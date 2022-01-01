Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Hydrate on the Square

review star

No reviews yet

711 S MAIN

GEORGETOWN, TX 78628

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Funky Monkey
Ham & Cheese

Smoothies

Green Machine

$8.95+

Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk

Almond Delight

$9.95+

Bananas ~ Strawberries ~ Almond Butter ~ Almond Milk

Banana Bread

$9.95+

Bananas ~ Walnuts ~ Local Honey ~ Cinnamon ~ Wheat Germ ~ Almond Milk

Funky Monkey

$10.95+

Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk

Caffeinated Monkey

$11.45+

Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Coffee Beans ~ Almond Milk

Tropical Breeze

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Strawberry ~ Peach ~ Orange Juice

Strawberries Gone Bananas

$8.95+

Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice

Berry Blast

$8.95+

Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice

Pretty In Pink

$9.95+

Strawberrry ~ Pineapple ~ Coconut Water

Island Impact

$9.95+

Bananas ~ Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Coconut Water

Man-go Green

$8.95+

Mango ~ Kale ~ Apple Juice

Coco Berry

$10.95+

Banana ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Coconut Oil ~ Almond Milk

Hello Mango

$11.45+

Mango ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk

Lava Colada

$12.45+

Pineapple ~ Banana ~ Kale ~ Activated Charcoal ~ Coconut Milk ~ Coconut Water

Sunset Dream

$9.95+

Banana ~ Blueberries ~ Blackberries ~ Raspberries ~ Agave ~ Coconut Water

Avo-Keto Berry

$12.45+

Strawberries ~ Blueberries ~ Blackberries ~ Raspberries ~ Avocado ~ Coconut Oil ~ Coconut Milk

Avocado Delight

$12.45+

Banana ~ Blackberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Avocado ~ Pineapple ~ Cacao ~ Cinnamon

Hemp Sensation

$11.45+

Banana ~ Strawberry ~ Peach ~ Spinach ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk

Kombucha Kraze

$9.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Peach ~ Kombucha (on tap flavor of your choice)

Carrot Craze

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Mango ~ Peach ~ Carrot Juice

Smoothie of the Month

$11.45+

Smoothie Pop

$3.50

Smoothie Pop (2 for $6)

$6.00

Juices

Glowing Green

$8.95+

Kale ~ Spinach ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber ~ Celery ~ Green Apple

Ginger Zinger

$10.75+

Carrot ~ Orange ~ Lemon ~ Ginger ~ Turmeric Powder

Bob Ross

$8.95+

Carrot ~ Ginger ~ Lemon ~ Celery ~ Pineapple

Tropikale

$9.95+

Kale ~ Orange ~ Green Apple ~ Pineapple ~ Coconut Water

Beetle Juice

$8.95+

Beet ~ Green Apple ~ Celery ~ Pineapple

Beach Party

$9.95+

Orange ~ Lemon ~ Apple ~ Pineapple ~ Coconut Water

Pineapple Burn

$9.95+

Pineapple ~ Apple ~ Orange ~ Ginger ~ Jalapeno ~ Cayenne

Pineapple Wakeup

$8.95+

Pineapple ~ Apple ~ Pear ~ Ginger

Super Detox

$9.95+

Grapefruit ~ Celery ~ Mint

Tejas Sunset

$9.95+

Beet ~ Carrot ~ Orange ~ Lime ~ Ginger ~ Jalapeno

Bee Happy

$9.95+

Apple ~ Carrot ~ Lemon ~ Orange ~ Local Honey

Liquid Sunshine

$9.95+

Orange ~ Carrot ~ Ginger

Sun-Kissed

$9.95+

Grapefruit ~ Orange ~ Lime ~ Pineapple

Zesty Pear

$8.95+

Pear ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber

Beet Retreat

$8.95+

Beet ~ Apple ~ Ginger ~ Lemon

Pear-fect

$8.95+

Pear ~ Lime ~ Cucumber ~ Kale ~ Spinach

Custom Juice

$8.95+

Create your own custom fresh juice using our available fruits and greens

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeed Juice- Bottled

$8.00

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Juice Shots

Wheatgrass Single Shot

$3.50

Wheatgrass Double Shot

$6.00

Aloe Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Detox Shot

$3.50

Grapefruit ~ Celery ~ Mint

Black Lemonade Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon ~ Activated Charcoal ~ Agave ~ Mineral Water

Beet Buzz Shot

$3.50Out of stock

Beet ~ Lemon

Ginger Kick Shot

$3.50

Ginger ~ Pineapple ~ Cayenne

Immunity Boost Shot

$3.50

Kale ~ Lemon ~ Orange ~ Green Apple

Teaonic

$7.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

Smokehouse Griller

$13.55

Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.

