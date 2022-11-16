Hwy 54 Public House 1125 W NC Hwy 54 301
1125 W NC Hwy 54 301
Durham, NC 27707
STARTERS
Half The Lone Ranger
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with House BBQ Seasoning, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions served with Shallot Sour Cream
Half Little Chip on the Prairie
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions served with Our House Made Ranch
Half The Prairie Fire
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Drizzled with HWY 54’s Buffalo Sauce served with Our House Made Ranchh
Half The Southern Bell
Crispy Sweet Potato Chips, Marshmallows, Toasted Pecans, drizzled with our Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Syrup served with Guava Cayenne
Half The Thai Tumble
Crispy Sweet Potato Chips dusted with Garlic Chile Seasoning, Sweet and Sour Lime Drizzle, Toasted Coconut and Cilantro served with Guava Cayenn
Half The Six Plater
Our Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served with Six Plates House Made Ketchup
Half The Southern Comfort
Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served House Made Ranch. Top it off w/ our House Made Chili add $3
Half The Spanish Inquisition
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Spanish Paprika, Manchego Cheese, Chorizo, Roasted Garlic Oil, Scallions, and Kalamata Olives served with Shallot Sour Cream
Half The South of the Border
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream served with Our House Made Ranch
Half Mixed Greens Salad
New Moon Cheese, Diced Apples, Sweet and Spicy Almonds, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Half Arugula Salad
Fig Orange Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans
Half Six Plates Ceaser
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, John’s Creamy Caesar Dressing, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pickled Shallots, Parmesan
Half Baby Spinach Salad
Italian Dressing, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Marinated Manchego Cheese, Toasted Sunflower Seeds
Full The Lone Ranger
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with House BBQ Seasoning, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions served with Shallot Sour Cream
Full Little Chip on the Prairie
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions served with Our House Made Ranch
Full The Prairie Fire
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Ranch Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Drizzled with HWY 54’s Buffalo Sauce served with Our House Made Ranchh
Full The Southern Bell
Crispy Sweet Potato Chips, Marshmallows, Toasted Pecans, drizzled with our Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Syrup served with Guava Cayenne
Full The Thai Tumble
Crispy Sweet Potato Chips dusted with Garlic Chile Seasoning, Sweet and Sour Lime Drizzle, Toasted Coconut and Cilantro served with Guava Cayenn
Full The Six Plater
Our Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served with Six Plates House Made Ketchup
Full The Southern Comfort
Signature Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle Oil, topped with Parmesan, Fresh Basil, and Diced Tomatoes served
Full The Spanish Inquisition
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Spanish Paprika, Manchego Cheese, Chorizo, Roasted Garlic Oil, Scallions, and Kalamata Olives served with Shallot Sour Cream
Full The South of the Border
Our Signature Potato Chips dusted with Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream served with Our House Made Ranch
Full Mixed Greens Salad
New Moon Cheese, Diced Apples, Sweet and Spicy Almonds, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Full Arugula Salad
Fig Orange Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans
Full Six Plates Ceaser
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, John’s Creamy Caesar Dressing, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pickled Shallots, Parmesan
Full Baby Spinach Salad
Italian Dressing, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Marinated Manchego Cheese, Toasted Sunflower Seeds
BYO PIES & CALZONES
HWY 54’S SPECIALTY PIES AND CALZONES
Smokey BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Calzone w/ Caesar Salad on top
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
Granny’s Love Calzone
Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree
Midwest Mobster Calzone
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch
Caballo Blanco Calzone
Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella
Star Spangled Calzone
Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle
Hawaiian Volcano Calzone
Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce
The Pig King Calzone
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham
Basque Beauty Calzone
Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans
Margarita Calzone
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
Veggie Delight Calzone
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese
Mattie Supreme Pizza Calzone
Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,
14" Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
14" Granny’s Love Pizza
Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree
14" Midwest Mobster Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch
14" Caballo Blanco Pizza
Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella
14" Star Spangled Pizza
Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle
14" Hawaiian Volcano Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce
14" The Pig King Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham
14" Basque Beauty
Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans
14" Margarita
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
14" Veggie Delight
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese
14" Mattie Supreme Pizza
Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,
16" Med Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
16" Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
16" Med Granny’s Love Pizza
Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree
16" Med Midwest Mobster Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch
16" Med Caballo Blanco Pizza
Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella
16" Med Star Spangled Pizza
Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle
16" Med Hawaiian Volcano Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce
16" Med The Pig King Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham
16" Med Basque Beauty
Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans
16" Med Margarita
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
16" Med Veggie Delight
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese
16" Med Mattie Supreme Pizza
Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,
16" Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
18" LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
18" LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
18" LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Caesar Salad on top
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch
18" LG Granny’s Love Pizza
Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Manchego, Mozzarella, Basil, and Roasted Garlic Puree
18" LG Midwest Mobster Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Chipotle Ranch
18" LGCaballo Blanco Pizza
Whole Milk Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, and Mozzarella
18" LG Star Spangled Pizza
Herbed Ricotta, Bacon, Mozzarella, and a Blueberry Drizzle
18" LG Hawaiian Volcano Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Jamaican Volcano Hot Sauce
18" LG The Pig King Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, and Ham
18" LG Basque Beauty
Fig Jam, Serrano Ham, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Oil, Pecans
18" LG Margarita
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
18" LG Veggie Delight
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese
18" LG Mattie Supreme Pizza
Mushrooms, and Kalamata Olives Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,
HWY 54’S BURGERS, WRAPS & HOAGIES
B.A.L.T.
