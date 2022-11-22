Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hyderabad House Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

2537 S 174th Plaza

Omaha, NE 68130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani

Appetizers

Veg Samosa

Veg Samosa

$6.00

Hand Roll pastries stuffed with potato and onions

Cut Mirchi Bajji

Cut Mirchi Bajji

$9.00

Spicy Jalapenos dipped in batter, deep fried and sliced

Corn Vepudu

Corn Vepudu

$11.00

Corn kernel deep fried & tossed in south Indian spices

Chicken Lollipops

$14.00
Chilli Items Special

Chilli Items Special

$11.00

Choice of vegies or protein deep fried and Cooked in Indo Chinese style

Manchurian Special

Manchurian Special

$11.00

Choice of vegies or protein tossed in spicy soya sauce based and gravy.

65 Special

65 Special

$11.00

Choice of vegies or protein marinated in spicy batter and deep fried

Paneer Masakkali

Paneer Masakkali

$13.00

Deep fried paneer cooked with special aromatic spices

Monagadi Fry Specials

Monagadi Fry Specials

$11.00

Deep fried veggies or chicken cooked with special aromatic spices

Chef's Specials (No Name)

$11.00
Curry Leaf Specials

Curry Leaf Specials

$12.00Out of stock

Choice of veggies or protein deep fried and sauteed with freshly crushed peppercorn, onions, curry leaves and green chilies

Masala Fish Fry

Masala Fish Fry

$16.00
Apolo Fish Fry

Apolo Fish Fry

$16.00

A popular bar & restaurant dish in city of Hyderabad. Fish coated with Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in masala mix

Miryala Mamsam Vepudu

Miryala Mamsam Vepudu

$17.00

Spicy goat appetizer, a South Indian delicacy (minimum 20 min wait time)

Tandoori Grill

Paneer Tikka Kebab

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.00

Cubes of paneer, onion and bell peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and then roasted in the tandoori oven to perfection

Tandoori Chicken Kebab

Tandoori Chicken Kebab

$13.00

Chicken legs marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices and grilled in tandoori clay oven.

Malai Kebab

Malai Kebab

$15.00

A delicious Mughlai (Indo-Persian) dish, these kebabs are made with boneless chicken marinated in cheese, cream, thick yogurt and spices. and grilled in tandoori oven.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.00

Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices and grilled in tandoori clay oven.

Reshmi Kebab

Reshmi Kebab

$15.00

Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and grilled tandoori clay pot

Tangdi Kebab

Tangdi Kebab

$13.00

Chicken drumsticks marinated in garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric & chili and grilled in tandoori oven

Breads & Rice

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.50
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.50
Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$4.50
Spinach Naan

Spinach Naan

$4.50
Chicken Naan

Chicken Naan

$4.50
Methi Naan

Methi Naan

$4.00
Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.00
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Mint chutney

$2.00

Raita

$1.00+

Soups

Corn Soup

Corn Soup

$7.00

An Indo Chinese style soup made with mixed veggies, sweet corn kernels & pepper

Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.00

Rich curried soup with pepper, cream, celery, apples and almonds and garnished with rice

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy curry sauce with onion and bell peppers

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Homemade Cheese cubes in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach

Paneer Buter Masala

Paneer Buter Masala

$14.00

Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with curry sauce

Paneer Karaikudi

Paneer Karaikudi

$14.00

Home made cheese cubes sauteed & cooked in mild sauce & spices in chettinad style

Paneer Kadai

Paneer Kadai

$14.00

Home Cheese cubes, sauteed onions, tomatoes in medium spicy sauce

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$13.00
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.00
Channna Masala

Channna Masala

$13.00
Navaratan Korma

Navaratan Korma

$13.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with fruits and creamy sauce

Veg Karaikudi

Veg Karaikudi

$14.00

Veggies cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Gutti Vankaya

Gutti Vankaya

$13.00

Small eggplant sauteed & cooked in mild sauce & spices in chettinad style

Dal Tadaka

Dal Tadaka

$12.00

Lentils cooked in tomatoes, onions & spices

Non-Veg Entrees

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast and tomatoes cooked with creamy curry sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chicken baked in clay oven & cooked with spicy sauce with bell peppers & onions

Vindaloo (Choice of meat)

Vindaloo (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat cooked with spice sauce with potatoes.

Bhuna (Choice of meat)

Bhuna (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat cooked with ginger garlic jalapeno and creamy sauce

Madras (Choice of meat)

Madras (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat cooked in onion base sauce with special chef made masala

Korma (Choice of meat)

Korma (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat cooked in creamy curry sauce

Safed Maas (Choice of meat)

Safed Maas (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Pieces of lamb cooked in an almond yogurt ginger & cardamon

Kadai Curry (Choice of meat)

Kadai Curry (Choice of meat)

$15.00
Karaikudi Curry (Choice of meat)

Karaikudi Curry (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Origin of Tamilnadu, your choice of meat seasoned with our special aromatic spices and cooked with onions & tomatoes

Andhra Curry (Choice of meat)

Andhra Curry (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat marinated in Andhra style curry sauce made with mixure of coriander powder, homemade masala powder.

Gongura Curry (Choice of meat)

Gongura Curry (Choice of meat)

$15.00

Your choice of meat meat cooked with spices and fresh gongura leaves.

Dum Ka Kheema

Dum Ka Kheema

$17.00

Ground goat cooked with onion, tomato & special spices

Nellore Fish Curry

Nellore Fish Curry

$17.00

Tangy Andhra style fish cooked in tamarind sauce

Shrimp Tikka Korma

Shrimp Tikka Korma

$18.00

Shrimp baked in clay oven & cooked with spicy sauce with bell peppers and onions.

Shrimp Masala

Shrimp Masala

$18.00

Prawns (shrimp) cooked and roasted in spicy onion tomato gravy

Kona Seema Royyala Vepudu

Kona Seema Royyala Vepudu

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in Konaseema (Andhra Region) style with special spices and red chili powder prepared and added proportionately

Vegitarian Biraynis

Veg Dum Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.00
Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$13.00

Vijayawada Special Gobi Biryani

$14.00
Paneer Masakali Biryani

Paneer Masakali Biryani

$15.00

Non-Vegitarian Biryanis

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.00

Chicken Fry Biryani

$14.00
Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani

Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Hyderabad Special Chicken Biryani

$15.00
Goat Fry Biryani

Goat Fry Biryani

$17.00+
Goat Kheema Biryani

Goat Kheema Biryani

$18.00+
Fish Biryani

Fish Biryani

$15.00+
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$18.00+

Indo-Chinese

Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

Dosa & Puri

Chole Batura

$10.00

Puri Chole

$10.00

Puri Bhaji

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Badam milk

$6.00

Root beer

$3.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Badam Kulfi

$2.00

Beer

Taj Mahal Beer (650 ml)

$11.00

Flying Horse Beer (650 ml)

$11.00

Jalapeño Beer

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Indian cuisine!

Location

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130

Directions

Gallery
Hyderabad House image
Hyderabad House image
Hyderabad House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
orange starNo Reviews
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
orange starNo Reviews
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1 Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT
orange starNo Reviews
2559 S 171 St CT Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Mobile Love 1
orange starNo Reviews
2559 South 171st Court Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
LaCasa Pizzaria
orange starNo Reviews
610 S. 168th St Omaha, NE 68118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian - Saddle Creek
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston