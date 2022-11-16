The Butter House

- Home
House Specialties
Pork Belly Fried Rice
Tender pieces of delicious Pork Belly tossed in our Filipino Adobo Sauce. Served over garlic fried rice, bell peppers, onions (white and green) and topped with two eggs. Try adding Lumpia with it! 👍🏽👍🏽 Served with spicy vinegar on the side
Marciana's Fried Rice
Garlic butter fried rice with bacon, sausage, and your choice of ham or spam. Mixed with Sautéed onions, bell peppers, and topped with green onions. A local Favorite!
Filipino Breakfast
Two Longaniza, Two Spam, White or Fried Rice, and Two Eggs.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Voted Best Fried Chicken by Monterey County Weekly! Buttermilk fried chicken with Golden Waffle topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side, if gravy is added, it is served in the side too. A fan favorite!
Loco Moco
"Ono" Loco Moco is one of our top sellers. A seasoned burger patty atop white rice with your choice of gravy. Brown Gravy or Country Gravy, or upgrade $2 to our S.O.S Gravy (Peppered Ground beef and sausage gravy) or Chorizo Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Awarded Best B & G in the county by Monterey County Weekly. Hot and tasty! over our house made biscuits.
S.O.S.
Our house made country gravy with peppered ground beef and ground sausage.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your Choice of Soft Baked French Roll, Brioche Burger Bun, Sourdough or Wheat. Scrambled Eggs with Cheese and aioli.
The "Babbs"
The B.A.B.B.S! A combination of flavors that belong together. Bacon, Apple, Brie, Brioche, Sandwich.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla with two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, onions, cheese and potato cakes inside. Your Choice of meat.
Tri-Tip Chimichurri Breakfast Sandwich
Seared Tri-Tip topped with a chimichurri sauce, an over medium egg, arugula, cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough served with potato cakes, country potatoes or fruit
The Elvis
The King's favorite. Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, and Bacon. "Don't be Cruel" until you try it.
Carne Asada Fried Rice
Shrimp & Cheddar Grits
Corned Beef Hash
House made Corned Beef brisket shredded and served over country potatoes, bell peppers, and onions. With two eggs
Two Eggs Combo
Bacon & Eggs
Four Strips of Bacon with two eggs, choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.
Patty Sausage & Eggs
Jimmy Dean mild Patty Sausage with two eggs and choice of Fruit, Potatoes, or Rice. Choice of toast.
Link Sausage & Eggs
Two Pork Sausages. All natural, no MSG, No Preservatives. Comes with two eggs, choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Our hungry person's choice. Choose country gravy or upgrade $2 for our S.O.S Gravy. Comes with a side choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.
Spam & Eggs
Spam & Eggs. Comes with choice of Rice, fruit, or potatoes. Two eggs and choice of toast.
Longaniza & Eggs
Ham & Eggs
Black Forest Ham Steak. Comes with Two eggs, side choice of potatoes, fruit or rice. Choice of toast.
Linguica & Eggs
11oz. Portuguese Sausage served with , two eggs, your choice of HB Cakes, Country Potatoes, or Fruit. Comes with a slice of toast.
Ribeye & Eggs
Pork Belly & Eggs
Tender and tasty pork belly served with choice of fruit, potatoes. rice. Comes with toast choice. Ask about adding Lumpia (Filipino Spring Roll)
Two Eggs No Meat
Turkey Sausage & Eggs
Four Turkey Sausages with two eggs. Comes with your side choice of Fruit, Potatoes, or Rice. Choice of toast.
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs
Vegan Patty & Eggs
Benedicts
California Benedict
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin.Topped with home made hollandaise.
Prosciutto Tomato Benedict
Prosciutto & Tomato Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin. Topped with home made hollandaise.
The Benny's Benny
Benny's Benny is sausage patties with tomato and white cheddar cheese over a toasted and buttered English Muffin
Vegetarian Benedict
Spinach, Mushroom, Avocado Benedict over toasted and buttered English Muffin. Topped with home made hollandaise.
Pork Chile Verde Benedict
Slow braised Pork Chile Verde Benedict over english muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Ham & Tomato Benedict
Turkey, Mushroom & Avocado Benedict
Chorizo Tomato Benedict
Omelets
Cali Style Omelet
Bacon & Jack Cheese Omelette topped with fresh pico de gallo and avocado
Grubbers Omelet
All meat omelette. Bacon, Ham & Sausage Omelette with cheddar cheese. `
Colorado Omelet
Ham, bell peppers & onions omelette with cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
Mushroom, onions, spinach, tomato omelette with jack cheese
Mexican Omelet
Chorizo, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese topped with pico de gallo
Bacon Cheese Omelet
Sausage Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Pancakes/French Toast/Waffle
Pancake Combo!
Two House Recipe pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)
French Toast Combo!
Two slices of brioche dipped in our house recipe french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)
Waffle Combo!
Our house recipe waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on the side, with 2 eggs your way and 2 strips of bacon (may substitute for additional charge)
Lemon Curd & Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast
Chocolate Banana Bread dipped in our french toast batter and grilled. Topped with butter, powdered sugar, strawberry sauce and Fresh strawberries. No syrup needed
Short Stack
Large Stack
Golden Waffle
French Toast
Susies Dutch-Style Apple Waffle
Fuji Apples baked with brown sugar, butter and cinnamon atop a golden waffle topped with whipped cream , powdered sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce
Single Lemon Curd Blueberry Pancake
One Piece of French Toast
Single Pancake
One Slice Choco Banana French Toast
Gluten Free French Toast
Three Slices of gluten-free bread dipped in our house french toast batter and grilled to perfection and topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side
Young at Heart (Kid's Menu)
Scrambles
All Meat Scramble
Bacon, Sausage, Ham scrambled with three eggs, cheese, bell peppers, onions. Served with our house made green salsa
Carnitas Scramble
Carnitas scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Chorizo Scramble
Chorizo scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers topped with sour cream, served with green tomatillo salsa on the side and 3 corn tortillas
Hot Link Scramble
Hot links scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Carne Asada Scramble
Carne Asada scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Veggie Scramble
Veggie Scramble with bell peppers, onions, jack cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.
