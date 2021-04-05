Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hyperion Public Silver Lake

review star

No reviews yet

2538 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Order Again

Beer Bottles & Cans

Bunny w/ a Chainsaw

$12.00

Double Hazy IPA - 8.4% ABV

June Shine Blood Orange

$12.00

June Shine Midnight Painkiller

$12.00

Golden State Mighty Dry Cider

$11.00

Dry Apple Cider - 6.3% ABV

Hamm's

$7.00Out of stock

Belching Beaver Hazers Gonna Haze

$11.00

Hazy IPA - 6.6% ABV

Modelo

$7.00

Mexican Lager - 4.5% ABV

Montucky Cold Snacks

$8.00

American Lager - 4.1% ABV

One Night w/ Nora

$11.00

Blonde Ale - 5.1% ABV

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Bock - 4.4% ABV

Strangers

$11.00

Topo Chico 12oz Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Hard Seltzer - 4.7% ABV

Doctor Octobck

$11.00

Under Pressure

$10.00

X Marks The Hops

$12.00

Mystery Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Arctic Annihilation

$11.00

Football Lager

$10.00

Draft Beer

805

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Buenaveza Lager

$7.00

Trumer Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Pango

$9.00

PITCHER

$25.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Regular Brewed

$3.00

Decaf Brewed

$3.00Out of stock

Mocktails

FRESH OUTTA REHAB

$9.00

DESIGNATED DRIVER

$9.00

BUENOS DIAS

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Dr Browns Black Cherry

$3.00

Dr Browns Root Beer

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Liquid Death - SPARKLING

$4.00

Liquid Death - STILL

$4.00

Mango Nectar

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Peach Nectar

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Natural Wine

Super Real - Rose

$14.00+

Super Real - Syrah

$14.00+

Super Real - Orange

$14.00+

Calx

$12.00+

Spuma!

$36.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$10.00+

House Red

$8.00+

House Sparkling

$8.00+

House White

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Prosecco

$11.00+Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Rosé

$11.00+

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Larceny

$12.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$12.00

Boxer

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Brokers

$10.00Out of stock

Ford's

$11.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$11.00Out of stock

Botanist

$12.00Out of stock

Boodles

$11.00

Mezcal

Well Mezcal

$10.00

Banhez

$10.00

El Silencio

$12.00

Luminar

$12.00Out of stock

Montelobos

$12.00Out of stock

Paquera

$10.00

Rosaluna

$11.00

Sombra

$10.00Out of stock

Rayu

$11.00

Vida

$13.00

Xicaru

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Kraken

$12.00Out of stock

KRAFTED Rum

$9.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00Out of stock

Sazerac

$12.00Out of stock

High West Yippee Ki-Yay

$12.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Hudson Manhattan Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Scotch

Balvenie

$14.00Out of stock

Benriach Smokey 10

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$12.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 14

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Lagavulin 8

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Ocho Plata

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Manik Reposado

$11.00

Manik Blanco

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Chopin

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Purity

$11.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickle

$10.00

High West Campfire

$12.00Out of stock

Hudson

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

NICK Tullemore Dew

$8.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Teeling

$10.00

Tullemore Dew

$10.00

George Dickek

$10.00

Clyde Mays

$12.00

Akashi Ume

$13.00

Other liquor

HENNESSY

$11.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

Jaegermeister

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
The Best Bar on Hyperion! Best Bar Food Around Town

Website

Location

2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

