Hype Bar & Grill 675 opelika rd
No reviews yet
675 Opelika Rd.
Auburn, AL 36830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
NA Beverages
Appetizer
Chicken Southwest Egg Roll
Chips & Salsa
Fried Oyster
Market price
Fried Wickle Pickles
House Made Beer Battered O-rings
Shrimp Cocktail
Market Price
Spinach Dip & Chips
Texas Fries
Cheddar or Monterey cheese, bacon, green onion, served with pickles
Fried Mushroom
Stuffed with crab meat
Salads
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Texas toast, lettuce, tomato, bacon ham and turkey
Snapper Sandwich
One snapper, kaiser bun, lettuce and tomato Rome sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fried Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Snapper Fish Taco
2 soft shell snapper with fries
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy hoagies bun. Popcorn shrimp, lettuce, tomato, smoke tomato tartar sauce
Grilled Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy hoagies bun. Popcorn shrimp, lettuce, tomato, smoke tomato tartar sauce
Oyster Po Boy Hoagie Bun
Tue- Burger Special
Nachos
Nashville Hot Chicken Nacho
Tortilla chips, grilled Nashville hot chicken, shredded lettuce and pickles drizzled with ranch
Poe Nachos
House made, queso, lettuce, tomato jalapeno served with a side of salsa
Nacho Supreme
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno choice of cheddar or Monterey jack shredded cheese
Quesadilla
Wings & Tenders
Side Items
Dinner Handhelds
Mushroom and Swiss
American Burger
Cheddar Burger
Poe Burger
Meat and bread only
The Big Bruce
Double 8 oz patties, cheddar, American, swiss, 3 slices of bacon, fried egg
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Philly
Season chicken on hoagie bun, sauteed onion & peppers, mozzarella
Steak Philly
Prime slice ribeye loin, hoagie bun, sauteed onions and peppers and mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato tartar sauce
Oyster Po Boy
Fried only. Crispy hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato, tartar sauce
Reuben Sandwich
Marble rye bread, provolone, swiss sauerkraut, pastrami and corn beef
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extra Sauce
Specials
Bar
Bottled Domestic
Bottled Imports
Cidres & Seltzers
Draft Beer
Pitcher Beer
Craft Beers
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Trimtab Paradise Now Raspberry Berliner Weisse
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Shiner Bock
Cahaba Blonde
Back Forty Truck Stop Honey
Back Forty Bama Mosa
Goat Island Blood Orange
Oyster City Hooter Brown
Oyster City Tates Helles
Fairhope IPA
Blue Moon
Shocktop
Fatire
30 A Beach Blonde
Wine
Hayes Cabernet Sauvignon
Altosur Cabernet Sauvignon
Donati Red Blend
Aplanta Red Blend
Wente Chardonnay
Bouchon Merlot
Cannonball Merlot
Coste Prosecco
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc
Los Moneteros Brut
J. Lohr Pinot Noir
3 Degree Pinot Nior
Acrobat Pinot Nior
Cupcake Prosecco
Josh Cab/Sav
Stella Rose Moscato
Wycliff Champagne
Champagne Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Kim Crawford Sav Blanc
Kendall Jackson Chard
19 Crimes Rose
Vodka
Scotch
Whiskey
Kentucky Tavern
Jim Beam
Jack Daniel's
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Wild Turkey 80
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Maker's Mark
Skrewball
Fireball
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Jameson
Buffalo Trace
Clyde May's
Clyde May's Rye
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Crown Royal Vanilla
Clyde May's Special Reserve
John Emerald
Gentleman Jack
Whistlepig Rye
American Honey
Campfire Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Crown Royal Peach
Tequila
El Toro Silver (Well)
Montezuma Gold (Well)
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Reposado
Patron Silver
21 Seeds
De Leon Blanco
Rum
Gin
Cordials
Specials
Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
Sunday Brunch
Sunday Only Buffet
French Toast
2 pieces toast, 3 bacon slices, 3 sausage links and 2 eggs of choice
Chefs House Blueberry Pancakes
3 slices bacon or 3 slices of sausage links and 2 eggs of choice eggs cooked to order
Biscuit & Gravy
2 Ralph bogun homemade biscuits top with chefs homemade sausage gravy, 3 bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs cooked on order
Sunday Only Ala Carte
Omelets - Available Daily
Sunday specials
Breakfast specials
Steak with eggs
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Drinks, Food, Cigars, and Hookah
675 Opelika Rd., Auburn, AL 36830
Photos coming soon!