Longaniza Scramble
Longaniza scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Scramble Portuguese Sausage
Portuguese Sausage scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Uncle Joe's Scramble
Ground Beef, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Eggs.
Spam Scramble
Spam scrambled with cheddar cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Hashes
Corned Beef Hash
House made Corned Beef brisket shredded and served over country potatoes, bell peppers, and onions. With two eggs
Carne Asada Hash
House recipe carne asada with bell peppers and onions over our country potatoes topped with two eggs your way
Pork Chile Verde Hash
Carnitas marinated in our Chile Verde Sauce with two eggs, bell peppers, onions over our country potatoes garnished with cilantro
Sides
Eggs
Bacon
Potatoes
Fruit
Link Sausage
Patty Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Longaniza
Toast
English Muffin
Biscuit
Gravys
Spam
Side Rice
Side Avocado
Oatmeal
Grits
Sauces
Side Corn Tortilla (3)
Side Vegetable
Vegan Sausage
Side Croissant
Side Flour Tortilla (1)
Turkey Bacon
Burgers
TBH Burger
8 oz fresh ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made aioli.
Spicy Jalapeno Burger
8 oz fresh ground beef topped with jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and house made aioli
Bacon and Bleu Cheese Burger
8 oz fresh ground beef topped with crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon and house made aioli
Build-a-Burger
8 oz fresh ground beef on a brioche burger bun. Simple plain burger! Add what you want :)
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House specialty fried chicken served on a brioche bun, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-made aioli served with your side choice
The Club
Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted sourdough bread with house made aioli served with your side choice
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and house-made aioli with choice of sourdough or wheat and choice of side
Corned Beef Reuben
House-made Corned Beef with sauerkraut, jack cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread
Hot Tuna Melt
Our house made Albacore Tuna mix with melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with your side choice
BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich
Thinly sliced tri tip topped with barbecue sauce grilled onions, mixed greens, tomato and cheddar cheese served on a soft baked roll served with your side choice
Grilled Chicken and Prosciutto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house made aioli on a brioche burger bun served with a pickle and your choice of side
The Elvis
The King's favorite. Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, and Bacon. "Don't be Cruel" until you try it.
El Jefe's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Double cheddar and Double Jack Cheese, that's right 4 slices of cheese!! Served on sourdough bread with you choice of side
Cold Tuna Sandwich
Cold Tuna sandwich. Toasted bread of your choice with lettuce, tomato, and a side pickle spear.
Salads/ Soups
Salinas Cowboy Salad
Santa Maria Tri Tip on a bed of romaine and arugula with a chimicurri sauce, red onion, roasted potatoes, crispy chick peas served with a chunky blue cheese dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and house made croutons topped with a drizzle of balsamic and fresh shaved parmesan cheese, Add meat if you like
Cobb Salad
Fresh roasted turkey, ham, or grilled chicken, with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, carrots and avocado with your choice of dressing
Tostada Salad
Your choice of meat served on top of spring mix topped with black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and black olives all served in a deep tried tortilla shell with your choice of dressing
Appetizers
Daily Specials
Pumpkin Bread French Toast
Pumpkin bread dipped in our delicious french toast batter and topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Chicken Biscuit
House Made Fried Chicken with honey sriracha glaze on buttermilk biscuit
Chorizo S.O.S Gravy & Biscuit
Chorizo added to our house made country gravy over our house made biscuits
Southern Breakfast
Our house recipe fried chicken served with a house-made biscuit topped with our delicious S.O.S. gravy and served with two eggs
Sausage & Cheese Biscuit
Patty sausage and cheddar cheese on our house biscuit with our garlic aioli; add an egg if you like :)
1 Slice Pumpkin
Spicy Joe's Special
3 CARNITAS TACOS
Cinnamon 'Roll' Waffle
Cinnamon waffle over brown-sugar-butter topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon!
Yogurt Parfait and Granola
Hot Drinks/ Coffee Drinks
Juice
Soda / Ice Tea
Milk
Italian Sodas
Specialty Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Tito's or upgrade to Chopin with seasoned house made bloody mary mix. Served with an olive and beef jerky garnish
P.O.G. Tai
Our take on a Hawaiian Vacation classic, Passion fruit, Orange, Guava juice with Don Q Silver & Coconut Rum, and Whaler Dark Rum.
Lad's Coffee
Five Farms Irish Cream with our fresh brewed, medium roast, Guatemalan Coffee
Irish Coffee
Tullamore Dew or Jameson's Irish Whisky with a dash of sugar and our fresh brewed Guatamalan coffee topped with whipped cream
Sunrise Screwdriver
Square One's Bergamont Orange Organic Vodka with our fresh squeezed orange juice.
Perfect Margarita
Cazadores Silver or Reposado Tequila with agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice.
Real Deal "Daly"
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka with Meyer Lemonade.
Sea-Cider
St. George Pear Liqueur with hot apple cider.
Cold Brew Cocktail
"Monterey" Madras
Chopin Vodka with fresh squeezed orange juice with a splash of cranberry juice
"Echo Ave" Screwball
Screwball Peanut Butter Whisky and coffee topped with whipped cream
POG Dras
Mango juice with raspberry liqueur and Reyka Vodka that is distilled with arctic water and filtered through lava rock.
Tequila Sunrise
Mimosa/ Champagne
Spam Musubi
Specialty Cakes
Cookies & Muffins
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
