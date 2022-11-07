A map showing the location of I heart Fries 1002 EAST NEWPORT CENTER DRView gallery

I heart Fries 1002 EAST NEWPORT CENTER DR

review star

No reviews yet

1002 EAST NEWPORT CENTER DR

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ARGENTINO MIXTO
PERUANO

Appetizers

Fries and Shine

Fries and Shine

$5.49

Idaho Potato Fries cooked until golden brown with Bacon decorated with a touch of Green Onions

Trendy Onions

Trendy Onions

$5.49

Onions Dipped in a light batter and fried to perfection.

Temptation Sticks

Temptation Sticks

$5.49

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks dipped in a light batter and fried until golden brown

Naked Fries

Naked Fries

$3.99

Idaho Potato fries cooked until golden brown and garnished with salt

Sweet Home Potato

Sweet Home Potato

$4.49

Sweet Potato cooked until Golden Brown

Entrees

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$10.99

Hamb. Meat, American Cheese, Bacon and Melted Cheese.

ARGENTINO

ARGENTINO

$12.99

Steak and Sausage

ARGENTINO MIXTO

ARGENTINO MIXTO

$14.99

Steak, Chicken and Sausage

COLOMBIANO

COLOMBIANO

$14.99

Steak, Chicharron, Sausage, Sweet plantain, Egg, Rice and Fries

PERUANO

PERUANO

$11.99

Lomo Saltado: Beef, Red onion, Tomato and cilantro all Sauteed.

VENEZOLANO

VENEZOLANO

$10.99

Shredded Beef, Black Bean, Mozzarella, Sweet Plantain and Fry Cheese.

CUBANO

CUBANO

$10.99

Shredded Beef, Ham Croquettes, Fry egg and Rice.

ITALIANO

ITALIANO

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan (Grilled Chicken, Napolitan Sauce, Parmesan and Mozarrella), Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch and Honey Mustard.

MEXICANO

MEXICANO

$11.99

Steak, Chicken, Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Mushroon all sauteed.

VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$7.99

Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Mushroon all sauteed.

ESPANOL

ESPANOL

$10.99

Breaded Fry Shrimp with Sauce, garnished with Green Onions

KID MEAL

KID MEAL

$6.99

Comes with Fries and ketchup

Lasana

$13.99

BURGERS

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

$9.99

Burger meat, American Cheese, bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickels and Mayoketchup

CHICAGO

CHICAGO

$9.99

Burger Meat, American Cheese, Mushrooms with melted Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onions, pickels and Mayoketchup

BOSTON

BOSTON

$9.99

Burger Meat, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickels and Mayoketchup

MIAMI

MIAMI

$9.99

Burger Meat, American Cheese, Fry Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickels and Mayoketchup

HOUSTON

HOUSTON

$9.99

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickels and Mayoketchup

DALLAS

DALLAS

$11.99
LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES

$11.99

Smoothies

Blueberry, blackberry and strawberry
Dream Team

Dream Team

$5.99+

Strawberry and Banana

Tropical Mango

Tropical Mango

$5.99+

Mango, Pineapple and Banana

Berry-Berry

Berry-Berry

$5.99+
Happy Passion

Happy Passion

$5.99+

Passion Fruit, Blueberry and strawberry

Pina Colada

$5.99+

Milkshakes

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99+
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99+
Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$5.99+
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99+
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99+
Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

$5.99+
Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

$5.99+
Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$5.99+

Cinnamon Shake

$5.99+

Ferrero choco Shake

$5.99+

Desserts

Marquesa OREO

Marquesa OREO

$4.49
Marquesa LIMON

Marquesa LIMON

$4.49
Tiramitsu

Tiramitsu

$4.49

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

$1.50
PLASTIC Coke

PLASTIC Coke

$2.39
PLASTIC Coke Diet

PLASTIC Coke Diet

$2.39

PLASTIC Fanta

$2.39
PLASTIC Sprite

PLASTIC Sprite

$2.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1002 EAST NEWPORT CENTER DR, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33428

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

California Burrito and Burger Factory - 1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1
orange starNo Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1 Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Krispy Bites - 1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite
orange starNo Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill - 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7
orange starNo Reviews
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pompano - 4891 N Federal Hgwy
orange starNo Reviews
4891 N Federal Hgwy Pompano Beach, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Papa's Raw Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,335
4610 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DEERFIELD BEACH

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DEERFIELD BEACH
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston