Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94538
ThanksGiving-Feast
ThanksGiving Feast-NonVeg
Includes Natu Kodi Vepudu( Country Chicken Fry) 24oz + Large Chicken Dum Biryani 58oz + Tandoori Chicken + Chicken Tikka Mix + Dessert 16oz. Serves 4+ Adults.
ThanksGiving Feast-Veg
Includes Large Veg Dum Paneer Biryani 58oz + Paneer Tikka Kebab + Samosa Chaat + Cocktail Samosa + Dessert 16oz. Serves 4+ Adults
Tandoori Roast Whole Chicken
Whole Chicken marinated in special spices and cooked in Tandoor
House Special Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani
Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani
Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Egg Biryani
Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Paneer 65 Biryani
Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Fish Biryani
Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Family Pack Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Egg Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabad Paneer 65 Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack
Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Fish Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Shrimp Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Masala Wraps
Indo-Chinese-Momos
Pan Fried Momos (6 Pcs)
Pan-Fried Momos
Steamed Momos (6 Pcs)
Steamed Momos
HDB Special Momos (6 Pcs)
Momos Cooked in special sauce
Veg Fried Rice
Indian street-style fried rice, veggies and rice stir-fried along with spices
Egg Fried Rice
Indian street-style fried rice., eggs and rice stir-fried along with spices.
Chicken Fried Rice
Indian street-style fried rice.chicken and rice stir-fried along with spices
Chicken 65 Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese street style Chicken 65 Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Indian street-style fried rice, shrimp and rice stir-fried along with spices
Veg Hakka Noodles
Indian street-style Hakka noodles. veggies and noodles stir-fried along with spices
Egg Hakka Noodles
Street style Indo-Chinese Egg Hakka Noodles
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Indian street-style Hakka noodles. chicken and noodles stir-fried along with spices
Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Indian street-style Hakka noodles. shrimp and noodles stir-fried along with spices
Kung Pao Chicken
Deviled Chicken
HDB Chicken Soup
Vegetarian Appetizers
Cut Mirchi
fritter made with green chilies fried in gram flour batter
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower florets cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce
Paneer 65
Indian cottage cheese cubes sautéed in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce
Chilli Paneer
Indian cottage cheese cubes sautéed in Indochinese style chili sauce
Samosas
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
Mix Veg Pakora
Batter fried assorted vegetables
Spinach Pakora
Hyderabad Mirchi Bajji
Veg Ball Manchurian
Veggie balls cooked in Special Manchurian sauce
Samosa Chaat
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
Chicken Appetizers
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce
Chilli Chicken
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style chilli sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce
Chicken Sukka
Bone-in Chicken cooked in special sukka masala
Goat Appetizer
Seafood Appetizer
Tandoori Corner
Tandoori Chicken
2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
Chicken Malai
Boneless meat marinated with mild flavor cheese, spices, yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
Chicken Haryali
Boneless meat marinated with mint, cilantro, spices, and skewed in a tandoor oven
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.
Tikka Kebab Mix
The platter consists of Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai, and Chicken Hariyali Kebabs
Vegetarian Entrees
Dal Tadka
Lentil cooked with aromatic herbs and spices with a touch of Ghee at the end.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
Malai Kofta
Fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes
Bagara Baingan
Baby egg plant cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste curry sauce
Mirchi Ka Salan
Long hot chili cooked in Salan goes best with Biryani.
Channa Masala
Garbanzo cooked with finely chopped onion, tomato and spices.
Palak Paneer
Creamed spinach and paneer cubes cooked to perfection with garlic and seasoning.
Navratna Korma
Dal Palak
Yellow lentils cooked along with spinach with aromatic herbs and spices.
Mix Veg Kadai
Medley of vegetables cooked in roasted spices.
Paneer Kadai
Paneer cubes and bell peppers cooked in roasted spices.
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.
Chicken Entrees
Hyd Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi style chicken curry cooked with special spices.
Butter Chicken
Boneless pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with some cream and butter.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
Dum Ka Murgh
Chicken and traditional Indian spices cooked slowly in Dum process.
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken cooked with coconut and chettinad region spices.
Egg Curry
Boiled egg cooked in onion, tomato and Indian spices.
Madras Chicken Curry
Traditional speciality chicken curry
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in spicy tomato sauce.
Chicken Pepper Fry
Chicken cooked in pepper and special spices along with bell peppers.
Chicken Kadai
Chicken cooked with sauce and spices.
Gongura Chicken
Chicken cooked in special spices and gongura (sorrel leaves)
Goat Entrees
Hyderabad Mutton Curry
Hyderabadi style Mutton curry cooked with special spices.
Dum Ka Gosht
Mutton and traditional indian spices cooked slowly in Dum process.
Mutton Chettinad
Mutton cooked with coconut and chettinad region spices.
Mutton Vindaloo
Goat cubes cooked in spicy tomato sauce and potatoes
Mutton Pepper Fry
Goat cubes sautéed and cooked in black pepper and onion sauce.
Kadai Mutton
Goat cubes cooked in kadai masala along with bell peppers.
Gongura Mutton
Goat cooked in special spices and gongura (sorrel leaves).
Goat Paya (Trotters) Soup
Goat trotters are cooked with various spices.
Seafood Entrees
Fish Curry
Fresh fish cooked in Nellore style tamarind sauce and spices.
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in onion, tomato and Indian spices.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in onion and tomato sauce with chucks of bell pepper and onions.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Spicy Shrimp curry cooked in tomato sauce and potatoes
Kerala Fish Fry Masala
HDB Spl Crab Masala
HDB Spl Shrimp Masala
HDB Spl Fish Fillet Masala
Breads & Rice
Lunch Combo Specials
Chicken Biryani Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Chicken Biryani, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Veg Biryani Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Veg Biryani, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Tandoori Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Veg Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Masala Rice, Veg Samosas, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Non-Veg Curry Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Chicken Special Curry of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Rice or Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Veg Curry Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Veg Curry Special of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Rice or Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Indo-Chinese Non-Veg Lunch Combo
Meal includes Special Chicken Hakka Noodles or Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken 65, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Indo-Chinese Veg Lunch Combo
Meal includes Special Veg Hakka Noodles or Veg Fried Rice, Gobi Manchurian, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Non-Veg Wrap Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Chicken Tikka Wrap, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Veg Wrap Lunch Combo
Meal Includes Paneer 65 Wrap, Dessert, Drink (Coke)
Kids Corner
Desserts
Double Ka Meetha
Hyderabadi style bread pudding, garnish with pistachio and almond flakes.
Gulab Jamun
An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.
Rasmalai
Yellow-colored flattened balls of chhana(cheese) soaked in malai (clotted cream) flavored with saffron and cardamom.
Sweet Paan
Sweet Paan
Jalebi
Mango Panna Cotta
Mango Panna Cotta
Drinks
Authentic Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis, Kebabs, Curries, Indo-Chinese, and more.
