Hye Thai

No reviews yet

52 South Ranch Road

1623

Stonewall, TX 78671

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai

$14.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts cooked in a tamarind sauce that delivers the right amount of sweet, sour, and spicy.

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Jasmine Rice, Madras Curry Powder, Garlic Chives, Thai Basil & Fish Sauce (Warning: The Curry Powder will have warmth to it even when ordering 0 Heat Level)

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.50

Your Choice of Veggie, Tofu, or Shrimp Rice paper wrapped with greens, pickled veggies and fresh herbs

Food

Appetizers

Fried Pork Spring Roll

$2.00

Rolled fresh daily. Pork and Cabbage filling served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.50

Your Choice of Veggie, Tofu, or Shrimp Rice paper wrapped with greens, pickled veggies and fresh herbs

Satay

$10.00

Your Choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Shrimp skewers (3 per order) served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Just Crispy Fried Chicken

$10.00

House Marinated Fried chicken served with Chili Aioli

Sesame Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Hye Thai Potatoes

$5.00

From the Wok

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Jasmine Rice, Madras Curry Powder, Garlic Chives, Thai Basil & Fish Sauce (Warning: The Curry Powder will have warmth to it even when ordering 0 Heat Level)

Pad Thai

$14.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts cooked in a tamarind sauce that delivers the right amount of sweet, sour, and spicy.

Stir Fry

$14.00Out of stock

Your choice of Protein Served with side of Jasmine Rice

From the Grill

Crying Tiger

$24.00

Char Grilled Steak, Greens with a house vinaigrette, cucumbers, pickled veggies and house steak dipping sauce

Thai Pork Rib Special

Thai Pork Rib Special

$15.00Out of stock

Three (3) pork ribs with a tamarind glaze, papaya salad and jasmine rice

Bowls

Banh Mi Bowl

$13.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Sambal char grilled protein served in a bowl with rice, greens, fresh herbs, pickled veggies, cucumbers, Jalapenos and Kewpie Mayo

Crispy Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.00

House Marinated Fried chicken served in a bowl with rice, greens, fresh herbs, pickled veggies, cucumbers, Jalapenos and Chili Aioli

Curries

Green Curry

$12.00

Your Choice of Protein and Heat Level Coconut Milk Based Curry with kaffir lime leaves and veggies (Onions, Green Beans, Bell Peppers, Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots)

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Dessert, Fresh mango served with palm sugar coconut milk rice

Extra Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Cup

Vermicelli Noodles

$2.50

Cup

Peanuts

$1.00

2oz

Pineapple

$1.00

3oz

Pickled Veggies (Carrot & Daikon)

$1.00

3oz

Fried Egg

$2.00

2 Fried Eggs

$3.75

Spinach

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Sauces

Sweet Chili

$1.00

2oz

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

2oz

Chili Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Chili Oil

$2.00

2oz

Kewpie Mayo

$2.00

2oz

Sriracha

$1.00

2oz

Soy Sauce

$0.25

2oz

Hot Chili Paste

$1.50

Fish Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Big Red

Big Red

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Ginger Brew

Ginger Brew

$4.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.50

Tap Water

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.50
Rambler

Rambler

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thai inspired cuisine in Stonewall, TX.

Location

52 South Ranch Road, 1623, Stonewall, TX 78671

Directions

