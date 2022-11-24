Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

No reviews yet

55 Dempsey Road

Milpitas, CA 95035

House Special Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani

$12.99

Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Boneless Chicken Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$11.99

Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani

$11.99

Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani

$11.99

Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani

$9.99

Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$9.99

Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer 65 Biryani

$11.99

Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Fish Biryani

Hyderabadi Fish Biryani

$12.99

Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Shrimp Biryani

$12.99

Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Family Pack Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$31.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

$30.99

Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Egg Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

$30.00

Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Paneer marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabad Paneer 65 Biryani+Veg Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Fish Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

Hyderabadi Fish Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Boneless Fish marinated in special spices cooked with basmati rice.

Hyderabadi Shrimp Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack

$34.99

Shrimp marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.

Masala Wraps

Chicken Tikka Wrap

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$10.99

Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka, Veggies, and Special sauce

Chicken 65 Wrap

Chicken 65 Wrap

$10.99

Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Chicken65, Veggies, and Special sauce

Paneer 65 Wrap

$10.99

Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Paneer65 , Veggies, and Special sauce

Indo-Chinese-Momos

Pan Fried Momos (6 Pcs)

Pan Fried Momos (6 Pcs)

$9.99

Pan-Fried Momos

Steamed Momos (6 Pcs)

Steamed Momos (6 Pcs)

$8.99

Steamed Momos

HDB Special Momos (6 Pcs)

HDB Special Momos (6 Pcs)

$10.99

Momos Cooked in special sauce

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

Indian street-style fried rice, veggies and rice stir-fried along with spices

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Indian street-style fried rice., eggs and rice stir-fried along with spices.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Indian street-style fried rice.chicken and rice stir-fried along with spices

Chicken 65 Fried Rice

$11.99

Indo-Chinese street style Chicken 65 Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Indian street-style fried rice, shrimp and rice stir-fried along with spices

Veg Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Indian street-style Hakka noodles. veggies and noodles stir-fried along with spices

Egg Hakka Noodles

$11.49

Street style Indo-Chinese Egg Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Indian street-style Hakka noodles. chicken and noodles stir-fried along with spices

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Indian street-style Hakka noodles. shrimp and noodles stir-fried along with spices

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.99

Deviled Chicken

$11.99

HDB Chicken Soup

$6.99

Vegetarian Appetizers

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

fritter made with green chilies fried in gram flour batter

Gobi 65

$10.99Out of stock

Cauliflower florets cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99Out of stock

Cauliflower florets cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$11.49

Indian cottage cheese cubes sautéed in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$11.49

Indian cottage‏ cheese cubes sautéed in Indochinese style chili sauce

Samosas

Samosas

$5.99

Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables

Mix Veg Pakora

Mix Veg Pakora

$7.99

Batter fried assorted vegetables

Spinach Pakora

Spinach Pakora

$7.99

Hyderabad Mirchi Bajji

$8.99
Veg Ball Manchurian

Veg Ball Manchurian

$11.99

Veggie balls cooked in Special Manchurian sauce

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro

Chicken Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.49

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a spicy yogurt marinade 65 sauce

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style chilli sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$11.49

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce

Chicken Sukka

$11.49

Bone-in Chicken cooked in special sukka masala

Goat Appetizer

Mutton Sukka

Mutton Sukka

$13.99

Goat pieces cooked on slow flame with exotic spices

Haleem(Goat)

Haleem(Goat)

$13.99

Slow-cooked goat meat with flavors of spices, lentils, barley, and wheat

Seafood Appetizer

Chilli Shrimp

Chilli Shrimp

$12.99

Indo-Chinese chili shrimp

Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$11.99

Fish cooked in Hyderabad style hot sauce.

Fish Manchurian

$11.99

Boneless fish cooked in Indo-Chinese style Manchurian sauce.

Chilli Fish

$11.99

Tandoori Corner

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$10.49

2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$10.49

Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.

Chicken Malai

Chicken Malai

$10.49

Boneless meat‏ marinated with mild flavor cheese, spices, yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.

Chicken Haryali

Chicken Haryali

$10.49

Boneless meat marinated with mint, cilantro, spices, and skewed in a tandoor oven

Paneer Tikka Kebab

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$10.49

Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.

HDB Kebab Platter

HDB Kebab Platter

$11.99

This platter is a Mix of Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai, and Chicken Hariyali Kebabs

Vegetarian Entrees

Dal Tadka

$10.99

Lentil cooked with aromatic herbs and spices with a touch of Ghee at the end.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes

Bagara Baingan

Bagara Baingan

$10.99

Baby egg plant cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste curry sauce

Mirchi Ka Salan

Mirchi Ka Salan

$10.99

Long hot‏ chili cooked in Salan goes best with Biryani.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$10.99

Garbanzo cooked with finely chopped onion, tomato and spices.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Creamed spinach‏ and paneer cubes cooked to perfection with garlic and seasoning.

Navratna Korma

$11.49
Dal Palak

Dal Palak

$10.99

Yellow lentils cooked along with spinach with aromatic herbs and spices.

Mix Veg Kadai

Mix Veg Kadai

$11.49

Medley of vegetables cooked in roasted spices.

Paneer Kadai

Paneer Kadai

$12.99

Paneer cubes and bell peppers cooked in roasted spices.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$10.99

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.

