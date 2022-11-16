Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

The Butter House

191 Reviews

$$

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1

Seaside, CA 93955

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Pork Belly Fried Rice
Lemon Curd & Blueberry Pancakes

House Specialties

Pork Belly Fried Rice

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$17.00

Tender pieces of delicious Pork Belly tossed in our Filipino Adobo Sauce. Served over garlic fried rice, bell peppers, onions (white and green) and topped with two eggs. Try adding Lumpia with it! 👍🏽👍🏽 Served with spicy vinegar on the side

Marciana's Fried Rice

Marciana's Fried Rice

$15.00

Garlic butter fried rice with bacon, sausage, and your choice of ham or spam. Mixed with Sautéed onions, bell peppers, and topped with green onions. A local Favorite!

Filipino Breakfast

Filipino Breakfast

$16.00

Two Longaniza, Two Spam, White or Fried Rice, and Two Eggs.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Voted Best Fried Chicken by Monterey County Weekly! Buttermilk fried chicken with Golden Waffle topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side, if gravy is added, it is served in the side too. A fan favorite!

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$16.00

"Ono" Loco Moco is one of our top sellers. A seasoned burger patty atop white rice with your choice of gravy. Brown Gravy or Country Gravy, or upgrade $2 to our S.O.S Gravy (Peppered Ground beef and sausage gravy) or Chorizo Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Awarded Best B & G in the county by Monterey County Weekly. Hot and tasty! over our house made biscuits.

S.O.S.

S.O.S.

$16.00

Our house made country gravy with peppered ground beef and ground sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Your Choice of Soft Baked French Roll, Brioche Burger Bun, Sourdough or Wheat. Scrambled Eggs with Cheese and aioli.

The "Babbs"

The "Babbs"

$13.00

The B.A.B.B.S! A combination of flavors that belong together. Bacon, Apple, Brie, Brioche, Sandwich.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla with two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, onions, cheese and potato cakes inside. Your Choice of meat.

Tri-Tip Chimichurri Breakfast Sandwich

Tri-Tip Chimichurri Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Seared Tri-Tip topped with a chimichurri sauce, an over medium egg, arugula, cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough served with potato cakes, country potatoes or fruit

The Elvis

The Elvis

$12.00

The King's favorite. Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, and Bacon. "Don't be Cruel" until you try it.

Carne Asada Fried Rice

Carne Asada Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

$17.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

House made Corned Beef brisket shredded and served over country potatoes, bell peppers, and onions. With two eggs

Two Eggs Combo

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$14.00

Four Strips of Bacon with two eggs, choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.

Patty Sausage & Eggs

Patty Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

Jimmy Dean mild Patty Sausage with two eggs and choice of Fruit, Potatoes, or Rice. Choice of toast.

Link Sausage & Eggs

Link Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

Two Pork Sausages. All natural, no MSG, No Preservatives. Comes with two eggs, choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Our hungry person's choice. Choose country gravy or upgrade $2 for our S.O.S Gravy. Comes with a side choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$14.00

Spam & Eggs. Comes with choice of Rice, fruit, or potatoes. Two eggs and choice of toast.

Longaniza & Eggs

Longaniza & Eggs

$16.00
Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$15.00

Black Forest Ham Steak. Comes with Two eggs, side choice of potatoes, fruit or rice. Choice of toast.

Linguica & Eggs

Linguica & Eggs

$16.00

11oz. Portuguese Sausage served with , two eggs, your choice of HB Cakes, Country Potatoes, or Fruit. Comes with a slice of toast.

Ribeye & Eggs

Ribeye & Eggs

$18.00
Pork Belly & Eggs

Pork Belly & Eggs

$17.00

Tender and tasty pork belly served with choice of fruit, potatoes. rice. Comes with toast choice. Ask about adding Lumpia (Filipino Spring Roll)

Two Eggs No Meat

$9.00

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

Four Turkey Sausages with two eggs. Comes with your side choice of Fruit, Potatoes, or Rice. Choice of toast.

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$14.00
Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

$16.00

Vegan Patty & Eggs

$15.00

Benedicts

California Benedict

California Benedict

$16.00

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin.Topped with home made hollandaise.

Prosciutto Tomato Benedict

Prosciutto Tomato Benedict

$16.00

Prosciutto & Tomato Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin. Topped with home made hollandaise.

The Benny's Benny

The Benny's Benny

$16.00

Benny's Benny is sausage patties with tomato and white cheddar cheese over a toasted and buttered English Muffin

Vegetarian Benedict

Vegetarian Benedict

$16.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Avocado Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin. Topped with home made hollandaise.