Mona Lisa

$13.55

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia

Ham & Cheese

$13.55

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Veggie Sensation

$12.55

Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach

Wraps

$6.95Out of stock

Square Meal Deal

$9.95

1/2 Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Drinks

Bulletproof Coffee

$5.25

Coffee ~ Brain Octane Oil ~ Grass Fed Butter

Cup of Coffee

$1.25

8 oz Golden Milk

$6.75Out of stock

8 oz Hot Cacao

$5.50

16 oz Hot Cacao

$7.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.95+

Cold Case

Bulletproof Cold Brew

$5.53

Coconut Water 1 Liter

$5.00

HINT Bottle

$2.76Out of stock

HINT Kids

$1.84

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Texas Tea

$2.76

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

CBD Water

$5.53Out of stock

CBD Sparkling Water

$6.46

Coco Joy Juice

$3.00

Rambler Energy

$3.70

Rambler Sparkling Water

$1.75

Aloe

$27.95

Hydrate H2O

$4.00

Crisp & Crude

$5.49

Celsius Fit Energy

$4.00

Leilo Lemon Ginger

$5.53

Leilo Tango

$5.53

Leilo Raspberry Hibiscus

$5.53

Leilo Blackberry Orange

$5.53

Matcha Tea

$3.70

Recess

$4.99

Hummus

$5.00

Topo Chico 12 Oz

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

12oz Hydrate H2O

$2.00

Dry Goods

Bulletproof Grounds

$18.25

16 oz Brain Octane Oil

$28.75

3 oz Brain Octane Oil

$7.95

Brain Octane GO PACK

$1.75

Ancient Turmeric Honey

$21.95

Elderberry Syrup

$29.95

Large Way Better Chips

$5.15

Small Way Better

$2.75

LesserEvil Popcorn small

$2.29

LesserEvil Popcorn LARGE

$4.89

Spicy Salsa Power Curls small

$2.75

Rhythm Snacks

$4.95

Small Power Curls

$2.75Out of stock

Egg White Curls

$4.99

4 oz Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

$5.25

EPIC Pork Rinds

$4.89

EPIC Bone Broth

$7.99

Granola - Large

$10.99

Georgetown Honey - Large

$9.45

Georgetown Honey Bear

$7.50

Honey Sticks

$0.30

4 Honey Sticks

$1.00

CBD Energy Shot

$5.00

Gummy Rings - 30 Count Apple

$30.00

Gummy Rings - 30 Count Cherry

$30.00

10 Pack Gummy Rings - Apple CBD

$15.00

10 Pack Gummy Rings - Cherry CBD

$15.00

CBD Immunity Boost+

$30.00

RIND

$6.95

Sun poppers

$4.99

PopChips

$5.99Out of stock

Mud Honey

$21.95

Elcampane Thyme Syrup

$29.95

Fire Tonic

$29.95

ChipMonk Keto Bites

$10.50

ChipMonk Keto Cookie

$3.70

Wildway Small

$2.95

Wildway Large

$8.95

Veggie Sticks

$2.75Out of stock

Cymbiotika Activated Charcoal

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Buddha Brew Bottle

Peach Mint

$4.70

Blueberry

$4.70

Cranberry

$4.70

Ginger

$4.70

Basil Honey Ginger

$4.70

Pineapple Super Greens

$4.70

Super Cleanse

$4.70Out of stock

Grape Lime

$4.70

Tart Cherry Melon

$4.70

Tangerine Sea Salt

$4.70

Watermelon

$4.70Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.70

Seasonal Flavor

$4.70Out of stock

Buddha's Brew Growler

$16.99

CBD Pint

$7.38

Kombucha On-Tap

16 oz On Tap

$5.45

24 oz On Tap

$7.10

16 oz CBD Flavor On Tap

$7.65

24 oz CBD Flavor On Tap

$8.97

16 oz Kombucha Float

$12.05

CBD Float

$14.25

Greenbelt Kombucha Cans

Peach Blossom White Tea Kombucha

$2.00

Blueberry Acai Yaupon Tea Kombucha

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger Tumeric Oolong Kombucha

$3.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Yerba Mate Kombucha

$2.00

Strawberry Fields Rooibos Tea Kombucha

$2.00

Hibiscus Berry Royal Pu-erh Kombucha

$2.00

Greenbelt Mocktails

$3.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

See you soon!

Location

711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN, TX 78628

Directions

Gallery
Hydrate on the Square image
Hydrate on the Square image
Hydrate on the Square image

