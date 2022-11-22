Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hygrade Deli

review star

No reviews yet

3640 Michigan Avenue

Detroit, MI 48216

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
OUR FAMOUS REUBEN
HOT CORNED BEEF

Breakfast

#1 - 2 EGGS AND CHOICE OF MEAT

$7.00

CHOICE OF HAM OR BACON OR SAUSAGE; TOAST & JELLY

#2 - 2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, HASH/GRITS/PC

$8.00

CHOICE OF HAM OR BACON OR SAUSAGE; SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES & TOAST

#3 - PANCAKES, CHOICE OF MEAT

$7.75

SERVED WITH HAM OR BACON OR SAUSAGE

#3 - FRENCH TOAST, CHOICE OF MEAT

$7.75

#4 - CORNED BEEF AND EGGS

$9.50

AFTER 11 AM $9.75

#4 - PASTRAMI & EGGS

$8.50

SERVED WITH TOAST & JELLY

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

BACON & EGG OR SAUSAGE & EGG OR HAM & EGG

PLAIN OMELET

$6.25

SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES

ONION OMELET

$6.75

SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES

CHEESE OMELET

$7.00

SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$8.00

SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES

WESTERN OMELET

$9.00

SERVED WITH HASHBROWNS OR GRITS OR PANCAKES

CORNED BEEF OMELET

$10.00

PASTRAMI OMELET

$10.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$9.50

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 11

TOASTED BAGEL

$1.70

AFTER 11 AM $1.75

PANCAKES ONLY

$6.00

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 11

FRENCH TOAST ONLY

$6.00

OATMEAL

$2.50

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 11

GRITS

$2.50

TOAST

$0.50

SIDE OF ONIONS

$0.50

Legendary Sandwich Board

HAMBURGER

$7.00

1/3 LB SERVED ON BUN WITH LETTUCE & TOMATO

HAMBURGER DELUX WITH FRIES & COLE SLAW

$10.25

ADD CHEESE $0.60

OUR FAMOUS REUBEN

OUR FAMOUS REUBEN

$12.75

CORNED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, SAUERKRAUT, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, GRILLED GOLDEN BROWN ON RYE BREAD

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.50

TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, SAUERKRAUT, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, GRILLED GOLDEN BROWN ON RYE BREAD

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$12.75

SLAW REUBEN

$12.50
OUR FAMOUS MEAL IN A SANDWICH

OUR FAMOUS MEAL IN A SANDWICH

$13.00

YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT WITH SWISS CHEESE, COLE SLAW AND RUSSIAN DRESSING ON RYE

HOT CORNED BEEF

$12.50

ON RYE

$12.50

ON RYE

HOT PASTRAMI

$12.50

ROAST BEEF

$12.50

ON RYE

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.75

SERVED WITH LETTUCE

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$9.25

SERVED ON BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION

HAM SANDWICH

$8.00

SERVED WITH LETTUCE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

AMERICAN OR SWISS

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

$8.25

SERVED ON TOAST

TUNA MELT SANDWICH

$11.00

WITH TOMATO & CHEESE

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.50

SERVED WITH LETTUCE

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$8.50

SERVED WITH LETTUCE

TUNA FISH SANDWICH

$9.50

SERVED WITH LETTUCE

GRILLED CHEESE & HAM

$8.50

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$10.00

CORNED BEEF & EGG

$12.25

PASTRAMI & EGG

$12.25
DINTY MOORE

DINTY MOORE

$12.50

HOT CORNED BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO & 1000 ISLAND DRESSING

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$12.50

TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & 1000 ISLAND DRESSING

HOT TURKEY SAND W/ POT & GRAVY

$11.00

SERVED WITH POTATOES AND GRAVY

HOT ROAST BEEF SAND W/ POT & GRAVY

$11.00

SERVED WITH POTATOES AND GRAVY

Sides

FRIES

$3.50

$3.50
ONION RINGS

$4.00

$4.00
COLE SLAW

$2.75

$2.75
POTATO SALAD

$3.00

$3.00

HASHBROWN POTATOES

$3.25

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$3.00

GRAVY

$1.00
CHIPS

$1.00

$1.00

DILL PICKLE SLICES

$1.00

SAUERKRAUT (HOT OR COLD)

$2.50

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

SLICED TOMATOES

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE

$0.50

AMERICAN CHEESE

$0.60

SWISS CHEESE

$0.60

ADD 1 EGG

$1.00

BACON

$2.75

SAUSAGE

$2.75

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF

$3.25

EXTRA SAUCE - 1000 ISLAND

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE - RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE - ITALIAN

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE - BBQ

$0.50

1 LB CORNED BEEF

$23.00

1 LB PASTRAMI

$23.00

Beverages

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

MILK

$2.50

SM $2.00...M $2.50...LG $2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
DR. BROWN'S BLACK CHERRY

$2.25

$2.25

DR BROWN'S DIET BLACK CHERRY

$2.25

DR BROWN'S CREAM SODA

$2.25

DR BROWN'S DIET CREAM SODA

$2.25

DR BROWN'S ROOT BEER

$2.25

TWIST FAYGO POP - 12 oz can

$2.00

DIET COLA FAYGO POP - 12 oz can

$2.00

OHANA LEMONADE FAYGO POP - 12 oz can

$2.00

ICED TEA FAYGO POP - 12 oz can

$2.00

COLA FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

GRAPE FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

MOON MIST FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50
ORANGE FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

$2.50

ROCK & RYE FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

CUP OF ICE OR ICE WATER (TO GO)

$0.30

RED FAYGO POP - 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Desserts

PEACHES

$2.00

ASSORTED PIES

$2.75

CHEESECAKE (PLAIN)

$4.00

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.25

CANDY

$0.25

LEMON POUND CAKE

$5.00

Soups

SOUP - CUP

$3.50

SOUP - BOWL

$4.00

HOMEMADE CHILI - CUP

$4.00

HOMEMADE CHILI - BOWL

$4.50

Salads & Cold Plates

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$11.25

SERVED WITH POTATO SALAD, COLE SLAW & PICKLE SLICE

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$11.25

SERVED WITH POTATO SALAD, COLE SLAW & PICKLE SLICE

TUNA LITE PLATE

$11.25

SERVED WITH COTTAGE CHEESE, TOMATO & PICKLE SLICE

COTTAGE CHEESE & PEACHES

$7.00

SMALL TOSSED SALAD

$4.25

DELI JULIENNE SALAD

$10.25

FRESH VEGETABLES, SWISS CHEESE, SALAMI, CORNED BEEF, HARD BOILED EGG & DRESSING

CHEF SALAD

$10.00

FRESH VEGETABLES, HAM, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, HARD BOILED EGG & DRESSING

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$12.25

FRESH VEGETABLES WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, HARD BOILED EGG & DRESSING

Entrees

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES; ADD A CUP OF SOUP, COLE SLAW OR TOSSED SALAD FOR $1.00 EXTRA

ROAST BEEF

$13.00

SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES & VEGETABLES.

ROASTED TURKEY

$13.00

SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES & VEGETABLES.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enduring, old-school shop with utilitarian atmosphere & classic sandwich menu that includes Reubens.

Location

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48216

Directions