Pork Chile Verde Benedict

$16.00

Slow braised Pork Chile Verde Benedict over english muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Ham & Tomato Benedict

$16.00

Turkey, Mushroom & Avocado Benedict

$16.00
Chorizo Tomato Benedict

Chorizo Tomato Benedict

$16.00

Omelets

Bacon, Ham & Sausage Omelette
Cali Style Omelet

Cali Style Omelet

$15.00

Bacon & Jack Cheese Omelette topped with fresh pico de gallo and avocado

Grubbers Omelet

$15.00

All meat omelette. Bacon, Ham & Sausage Omelette with cheddar cheese. `

Colorado Omelet

$15.00

Ham, bell peppers & onions omelette with cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Mushroom, onions, spinach, tomato omelette with jack cheese

Mexican Omelet

$15.00

Chorizo, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese topped with pico de gallo

Bacon Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Sausage Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Pancakes/French Toast/Waffle

Pancake Combo!

$15.00

Two House Recipe pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)

French Toast Combo!

$15.00

Two slices of brioche dipped in our house recipe french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)

Waffle Combo!

Waffle Combo!

$16.00

Our house recipe waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)

Lemon Curd & Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00
Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast

Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast

$15.00

Chocolate Banana Bread dipped in our french toast batter and grilled. Topped with butter, powdered sugar, strawberry sauce and Fresh strawberries. No syrup needed

Short Stack

$9.00

Large Stack

$13.00

Golden Waffle

$10.00

French Toast

$9.00

Susies Dutch-Style Apple Waffle

$15.00

Fuji Apples baked with brown sugar, butter and cinnamon atop a golden waffle topped with whipped cream , powdered sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce

Single Lemon Curd Blueberry Pancake

$8.00

One Piece of French Toast

$5.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

One Slice Choco Banana French Toast

$8.00

Gluten Free French Toast

$13.00

Three Slices of gluten-free bread dipped in our house french toast batter and grilled to perfection and topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side

Young at Heart (Kid's Menu)

One, One & One

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

One Eyed Jack

$8.00

Over Medium Egg (Preffered) on one piece of toast. Choice of Sourdough or Wheat.

Kid Rice & Eggs

$8.00

Scrambles

All Meat Scramble

$15.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham scrambled with three eggs, cheese, bell peppers, onions. Served with our house made green salsa

Carnitas Scramble

$15.00

Carnitas scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Chorizo scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers topped with sour cream, served with green tomatillo salsa on the side and 3 corn tortillas

Hot Link Scramble

$15.00

Hot links scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Carne Asada Scramble

$15.00

Carne Asada scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Veggie Scramble

$15.00

Veggie Scramble with bell peppers, onions, jack cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.

Longaniza Scramble

$16.00

Longaniza scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Scramble Portuguese Sausage

$16.00

Portuguese Sausage scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Uncle Joe's Scramble

$16.00

Ground Beef, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Eggs.

Spam Scramble

$15.00

Spam scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Hashes

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

House made Corned Beef brisket shredded and served over country potatoes, bell peppers, and onions. With two eggs

Carne Asada Hash

$15.00

House recipe carne asada with bell peppers and onions over our country potatoes topped with two eggs your way

Pork Chile Verde Hash

$15.00

Carnitas marinated in our Chile Verde Sauce with two eggs, bell peppers, onions over our country potatoes garnished with cilantro

Sides

Eggs

$1.50+

Bacon

$1.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00+

Link Sausage

$3.00

Patty Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$1.50

Longaniza

$3.00

Toast

$2.50+

English Muffin

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50+

Gravys

$2.00+

Spam

$1.50+

Side Rice

$3.00+

Side Avocado

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.00+

Grits

$3.00+

Sauces

$3.00+

Side Corn Tortilla (3)

$1.50

Side Vegetable

Vegan Sausage

Side Croissant

$2.50

Side Flour Tortilla (1)

$1.25

Turkey Bacon

$1.50

Burgers

TBH Burger

$14.00

8 oz fresh ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made aioli.

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

8 oz fresh ground beef topped with jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and house made aioli

Bacon and Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

8 oz fresh ground beef topped with crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon and house made aioli

Build-a-Burger

$12.00

8 oz fresh ground beef on a brioche burger bun. Simple plain burger! Add what you want :)

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

House specialty fried chicken served on a brioche bun, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-made aioli served with your side choice

The Club

$13.00

Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted sourdough bread with house made aioli served with your side choice

BLT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and house-made aioli with choice of sourdough or wheat and choice of side

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

House-made Corned Beef with sauerkraut, jack cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Hot Tuna Melt

$13.00

Our house made Albacore Tuna mix with melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with your side choice

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced tri tip topped with barbecue sauce grilled onions, mixed greens, tomato and cheddar cheese served on a soft baked roll served with your side choice

Grilled Chicken and Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house made aioli on a brioche burger bun served with a pickle and your choice of side

The Elvis

The Elvis

$12.00

The King's favorite. Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, and Bacon. "Don't be Cruel" until you try it.

El Jefe's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Double cheddar and Double Jack Cheese, that's right 4 slices of cheese!! Served on sourdough bread with you choice of side

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Cold Tuna sandwich. Toasted bread of your choice with lettuce, tomato, and a side pickle spear.

