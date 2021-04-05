Hyperion Public Silver Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Best Bar on Hyperion! Best Bar Food Around Town
Location
2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake
No Reviews
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurant
Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd
4.5 • 21
3193 Glendale Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurant