.99

Special 999

$9.99

3 Pizza Special!!

$29.00

Pizza Breads

Small Pizza Bread

$1.99

4" Bun topped with your choice of up to 3 toppings

Medium Pizza Bread

$4.99

8" bun with your choice of up to 7 toppings

Large Pizza Bread

$6.49

16" of bun with your choice of up to 7 toppings

Bread Sticks

Cheese Bosco Sticks (1)

$1.99

stuffed with monzzarella cheese

Cheese Bosco Sticks (3)

$4.25

stuffed with monzzarella cheese

Spaghitti

$4.99

Homemade Garlic B-sticks (6)

$3.99

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Sausage Stromboli Sub

$7.49

green peppers, onion, pepperoni, sausage, pizza sauce, monz. cheese

Meatball Sub

$7.49

, pizza sauce, monz. cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch sub

$7.49

grilled chicken, bacon, tomato with ranch drsg sauce, monz cheese

Philly Steak sub

$7.49

fillie steak, onion,green peppers, mushrooms, brown gravy sauce, monz. cheese

Italian Sub

$7.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, green peppers, onion, monz. cheese, Italian dressing

Steak Hoggie

$7.49

Spaghetti

$4.99

Chips

$0.99

Beverages

Water Bottle

$0.99

Soft Drink

$1.99

Coffee

$0.99

Bismark (Filled)

Yeast Donut

$1.75

1 Dozen Yeast Donuts

$16.80

Cake Donut

$1.75

6" "HOLY MOLY" DONUT

$5.99

Big Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

B Day Donut

$7.99

Long Johns W/Filling

$2.49

Cinnamon Twist

$2.49

Maple Pecan Danish

$2.25

Half Sheet Cake

$25.00

Holes (6)

$2.99

Six Small Cookies

$4.99

Apple Fritter

$2.49

Cherry Fritter

$2.49

Mini Loafs

$1.00

Pie Donuts

$2.49

Bismark Filled

$1.99

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Doggy Treats

$1.75

Petit Fours

$1.99

Speciality Cake

$38.00

Small Donut

$0.99

Muffin

$1.99

Heart Donut

$7.99

Pineapple Fritter

$2.49

Big Cookies

$2.49

Decorated Sugar Cookies

$1.50

Truffles

$1.50

DAY OLD DOZEN

$8.40

Day Old Donut

$1.00

Cup Cakes Dozen

$12.00

Entree

Chicken (white) Breast meat

$3.49

Brosted

Chicken (dark) thigh

$2.49

Brosted

Meat Loaf

$3.99

Spagatti

$3.99

Meat Balls (3)

$1.29

Pup Dog

$1.99

hot dog spirally wrapped in homemade bread

Chicken Livers

$7.49

spicy polish dog spirally wrapped in homemade bread

Big Dog

$3.99

1/2 lbs of beef hot dog spirally wrapped in homemade bread

.holiday Meal To Go

$89.99

Lasagna

$4.99

Chicken N Dumplings

$4.99

Chicken N Noodles

$5.99

Turkey

$6.99

Ham

$6.99

Polish Sausage

$3.99

Pot Roast

$6.99

Pork Schnitzel

$6.99

Thanksgiving Dinner

$14.95

Rolls

$7.49

Kids Meal Under 12

$4.99

Chief Salad

$7.49

Holiday Sides

$7.49

Dinner

$9.99

Pasta

$6.99

Sunday Dinner

$10.99

Veggie Plate

$4.99

Beans And Corn Bread

$4.99

Biscuits N Gravy

$3.99

Half Order Bis N Gravy

$1.99

Steak Dinner

$12.99

Side items

Sweet Carrots

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Sweet Corn

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Potato n cheese casserole

$2.49

Dressing

$2.49

sweet potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.49

Special Kids Meal

$2.99

Baked beans

$2.49

Mac n cheese

$2.49

cottage cheese

$2.49

cooked cabbage

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Homemade egg noodles (bowl)

$3.99

cole slaw

$2.49

Small Side Salad

$1.99

Large Side Salad

$2.99

Extra Bread

$1.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

pudding

$2.49

Cup Of Soup

$1.99

Bowl Of Soup

$3.49

Dressed Egg

$0.99

Peas

$2.29

Mac Salad

$1.99

Fruit

$1.99

Stuffed Tomato

$2.49

Corn Bread

$0.99

Desserts

Gourmet Cakes

$3.99

Whoopie Pies

$3.50

Cup Cakes

$1.99

cake

$3.99

Brownies

$2.49

Cookies

$1.99

Whole Pies

$20.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$0.99

Pie

$3.29

Muffins

$2.50

Lil Lady Pies

$2.00

Whole Cakes

$35.00

Cobbler

$1.99

Cup Cakes Dozen

$8.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.99

Water Bottle

$0.99

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Milks Small

$1.50

Coffee

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 U.S. 31, Henryville, IN 47126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Goodfellas Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
103 Colonels Way E Henryville, IN 47126
View restaurantnext
Sherrilli's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 24
496 N Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurantnext
Flipdaddy's Scottsburg IN - 519 Beatrice Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
519 Beatrice Avenue Scottsburg, IN 47170
View restaurantnext
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Scottsburg
orange starNo Reviews
1211 W. McClain Ave. Scottsburg, IN 47170
View restaurantnext
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurantnext
Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg
orange starNo Reviews
Hunter Station Road Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Henryville
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston