A map showing the location of Hwy 54 Public House 1125 W NC Hwy 54 301

Hwy 54 Public House 1125 W NC Hwy 54 301

No reviews yet

1125 W NC Hwy 54 301

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

STARTERS

Half The Lone Ranger

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with House BBQ Seasoning, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions served with Shallot Sour Cream

Half Little Chip on the Prairie

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions served with Our House Made Ranch

Half The Prairie Fire

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Drizzled with HWY 54’s Buffalo Sauce served with Our House Made Ranchh

Half The Southern Bell

$4.55

Crispy Sweet Potato Chips, Marshmallows, Toasted Pecans, drizzled with our Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Syrup served with Guava Cayenne

Half The Thai Tumble

$4.55

Crispy Sweet Potato Chips dusted with Garlic Chile Seasoning, Sweet and Sour Lime Drizzle, Toasted Coconut and Cilantro served with Guava Cayenn

Half The Six Plater

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served with Six Plates House Made Ketchup

Half The Southern Comfort

$4.55

Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served House Made Ranch. Top it off w/ our House Made Chili add $3

Half The Spanish Inquisition

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Spanish Paprika, Manchego Cheese, Chorizo, Roasted Garlic Oil, Scallions, and Kalamata Olives served with Shallot Sour Cream

Half The South of the Border

$4.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream served with Our House Made Ranch

Half Mixed Greens Salad

$5.90

New Moon Cheese, Diced Apples, Sweet and Spicy Almonds, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half Arugula Salad

$5.90

Fig Orange Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans

Half Six Plates Ceaser

$5.90

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, John’s Creamy Caesar Dressing, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pickled Shallots, Parmesan

Half Baby Spinach Salad

$5.90

Italian Dressing, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Marinated Manchego Cheese, Toasted Sunflower Seeds

Full The Lone Ranger

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with House BBQ Seasoning, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions served with Shallot Sour Cream

Full Little Chip on the Prairie

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions served with Our House Made Ranch

Full The Prairie Fire

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Drizzled with HWY 54’s Buffalo Sauce served with Our House Made Ranchh

Full The Southern Bell

$7.55

Crispy Sweet Potato Chips, Marshmallows, Toasted Pecans, drizzled with our Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Syrup served with Guava Cayenne

Full The Thai Tumble

$7.55

Crispy Sweet Potato Chips dusted with Garlic Chile Seasoning, Sweet and Sour Lime Drizzle, Toasted Coconut and Cilantro served with Guava Cayenn

Full The Six Plater

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served with Six Plates House Made Ketchup

Full The Southern Comfort

$7.55

Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served

Full The Spanish Inquisition

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Spanish Paprika, Manchego Cheese, Chorizo, Roasted Garlic Oil, Scallions, and Kalamata Olives served with Shallot Sour Cream

Full The South of the Border

$7.55

Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream served with Our House Made Ranch

Full Mixed Greens Salad

$8.99

New Moon Cheese, Diced Apples, Sweet and Spicy Almonds, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Full Arugula Salad

$8.99

Fig Orange Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans

Full Six Plates Ceaser

$8.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, John’s Creamy Caesar Dressing, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pickled Shallots, Parmesan

Full Baby Spinach Salad

$8.99

Italian Dressing, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Marinated Manchego Cheese, Toasted Sunflower Seeds

WINGS

10 Wings

$13.00

10 Wings Served with Celery and Blue Cheese Sauce (or any other of our sauces)

BYO PIES & CALZONES

"14" Calzone

$12.95

"14" NY STYLE PIZZA/PIE

$12.95

16" NY STYLE PIZZA/PIE

$14.50

18" NY STYLE PIZZA/PIE

$15.95

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Pig King Slice

$4.25

Mattie Supreme Slice

$5.25

Slice Special Cheese

$5.00

Slice Special 1 Cheese 1 Pepp

$6.00

Slice Special Pepperoni

$7.00

HWY 54’S SPECIALTY PIES AND CALZONES

Smokey BBQ Chicken Calzone

$18.45

Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Calzone w/ Caesar Salad on top