Chicken Entrees

Hyd Chicken Curry

Hyd Chicken Curry

$11.49

Hyderabadi style chicken curry cooked with special spices.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Boneless pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with some cream and butter.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.

Dum Ka Murgh

Dum Ka Murgh

$11.49

Chicken and traditional Indian spices cooked slowly in Dum process.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$11.49

Chicken cooked with coconut and chettinad region spices.

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$11.49

Boiled egg‏ cooked in onion, tomato and Indian spices.

Madras Chicken Curry

Madras Chicken Curry

$11.49

Traditional speciality chicken curry

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$11.49

Chicken cooked in spicy tomato sauce.

Chicken Pepper Fry

Chicken Pepper Fry

$11.49

Chicken cooked in pepper and special spices along with bell peppers.

Chicken Kadai

Chicken Kadai

$11.49

Chicken cooked with sauce and spices.

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cooked in special spices and gongura (sorrel leaves)

Goat Entrees

Hyderabad Mutton Curry

Hyderabad Mutton Curry

$13.99

Hyderabadi style Mutton curry cooked with special spices.

Dum Ka Gosht

Dum Ka Gosht

$13.99

Mutton and traditional indian spices cooked slowly in Dum process.

Mutton Chettinad

Mutton Chettinad

$13.99

Mutton cooked with coconut and chettinad region spices.

Mutton Vindaloo

Mutton Vindaloo

$13.99

Goat cubes cooked in spicy tomato sauce and potatoes

Mutton Pepper Fry

Mutton Pepper Fry

$13.99

Goat cubes sautéed and cooked in black pepper and onion sauce.

Kadai Mutton

Kadai Mutton

$13.99

Goat cubes cooked in kadai masala along with bell peppers.

Gongura Mutton

Gongura Mutton

$13.99

Goat cooked in special spices and gongura (sorrel leaves).

Goat Paya (Trotters) Soup

Goat Paya (Trotters) Soup

$12.99

Goat trotters are cooked with various spices.

Seafood Entrees

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$11.49

Fresh fish cooked in Nellore style tamarind sauce and spices.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$12.99

Shrimp cooked in onion, tomato and Indian spices.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$12.99

Shrimp cooked in onion and tomato sauce with chucks of bell pepper and onions.

Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$12.99

Spicy Shrimp curry cooked in tomato sauce and potatoes

Kerala Fish Fry Masala

Kerala Fish Fry Masala

$16.99
HDB Spl Crab Masala

HDB Spl Crab Masala

$24.99Out of stock

HDB Spl Shrimp Masala

$14.99Out of stock

HDB Spl Fish Fillet Masala

$15.99

Breads & Rice

Naan

Naan

$2.49
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.49
Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.99
Rice

Rice

$1.99
Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$3.49
Garlic Roti

Garlic Roti

$3.49
Onion Naan

Onion Naan

$3.49
Butter Roti

Butter Roti

$3.49

Masala Rice

$3.49

Paratha

$2.49

Lunch Combo Specials

Chicken Biryani Lunch Combo

$13.99

Meal Includes Chicken Biryani, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Veg Biryani Lunch Combo

$12.99

Meal Includes Veg Biryani, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Tandoori Lunch Combo

$12.99

Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Veg Lunch Combo

$11.99

Meal Includes Masala Rice, Veg Samosas, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Non-Veg Curry Lunch Combo

$12.99

Meal Includes Chicken Special Curry of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Rice or Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Veg Curry Lunch Combo

$11.99

Meal Includes Veg Curry Special of the day, Green Salad, Basmati Rice or Naan, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Indo-Chinese Non-Veg Lunch Combo

$12.99

Meal includes Special Chicken Hakka Noodles or Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken 65, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Indo-Chinese Veg Lunch Combo

$11.99

Meal includes Special Veg Hakka Noodles or Veg Fried Rice, Gobi Manchurian, Green Salad, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Non-Veg Wrap Lunch Combo

$12.99

Meal Includes Chicken Tikka Wrap, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Veg Wrap Lunch Combo

$11.99

Meal Includes Paneer 65 Wrap, Dessert, Drink (Coke)

Kids Corner

Kids Butter Chicken + Naan Or Rice (8Oz)

$9.99

Kids Chicken Hakka Noodles (16Oz)

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fried Rice (16Oz)

$8.99

Kids Veg Hakka Noodles (16Oz)

$7.99

Kids Veg Fried Rice (16Oz)

$7.99

Desserts

Double Ka Meetha

Double Ka Meetha

$5.99

Hyderabadi style bread pudding, garnish with pistachio and almond flakes.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.99

Yellow-colored flattened balls of chhana(cheese) soaked in malai (clotted cream) flavored with saffron and cardamom.

Sweet Paan

Sweet Paan

$1.99

Sweet Paan

Jalebi

Jalebi

$3.99Out of stock
Mango Panna Cotta

Mango Panna Cotta

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Panna Cotta

Drinks

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.49
Tea

Tea

$1.99
Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$2.99
Salt Lassi

Salt Lassi

$2.99
Thumpsup

Thumpsup

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49
Fanta

Fanta

$2.49
Limca

Limca

$2.49

Extras

Onions And Limes

$0.99

Extra Raita

$0.50

Extra Salan

$0.50

Masala Rice

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis, Kebabs, Curries, Indo-Chinese, and more.

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas, CA 95035

