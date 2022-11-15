  • Home
  • Hyson's Classic Burgers Harrah - 251 South Harrah Road suite 100
Hyson's Classic Burgers Harrah 251 South Harrah Road suite 100

251 South Harrah Road suite 100

Harrah, OK 73045

Popular Items

#1 Hynson's Cheeseburger
#2 ***DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER***
#5 Bacon Cheddar Burger

Burger

#1 Hynson's Hamburger

$5.74

hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, on brioche bun

#1 Hynson's Cheeseburger

$6.24

hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, on brioche bun

#2 ***DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER***

$8.24

hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, on brioche bun

#3 Oklahoma Grilled Onion Burger

$6.74

mustard, pickles, american cheese, on brioche bun

#4 Fried Jalapeno Burger

$7.24

chipotle sauce, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, on brioche bun

#5 Bacon Cheddar Burger

$7.74

hickory sauce, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, on brioche bun

#6 Old Fashioned Burger

$5.49

mustard, pickles, on seeded bun

#7 Patty Melt

$6.74

hynson's sauce, grilled onions, on texas toast

#8 BLT

$5.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, on texas toast

#9 Ultimate Frito Chili Pie

$6.24

chili, cheese, jalapeños, onions, ranch

#10 Chili Cheese Dog

$5.69

chili, cheese

#11 Swiss Mushroom Burger

$7.24

mayo, mushrooms, swiss cheese, brioche bun

#12 Bacon Ranch Burger

$7.74

ranch, pickle, grilled onion, pepper jack cheese, on brioche bun

Hot Dog

$4.21

Grill Cheese

$4.21

BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.24

Kids' Menu

KIDS' HAMBURGER (PLAIN)

$5.79

small fries, kids drink

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.79

small fries, kids drink

KIDS' HOT DOG

$5.79

small fries, kids drink

Sides

French Fries

$2.59

Tots

$2.59

Hynson's Fries

$2.89

spicy seasoning

Hynson's Tots

$2.89

spicy seasoning

Cheese Fries

$3.09

Cheese Tots

$3.09

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.09

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.09

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.09

bacon, cheese, onion, ranch

Loaded Bacon Cheese Tots

$4.09

bacon, cheese, onion, ranch

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.19

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Chipotle

$0.25

Side of BBQ

$0.25

Desserts

Brownies

$2.99

Chocolate Banana Cake

$3.49

Iced Lemon Cake

$3.49

Shirts

Shirts

$15.00

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Coke Zero

$2.19

Dr Pepper

$2.19

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.19

Root Beer

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Kids Drink

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

251 South Harrah Road suite 100, Harrah, OK 73045

