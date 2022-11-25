Hype Lounge and Grill 1215 N Lady Fern Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1215 N Lady Fern Ln, Houston, TX 77073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G
4.8 • 390
930 FM 1960, Suite G Houston, TX 77073
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant