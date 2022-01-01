Restaurant header imageView gallery

I LOVE BOWLS

review star

No reviews yet

1005 Springdale Rd

Unit 3

Austin, TX 78721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Acai Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$10.95

BLEND: Acai, Banana, Mango, and Coconut Water. TOPPINGS: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, and Honey.

Paradise Bowl

Paradise Bowl

$11.95

BLEND: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, and Apple Juice. TOPPINGS: Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, and Honey. (Pictured w/ Caco Nibs and Peanut Butter)

Blue Bowl

$11.95

BLEND: Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, and Apple Juice. TOPPINGS: Granola, Banana, Coconut Flakes, and Honey.

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$11.95

BLEND: Acai, Banana, Mango, Cocont Water, and Choice Of Protein Powder. TOPPINGS: Granola, Strawberries, and Honey. (Pictured w/ Peanut Butter).

Custom Bowl

$9.00

Build your own bowl.

Smoothies

Paradise Smoothie

$8.95

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, and Apple Juice.

Mrs. Greens Smoothie

$7.95

Almond Milk, Mixed Berries, Spinach, and Banana.

Mango Tango Smoothie

$7.95

Mango, Banana, Greek Yogurt, and Orange Juice.

Very Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Mixed Berries, Greek Yogurt, Banana, and Apple Juice.

Acai Smoothie

$7.95

Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, and Apple Juice.

Blue Smoothie

$8.95

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Spirulina, and Apple Juice.

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00
Flat White

Flat White

$4.00
Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Drinks

Red Bull

Water

Milk

Food

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Monkey Toast

$7.00

Bagel

$4.00

Rice Krispies Treat

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and organic açaí bowls, smoothies, coffee, and more!

Website

Location

1005 Springdale Rd, Unit 3, Austin, TX 78721

Directions

Gallery
I LOVE BOWLS image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunny's Backyard
orange star5.0 • 13
3526 E 7th Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Canopy
orange starNo Reviews
916 Springdale Road Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Kinda Tropical
orange star4.4 • 451
3501 East 7th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Swift Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3223 East 7th St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Austin Eastciders - The Collabratory
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Road, Suite 130 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Friends & Allies Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston