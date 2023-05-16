A map showing the location of Hype Bar & Grill 675 opelika rdView gallery

Hype Bar & Grill 675 opelika rd

review star

No reviews yet

675 Opelika Rd.

Auburn, AL 36830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Barritts Ginger Beer

$1.99

Redbull

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Don't You Wanta Fanta

$2.99

Appetizer

Chicken Southwest Egg Roll

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fried Oyster

$14.00

Market price

Fried Wickle Pickles

$10.00

House Made Beer Battered O-rings

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Market Price

Spinach Dip & Chips

$11.00

Texas Fries

$10.00

Cheddar or Monterey cheese, bacon, green onion, served with pickles

Fried Mushroom

$12.00

Stuffed with crab meat

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Shredded iceberg, ham, turkey, bacon, eggs, green onions, bleu cheese crumbles

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, in-house made croutons

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons

Large House Salad

$8.00

Large Caesar

$8.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$7.50+

Ask server

Seafood Gumbo

$8.75+

Loaded Potato

$7.50+

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Texas toast, lettuce, tomato, bacon ham and turkey

Snapper Sandwich

$17.00

One snapper, kaiser bun, lettuce and tomato Rome sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Snapper Fish Taco

$13.00

2 soft shell snapper with fries

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Crispy hoagies bun. Popcorn shrimp, lettuce, tomato, smoke tomato tartar sauce

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Crispy hoagies bun. Popcorn shrimp, lettuce, tomato, smoke tomato tartar sauce

Oyster Po Boy Hoagie Bun

$16.00

Tue- Burger Special

$10.00

Nachos

Nashville Hot Chicken Nacho

$15.00

Tortilla chips, grilled Nashville hot chicken, shredded lettuce and pickles drizzled with ranch

Poe Nachos

$9.00

House made, queso, lettuce, tomato jalapeno served with a side of salsa

Nacho Supreme

$14.00

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno choice of cheddar or Monterey jack shredded cheese

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, Colby jack cheese served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Prime ribeye loin, Colby jack cheese served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, salsa

Wings & Tenders

Bone-in Wings

$9.00+

Served with celery. Choice of ranch or blue cheese hot, mild, BBQ, jimmy sauce, lemon pepper, jerk sauce and teriyaki

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

6 pieces with fries or sweet potato fries tossed in any sauce for $1 extra

Side Items

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Basket of Steak Fries

$6.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.00

With cinnamon and sugar

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

House Made Coleslaw

$3.00

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$10.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.00

Dinner Handhelds

Mushroom and Swiss

$15.00

American Burger

$14.00

Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Poe Burger

$12.00

Meat and bread only

The Big Bruce

$20.00

Double 8 oz patties, cheddar, American, swiss, 3 slices of bacon, fried egg

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Season chicken on hoagie bun, sauteed onion & peppers, mozzarella

Steak Philly

$18.00

Prime slice ribeye loin, hoagie bun, sauteed onions and peppers and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Crispy hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato tartar sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Fried only. Crispy hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato, tartar sauce

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Marble rye bread, provolone, swiss sauerkraut, pastrami and corn beef

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger 4 Oz

$7.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 pieces

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

With whipped cream and strawberry drizzle

House Made Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream with coco drizzle

2 Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Avacado Ranch

$0.69

BBQ

$0.69

Bleu Cheese

$0.69

Thousand Island

$0.69

French Dressing

$0.69

Tartar Sauce

$0.69

Smoked Tomato Tartar Sauce

$0.69

queso

$0.69

large queso

$1.99

Buffalo

$0.79

Specials

Wed- bone-in wings specials

$4.50+

Thur - Catfish

$14.00

Wed- boneless wings specials

$4.50+

Fri- 3 beef taco specials

$7.00

sat- ribeye

$20.00

soup of the day

$5.00+

Tue- Burger Special

$10.00

Bar

Bottled Domestic

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bottled Imports

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Cidres & Seltzers

Stella Artois Cidre

$5.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$5.00

Ace Cider Pineapple

$5.00

highnoon

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Ace High Imperial Peach Cider

$6.00

ACE UFO Strawberry Lemonade Shandy

$5.00

High noon

$6.00

Draft Beer

Budweiser draft

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope Draft

$6.00

Sweetwater 420 G13 IPA Draft

$6.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.00

Wild Leap Strawberry Mango Wine Cocktail draft

$6.00

Busch Light Draft

$3.00

Pitcher Beer

Pitcher Budweiser

$12.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Ghost Train Kaleidoscope