Boar’s Head Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Served on a Toasted White Bread
Cackalack Club
Boar’s Head Ham, Turkey, and Bacon with Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Served on White Toast
Carolina Burger*
Hamburger with Our Housemade Chili, Mustard, Coleslaw, and American Cheese, Served on Brioche Bun
Deep South*
Hamburger dusted with our BBQ Spice with Boar’s Head Bacon, Pimento Cheese, and Lettuce Tomato, and Onion served on a Brioche Bun
Dirty Bird
Seared Chicken Breast Sandwich with BBQ Sauce, Boar’s Head Bacon, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Caramelized Onions Served on a Brioche Bun
Mattie Melt*
Patty Melt on White Bread with a Burger Patty, Caramelized Onions, Boar’s Head Bacon, Pimento Cheese, and Chipotle Ranch
On the Grind
Boar’s Head Ham, Pepperoni, and Serrano Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Italian Dressing Served on a Cuban Hoagie
Philly Cheese w/ Chicken
"Shaved Sirloin (or Chicken), Onions, Peppers and American Cheese, Served on a Cuban Hoagie"
Philly Cheese w/ Steak
Shaved Sirloin (or Chicken), Onions, Peppers and American Cheese, Served on a Cuban Hoagie
Smokey Pig*
Hamburger with Boar’s Head Bacon, Smoked Goat Cheese, and BBQ Sauce and Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Served on a Brioche Bun
Housemade Hamburgers*
1/3 Pound Local, Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Served on a Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Choice of Cheese
Seared Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on a Brioche Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Veggie Wrappers Delight
Spinach Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Smoked Goat Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Olives
Wild Turkey
Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Served on Brioche Bun
Blackened Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano and Spicy Ceasar Dressing Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and served with a side of House-Made Chips
The Lamby Joe
A Ground Lamb and Chorizo Sloppy Joe on a Brioche Bun and served with a side of House-Made Chips
Grilled Cheese
Comes with Choice of Local Bread, and Choice of Cheese
BUILD YOUR OWN
SIDES
DESSERTS & BEVERAGES
Zeppolis
Brownie Sundae
Ice Cream
Cannolis (2pc)
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cheerwine
Dr Pepper
Dt Dr Pepper
Dt Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mtn Dew
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Milk
Kids Soda
Coors Light
1 T Shirt
Burger Patty
Plain Chips
Half Fries
Club Soda
UMD Slice
Brownie
KIDS MENU
Extra sauce
Beer
Deepriver Nitro
Porter style beer brewed with real pumpkin and your favorite pumpkin pie spices.
Bhavana Palm
Red wine barrel-aged Farm's Edge: Ava: We started with Farm's Edge: Ava -- our mixed culture saison with foraged wild...
Sycamore Hop Gummies
A winter brown ale featuring chestnut flour from High Rock Farm in Gibsonville, N.C. and foraged local spicebush berries.
Foothills Hazyum
Our take on the German-style classic combines subdued maltiness and unobtrusive hoppiness. The crisp yet flavorful beer is a hybrid...
Carolina Dogwood Wheat Ale
The long, cold nights of winter are a little brighter with Celebration Ale. Wonderfully robust and rich, Celebration Ale is...
Flying Dog Vicious Hook
Very good. Light and tasty ale
Anderson Valley Stout
STOUT AGED ON COCOA NIBS, MADAGASCAR VANILLA BEANS, AND MILK ...
Red Oak Amber
Belgian witbier infused with a hint of orange and lemon peel.
Fullsteam Carver Lager
For this soft and juicy IPA, we explore the intersection of Simcoe, Citra and the Australian hop Galaxy. Through endless...
Austin East. Blood Orange
Stem Cider
Allagash White
Appalachian Mountain Brewery Porter
Anderson Blood Orange
Bell’s Amber Ale
Bell’s Two Hearted
Crabbies Ginger Beer
Duck Rabbit Milk Stout
22oz BTL DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus!
Boone Creek Blonde Ale
22oz BTL Fullsteam Humidity
Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’
22oz BTL Lagunitas Hop Stoopid
Mother Earth Endless River
PBR
16oz CAN Prairie Artisan Ales Standard
R&D Riviera Can
Southern Tier 8 Days A Week
Odules
Stella Artois Euro Pale Lager
16oz CAN Sycamore Juiciness New England IPA
Troegs Troegenator
Victory Prima Pilsner
Victory Sour Monkey
Widmer Brothers Omission IPA
Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale
16oz CAN Weyerbacher Merry Monks
Coors Light
Imperial Yeti
All Day IPA
Modelo
Modelo
12oz DFT 12oz Stem Ciders Off-Dry
Off-Dry, as in not so dry. Distinct apple aroma, juicy, and clean with a balanced acidity.
12oz DFT 12oz Blake's Hard Cider Flannel Mouth
Classic Sweet. Made with 100% Michigan-grown Apples.
16oz CAN Bold Rock Cider Carolina Apple
Original Sin Black Widow Blackberry and Apple Cider
12oz CAN Mighty Swell Cherry-Lime
12oz CAN Mighty Swell Grapefruit
12oz CAN Mighty Swell Peach
12oz CAN Mighty Swell Watermelon
Wine