$21.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

Granny’s Love Calzone

$16.95

Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree

Midwest Mobster Calzone

$17.45

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch

Caballo Blanco Calzone

$16.95

Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella

Star Spangled Calzone

$16.95

Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle

Hawaiian Volcano Calzone

$16.95

Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce

The Pig King Calzone

$20.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham

Basque Beauty Calzone

$20.95

Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans

Margarita Calzone

$16.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

Veggie Delight Calzone

$21.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese

Mattie Supreme Pizza Calzone

$22.95

Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,

14" Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.45

Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top

$21.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

14" Granny’s Love Pizza

$16.95

Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree

14" Midwest Mobster Pizza

$17.45

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch

14" Caballo Blanco Pizza

$16.95

Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella

14" Star Spangled Pizza

$16.95

Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle

14" Hawaiian Volcano Pizza

$16.95

Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce

14" The Pig King Pizza

$20.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham

14" Basque Beauty

$20.95

Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans

14" Margarita

$16.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

14" Veggie Delight

$21.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese

14" Mattie Supreme Pizza

$22.95

Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,

16" Med Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

16" Med Granny’s Love Pizza

$16.95

Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree

16" Med Midwest Mobster Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch

16" Med Caballo Blanco Pizza

$19.00

Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella

16" Med Star Spangled Pizza

$18.50

Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle

16" Med Hawaiian Volcano Pizza

$18.50

Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce

16" Med The Pig King Pizza

$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham

16" Med Basque Beauty

$22.50

Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans

16" Med Margarita

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

16" Med Veggie Delight

$23.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese

16" Med Mattie Supreme Pizza

$24.50

Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,

16" Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top

$23.50

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

18" LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.45

Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

18" LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

18" LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top

$24.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

18" LG Granny’s Love Pizza

$19.95

Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree

18" LG Midwest Mobster Pizza

$20.45

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch

18" LGCaballo Blanco Pizza

$19.95

Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella

18" LG Star Spangled Pizza

$19.95

Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle

18" LG Hawaiian Volcano Pizza

$19.95

Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce

18" LG The Pig King Pizza

$23.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham

18" LG Basque Beauty

$23.95

Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans

18" LG Margarita

$19.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

18" LG Veggie Delight

$24.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese

18" LG Mattie Supreme Pizza

$25.95

Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,

HWY 54’S BURGERS, WRAPS & HOAGIES

B.A.L.T.

$10.49

Boar’s Head Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Served on a Toasted White Bread

Cackalack Club

$11.49

Boar’s Head Ham, Turkey, and Bacon with Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Served on White Toast

Carolina Burger*

$11.25

Hamburger with Our Housemade Chili, Mustard, Coleslaw, and American Cheese, Served on Brioche Bun

Deep South*

$11.25

Hamburger dusted with our BBQ Spice with Boar’s Head Bacon, Pimento Cheese, and Lettuce Tomato, and Onion served on a Brioche Bun

Dirty Bird

$11.45

Seared Chicken Breast Sandwich with BBQ Sauce, Boar’s Head Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Caramelized Onions Served on a Brioche Bun

Mattie Melt*

$11.25

Patty Melt on White Bread with a Burger Patty, Caramelized Onions, Boar’s Head Bacon, Pimento Cheese, and Chipotle Ranch

On the Grind

$11.25

Boar’s Head Ham, Pepperoni, and Serrano Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Italian Dressing Served on a Cuban Hoagie

Philly Cheese w/ Chicken

$8.95

"Shaved Sirloin (or Chicken), Onions, Peppers and American Cheese, Served on a Cuban Hoagie"

Philly Cheese w/ Steak

$10.95

Shaved Sirloin (or Chicken), Onions, Peppers and American Cheese, Served on a Cuban Hoagie

Smokey Pig*

$11.25

Hamburger with Boar’s Head Bacon, Smoked Goat Cheese, and BBQ Sauce and Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Served on a Brioche Bun

Housemade Hamburgers*

$9.25

1/3 Pound Local, Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Served on a Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Choice of Cheese

Seared Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Served on a Brioche Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Veggie Wrappers Delight

$8.25

Spinach Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Olives

Wild Turkey

$11.35

Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Served on Brioche Bun

Blackened Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.50

Blackened Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano and Spicy Ceasar Dressing Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and served with a side of House-Made Chips

The Lamby Joe

$10.50

A Ground Lamb and Chorizo Sloppy Joe on a Brioche Bun and served with a side of House-Made Chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Comes with Choice of Local Bread, and Choice of Cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your Own

$9.95

SIDES

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Garlic Knots(6) with Tomato Sauce