$18.00

Pitcher Sweetwater 420 G13 IPA

$18.00

Pitcher Yuengling Lager

$12.00

Pitcher Wild Leap Strawberry Mango Wine Cocktail

$18.00

Pitcher Busch Light

$7.50

Craft Beers

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00

Trimtab Paradise Now Raspberry Berliner Weisse

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Cahaba Blonde

$5.00

Back Forty Truck Stop Honey

$5.00

Back Forty Bama Mosa

$5.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$5.00

Oyster City Hooter Brown

$5.00

Oyster City Tates Helles

$5.00

Fairhope IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Shocktop

$5.00

Fatire

$5.00

30 A Beach Blonde

$5.00

Wine

Hayes Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Altosur Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Donati Red Blend

$9.00

Aplanta Red Blend

$9.00

Wente Chardonnay

$9.00

Bouchon Merlot

$9.00

Cannonball Merlot

$9.00

Coste Prosecco

$9.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Los Moneteros Brut

$9.00

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$9.00

3 Degree Pinot Nior

$9.00

Acrobat Pinot Nior

$9.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$7.00

Josh Cab/Sav

$8.00

Stella Rose Moscato

$7.00

Wycliff Champagne

$7.00

Champagne Bottle

$21.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$7.00

19 Crimes Rose

$6.00

Vodka

Skol Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Ciroc Peach

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Whipped

$6.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$6.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Glenlivet-12 Year

$12.00

Dewar's

$11.00

Glenfiddich-12 Year

$12.00

Glenfiddich-14 Year

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00Out of stock

Macallan 15 Year

$35.00

Whiskey

Kentucky Tavern

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Wild Turkey 80

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Clyde May's

$11.00

Clyde May's Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Clyde May's Special Reserve

$14.00

John Emerald

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Whistlepig Rye

$12.00

American Honey

$9.00

Campfire Whiskey

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Tequila

El Toro Silver (Well)

$6.00

Montezuma Gold (Well)

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Cabo Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

21 Seeds

$9.00

De Leon Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Rum

Barton (Well)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00Out of stock

Malibu

$7.00

Cruzan Banana Rum

$7.00

Don Q 151

$6.00

Bumbo

$9.00

Gin

Barton (Well)

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00Out of stock

Empress Gin

$11.00

Aviation

$8.00

Cordials

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Kahlua Coffee

$7.00

Emmets Irish Cream

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Three Olives Loopy

$7.00

LIT Mix (Long Island Tea)

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Specials

$3 Domestic Draft

$3.00

$3 Domestic Well

$3.00

$3 Margaritas

$3.00

$4 Slushie

$4.00

Saturday

Sunday

double CORONA

$7.00

Cocktails

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

Mojito

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Frozen Drinks

Pina Colada

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Honeysuckle Lemonade

$6.00

Miami Vice

$6.00

Watermelon Margarita

$6.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Hookah

Standard

Berry

$25.00

Coconut

$25.00

Cherry

$25.00

Orange Mint

$25.00

Strawberry Mint

$25.00

Pineapple

$25.00

Premium

Silver Fox

$35.00Out of stock

Blueberry Mint

$35.00

Double Apple Mint

$35.00

Grape Mint

$35.00

Pan Salsa

$35.00

Pan Rasna

$35.00

Sunday Brunch

Sunday Only Buffet

French Toast

$13.00

2 pieces toast, 3 bacon slices, 3 sausage links and 2 eggs of choice

Chefs House Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

3 slices bacon or 3 slices of sausage links and 2 eggs of choice eggs cooked to order

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.00

2 Ralph bogun homemade biscuits top with chefs homemade sausage gravy, 3 bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs cooked on order

Sunday Only Ala Carte

Grits

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Bacon Strips

$4.00

3 Sausage Links

$5.00

2 Pancakes

$4.00

2 Biscuits

$4.00

Chefs Gravy

$3.00

Omelets - Available Daily

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Steak and Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Sunday specials

Steak with 3 eggs

$20.00

Greek omelet

$12.00

Breakfast specials

Steak with eggs

Steak with eggs

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Drinks, Food, Cigars, and Hookah

Location

675 Opelika Rd., Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Plaza -
orange starNo Reviews
800 Main St Ste A Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Auburn
orange starNo Reviews
754 East Glenn Ave. Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Depot
orange star4.0 • 153
124 Mitcham Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
138 N College St Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Amsterdam Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,039
410 South Gay Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Lucy's - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2300 Moore's Mill Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
VOODOO WING COMPANY
orange star4.4 • 1,607
2059 S College St Auburn, AL 36832
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Niffer's Place - Auburn
orange star4.8 • 658
1151 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Opelika