Salads/ Soups

Salinas Cowboy Salad

$15.00

Santa Maria Tri Tip on a bed of romaine and arugula with a chimicurri sauce, red onion, roasted potatoes, crispy chick peas served with a chunky blue cheese dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and house made croutons topped with a drizzle of balsamic and fresh shaved parmesan cheese, Add meat if you like

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh roasted turkey, ham, or grilled chicken, with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, carrots and avocado with your choice of dressing

Tostada Salad

$15.00

Your choice of meat served on top of spring mix topped with black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and black olives all served in a deep tried tortilla shell with your choice of dressing

Appetizers

Lumpia

Lumpia

$2.50

Filipino ‘egg’ roll, we roll our lumpia with ground beef, carrots, green beans and bean sprouts and of course love! Served with sweet chili and adobo sauces for dipping

4 Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (8 Pieces)

$10.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Pumpkin bread dipped in our delicious french toast batter and topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

House Made Fried Chicken with honey sriracha glaze on buttermilk biscuit

Chorizo S.O.S Gravy & Biscuit

$16.00

Chorizo added to our house made country gravy over our house made biscuits

Southern Breakfast

$15.50

Our house recipe fried chicken served with a house-made biscuit topped with our delicious S.O.S. gravy and served with two eggs

Sausage & Cheese Biscuit

$7.25

Patty sausage and cheddar cheese on our house biscuit with our garlic aioli; add an egg if you like :)

1 Slice Pumpkin

$7.50Out of stock

Spicy Joe's Special

$16.00Out of stock

3 CARNITAS TACOS

$10.00

Cinnamon 'Roll' Waffle

$16.00

Cinnamon waffle over brown-sugar-butter topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon!

Yogurt Parfait and Granola

$6.00

Hot Drinks/ Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Starbucks Espresso

$6.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Kid Juice

$3.00

V8

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

Guava

$4.00+

Mango

$4.00+

Pineapple

$4.00+

Peach

$4.00+

P.O.G.

$4.00+

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Soda / Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.25

Soda

$3.25
Bottle Coke (16 oz)

Bottle Coke (16 oz)

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$6.00

CBD Blackberry Sparkling Water

$8.00

CBD Raspberry Sparkling Water

$8.00

Milk

Milk

$4.00+

Italian Sodas

Italian Soda

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's or upgrade to Chopin with seasoned house made bloody mary mix. Served with an olive and beef jerky garnish

P.O.G. Tai

P.O.G. Tai

$11.00

Our take on a Hawaiian Vacation classic, Passion fruit, Orange, Guava juice with Don Q Silver & Coconut Rum, and Whaler Dark Rum.

Lad's Coffee

$10.00

Five Farms Irish Cream with our fresh brewed, medium roast, Guatemalan Coffee

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Tullamore Dew or Jameson's Irish Whisky with a dash of sugar and our fresh brewed Guatamalan coffee topped with whipped cream

Sunrise Screwdriver

$11.00

Square One's Bergamont Orange Organic Vodka with our fresh squeezed orange juice.

Perfect Margarita

$10.00

Cazadores Silver or Reposado Tequila with agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Real Deal "Daly"

$10.00

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka with Meyer Lemonade.

Sea-Cider

$10.00

St. George Pear Liqueur with hot apple cider.

Cold Brew Cocktail

$11.00

"Monterey" Madras

$11.00

Chopin Vodka with fresh squeezed orange juice with a splash of cranberry juice

"Echo Ave" Screwball

$10.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whisky and coffee topped with whipped cream

POG Dras

$11.00

Mango juice with raspberry liqueur and Reyka Vodka that is distilled with arctic water and filtered through lava rock.

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Mimosa/ Champagne

Mimosa

$6.00

Premium Mimosa

$8.00

Bottle of Champagne

$24.00

Glass Brut

$7.00

Premium Bottle of Champagne

$34.00

Beer

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Mai Tai IPA

$8.00

Monterey Beer

$6.00

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$5.00Out of stock

Specialty Cakes

Milk N Cookies Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Reeses Cake

$7.00

Cookies & Muffins

Triple Fudge Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Toffee Chocolate Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Ultimate Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

TBH Hats

Ohana 3.0

Ohana 3.0

$25.00

Beenies

$25.00

Coffee Retail

Pound Coffee Beans

$15.00

1/2 lb Coffee Beans

$8.00

Sauces Retail

Homemade Strawberry Jelly (8 oz)

$8.00

Hot Pepper Plant

$7.00

Spicy Vinegar (8 oz)

$9.00

Lemon Curd (8 oz)

$20.00

Fresh House Salsa (8 oz)

$8.00

Lemon Curd 8oz

$12.00

BEER OR GATORADE?

6 PACK OF BEER

$6.00

6 PACK OF GATORADE

$6.00
"Everyone loves butter!"

