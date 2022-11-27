Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hyland House of Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

100 North Almaden Avenue

Ste 182

San Jose, CA 95110

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado & Cucumber roll
Alaskan
Poke Bowl

Appetizers & Small Plates

Let's get it started.
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.50

Deep fried shrimp with our special coconut breading

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$17.50

Ahi tuna or salmon, spicy krab, onions, cilantro, edamame beans, avocado, wakame, furikake, cucumber

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$16.50

Wonton chips topped with tuna poke, sesame seeds, cilantro, avocado, green onion, and our special dressing.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$13.50

Deep-fried shrimp drizzled with guacsalsa sauce.

Miso Soup

$4.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Lightly salted, garlic or spicy garlic cooked soybeans

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Chicken teriyaki atop white rice

,

Out of stock

Bento Boxes

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$20.00

Chicken teriyaki atop white rice, 4 pcs Cali roll, 2 pcs shrimp tempura, wakame salad with miso soup

Poke Bento Box

Poke Bento Box

$21.25

Mini poke bowl, 4 pcs California roll, 2 pcs shrimp tempura , mixed salad with ginger dressing

Signature Roll

Creations from our kitchen.
49er

49er

$18.25

Inside: imitation ,crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, lemon slice

Cabaret Kitty

Cabaret Kitty

$18.25Out of stock

Inside - shrimp tempura, spicy crab Outside - hamachi, jalapeño, wasabi, masago

D. Bomb

D. Bomb

$18.25

Inside: spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño Outside: unagi sauce, spicy mayo, fried onion

Golden Gate

Golden Gate

$18.25

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: imitation crab, Sriracha

Highway 1

Highway 1

$18.25

Inside: shrimp tempura Outside: avocado

Lion King

Lion King

$18.25

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: baked salmon with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Mama V

Mama V

$18.25

Inside: salmon, banana pepper, cream cheese Outside: wasabi rice flake

Pangea

Pangea

$16.25

No rice! Inside: imitation crab, salmon, tuna, cucumber

Rainbow

Rainbow

$19.25

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, ebi, avocado

Red Flower

Red Flower

$18.25

Inside: spicy tuna Outside: tuna

Shrimp Lovers

Shrimp Lovers

$18.25

Inside : Shrimp tempura, imt. crab Outside : Ebi shrimp, avocado, unagi sauce

Wildfire

Wildfire

$18.25

Inside: spicy imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: ebi, wasabi, masago, green onion

Classic Roll

Great to pair with our signature rolls

Alaskan

$9.00

Salmon and avocado

California

$9.00

imitation crab, avocado, cucumber

Philly

Philly

$10.00

salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Spicy California

$9.50

spicy imitation crab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$10.75

Sriracha ,spicy tuna, cucumber

Veggie Roll

We've got something for you too.

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado wrapped in rice and nori

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber wrapped in rice and nori

Avocado & Cucumber roll
$7.50

$7.50

Nigiri

Sometimes simpler is better.

Nigiri Ebi

$6.00

Nigiri Hamachi

$8.00Out of stock

Nigiri Salmon
$8.00

$8.00

Nigiri Tuna

$8.25

Sashimi

Sometimes simpler is better.

Sashimi Hamachi

$11.50Out of stock

Sashimi Salmon

$11.50Out of stock

Sashimi Tuna

$12.50Out of stock

Variety Sashimi 8pc

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Let's get rollin'!

Website

Location

100 North Almaden Avenue, Ste 182, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
Hyland House of Sushi image
Hyland House of Sushi image
Hyland House of Sushi image
Hyland House of Sushi image

