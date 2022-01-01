Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Green Machine
Funky Monkey
Glowing Green

Smoothies

Green Machine

$8.95+

Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk

Almond Delight

$9.45+

Bananas ~ Strawberries ~ Almond Butter ~ Almond Milk

Banana Bread

$9.95+

Bananas ~ Walnuts ~ Local Honey ~ Cinnamon ~ Wheat Germ ~ Almond Milk

Funky Monkey

$10.95+

Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk

Tropical Breeze

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Strawberry ~ Peach ~ Orange Juice

Strawberries Gone Bananas

$8.95+

Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice

Berry Blast

$8.95+

Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice

Pretty In Pink

$9.95+

Strawberrry ~ Pineapple ~ Coconut Water

Carrot Craze

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Peach ~ Carrot Juice

Lava Colada

$12.45+

Pineapple ~ Banana ~ Kale ~ Activated Charcoal ~ Coconut Milk ~ Coconut Water

Island Impact

$9.95+

Bananas ~ Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Coconut Water

Man-go Green

$8.95+

Mango ~ Kale ~ Apple Juice

Coco Berry

$10.95+

Banana ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Coconut Oil ~ Almond Milk

Kombucha Kraze

$9.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Peach ~ Kombucha (on tap flavor of your choice)

Hello Mango

$11.45+

Mango ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk

Hemp Sensation

$11.45+

Banana ~ Strawberry ~ Peach ~ Spinach ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk

Avocado Delight

$12.45+

Banana ~ Blackberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Avocado ~ Pineapple ~ Cacao ~ Cinnamon

Avo-Keto Berry

$12.45+

Mixed Berries ~ Strawberries ~ Avocado ~ Coconut Oil ~ Coconut Milk

Caffeinated Monkey

$11.45+

Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Local Honey ~ Cacao ~ Coffee Beans ~ Almond Milk

Sunset Dream

$9.95+

Mixed Berries ~ Banana ~ Agave ~ Coconut Water

Smoothie of the Month

$10.45+

Juices

Glowing Green

$8.95+

Kale ~ Spinach ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber ~ Celery ~ Green Apple

Ginger Zinger

$10.75+

Carrot ~ Orange ~ Lemon ~ Ginger ~ Turmeric Powder

Bob Ross

$8.95+

Carrot ~ Ginger ~ Lemon ~ Celery ~ Pineapple

Beetle Juice

$8.95+

Beet ~ Green Apple ~ Celery ~ Pineapple

Tropikale

$9.95+

Kale ~ Orange ~ Green Apple ~ Pineapple ~ Coconut Water

Beach Party

$9.95+

Orange ~ Lemon ~ Pineapple ~ Apple ~ Coconut Water

Bee Happy

$9.95+

Orange ~ Green Apple ~ Carrot ~ Lemon ~ Local Honey

Beet Retreat

$8.95+

Beet ~ Green Apple ~ Ginger ~ Lemon

Liquid Sunshine

$9.95+

Grapefruit ~ Lemon ~ Orange ~ Apple ~ Ginger

Pineapple Burn

$9.95+

Pineapple ~ Orange ~ Apple ~ Ginger ~ Jalapeno ~ Cayenne

Pineapple Wakeup

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Green Apple ~ Pear ~ Ginger

Sun-Kissed

$9.95+

Grapefruit ~ Orange ~ Lime ~ Pineapple

Super Detox

$9.95+

Grapefruit ~ Celery ~ Mint

Tejas Sunset

$9.95+

Beet ~ Carrot ~ Orange ~ Ginger ~ Lime ~ Jalapeno

Zesty Pear

$9.95+

Pear ~ Cucumber ~ Lemon

Juice Shots

Wheatgrass Single Shot

$3.50

Wheatgrass Double Shot

$6.00

Aloe Shot

$3.50

Detox Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Grapefruit ~ Celery ~ Mint

Black Lemonade Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon ~ Activated Charcoal ~ Agave ~ Mineral Water

Beet Buzz Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Beet ~ Lemon

Ginger Kick Shot

$3.50

Ginger ~ Pineapple ~ Cayenne

Immunity Boost Shot

$3.50

Kale ~ Lemon ~ Orange ~ Green Apple

2oz Ginger Shot

$3.50

Sandwiches

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

Smokehouse Griller

$13.55

Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.

Mona Lisa

$13.55

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia

Veggie Sensation

$12.55

Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach

Hot Drinks

Bulletproof Coffee

$5.25

Cup of Coffee

$1.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.95+

16 oz Hot Cacao

$7.50

Cold Case

Bulletproof Cold Brew

$4.99

Coconut Water 1 Liter

$4.99

HINT Bottle

$2.29

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Texas Tea

$2.45

Topo-Chico

$2.50

Yerba Mate

$3.49

CBD Water

$5.15

CBD Sparkling Water

$6.15

Rambler Sparkling Water

$0.99

Rambler Energy

$3.70

Leilo - Blackberry Orange

$5.53

Leilo - Raspberry Hibiscus

$5.53

Leilo - Tango Berry

$5.53

Leilo - Lite

$5.53Out of stock

Matcha Mint

$3.70Out of stock

Matcha Peach

$3.70

Matcha Hibiscus

$3.70

Recess

$4.99

Crisp & Crude

$5.49

Hummus

$4.99Out of stock

Buddha Brew Bottle

Basil Honey Ginger

$4.70Out of stock

Blueberry

$4.70

Cranberry

$4.70

Ginger

$4.70

Grape Lime

$4.70

Peach Mint

$4.70

Pineapple Super Greens

$4.70Out of stock

Tangerine Sea Salt

$4.70

Tart Cherry Melon

$4.70

Watermelon

$4.70Out of stock

Seasonal Flavor

$4.70

CBD Pint

$6.90

Buddha's Brew Growler

$16.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.70

Kombucha On-Tap

16 oz On Tap

$5.45

24 oz On Tap

$7.10

16 oz CBD Flavor On Tap

$7.65

24 oz CBD Flavor On Tap

$8.97

16 oz Kombucha Float

$11.95

CBD Float

$13.95

Greenbelt Kombucha Cans

Peach Blossom White Tea Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberry Acai Yaupon Tea Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger Tumeric Oolong Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Blood Orange Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Fields Rooibos Tea Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Hibiscus Berry Royal Pu-erh Kombucha

$2.75Out of stock

Elderberry Sangria

$4.95Out of stock

Juniper & Tonic

$4.95

Grapefruit Paloma

$4.95Out of stock

New Fashioned

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We'll see you soon!!

Website

Location

2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown, TX 78628

Directions

Gallery
Hydrate image
Hydrate image
Hydrate image