$4.50

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.25

Giant Soft Pretzel

$6.99

Chips

$3.25

DESSERTS & BEVERAGES

Zeppolis

$5.25

Brownie Sundae

$7.25

Ice Cream

$4.25+

Cannolis (2pc)

$6.50

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dt Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dt Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Kids Soda

$1.75

Coors Light

$2.00

1 T Shirt

$15.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Plain Chips

$3.25

Half Fries

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.25

UMD Slice

$1.00

Brownie

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.95

Kids cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$5.95

Kids Cheese Slice

$2.75

Extra sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Beer

Deepriver Nitro

$6.50

Porter style beer brewed with real pumpkin and your favorite pumpkin pie spices.

Bhavana Palm

$7.50

Red wine barrel-aged Farm's Edge: Ava: We started with Farm's Edge: Ava -- our mixed culture saison with foraged wild...

Sycamore Hop Gummies

$6.50

A winter brown ale featuring chestnut flour from High Rock Farm in Gibsonville, N.C. and foraged local spicebush berries.

Foothills Hazyum

$6.50

Our take on the German-style classic combines subdued maltiness and unobtrusive hoppiness. The crisp yet flavorful beer is a hybrid...

Carolina Dogwood Wheat Ale

$6.50

The long, cold nights of winter are a little brighter with Celebration Ale. Wonderfully robust and rich, Celebration Ale is...

Flying Dog Vicious Hook

$6.50

Very good. Light and tasty ale

Anderson Valley Stout

$7.50

STOUT AGED ON COCOA NIBS, MADAGASCAR VANILLA BEANS, AND MILK ...

Red Oak Amber

$6.50

Belgian witbier infused with a hint of orange and lemon peel.

Fullsteam Carver Lager

$6.50

For this soft and juicy IPA, we explore the intersection of Simcoe, Citra and the Australian hop Galaxy. Through endless...

Austin East. Blood Orange

$6.50

Stem Cider

$6.50

Allagash White

$6.00

Appalachian Mountain Brewery Porter

$5.00

Anderson Blood Orange

$5.00

Bell’s Amber Ale

$4.50

Bell’s Two Hearted

$5.50

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$6.00

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout

$4.50

22oz BTL DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus!

$6.00

Boone Creek Blonde Ale

$5.00

22oz BTL Fullsteam Humidity

$4.50

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’

$5.00

22oz BTL Lagunitas Hop Stoopid

$10.00

Mother Earth Endless River

$4.50

PBR

$4.50

16oz CAN Prairie Artisan Ales Standard

$5.50

R&D Riviera Can

$4.50

Southern Tier 8 Days A Week

$4.00

Odules

$5.00

Stella Artois Euro Pale Lager

$5.50

16oz CAN Sycamore Juiciness New England IPA

$6.00

Troegs Troegenator

$5.50

Victory Prima Pilsner

$4.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Widmer Brothers Omission IPA

$4.50

Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale

$4.50

16oz CAN Weyerbacher Merry Monks

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Imperial Yeti

$5.50

All Day IPA

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo

$3.50

12oz DFT 12oz Stem Ciders Off-Dry

$6.50

Off-Dry, as in not so dry. Distinct apple aroma, juicy, and clean with a balanced acidity.

12oz DFT 12oz Blake's Hard Cider Flannel Mouth

$6.50

Classic Sweet. Made with 100% Michigan-grown Apples.

16oz CAN Bold Rock Cider Carolina Apple

$5.50

Original Sin Black Widow Blackberry and Apple Cider

$6.50

12oz CAN Mighty Swell Cherry-Lime

$4.50

12oz CAN Mighty Swell Grapefruit

$4.50

12oz CAN Mighty Swell Peach

$4.50

12oz CAN Mighty Swell Watermelon

$4.50

Wine

Workbook Red Table Wine

$7.50

A Garnacha/Shiraz/Zinfandel Blend

Glass Of White

$7.00

A White Wine reminiscent of Pinot Grigio

Rose Tualatin

$14.00

Pinot Gris Tualatin

$14.00

Pinot Noir Tualatin

$14.00

Bubbles Tualatin

$14.00

Vodka

Tito’s

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Bourbon

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Scotch

Dewar’s

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Tequila

Sauza Extra Gold

$7.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Rum

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1125 W NC Hwy 54 301, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

