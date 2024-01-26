Hybrid Coffee and Kitchen - Jersey CIty 398 MANILA AVENUE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
398 MANILA AVENUE, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
More near Jersey City