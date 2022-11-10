I Love Tinas and Ginas 1821 2nd Avenue North

A map showing the location of I Love Tinas and Ginas 1821 2nd Avenue NorthView gallery

SIGNATURE

No 1 - BOOGIE DOWN BRONX CHOPPED CHEESE

$12.00

CHOOPED CHEESE

No 2- SOHO CLUB

$13.99

TURKEY CLUB

No 3 - TOMMY PASTRAMI

$15.99

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

No 4 - GINAS MELT

$10.00

TUNA MELT

No 5 - ITALIAN STALLION

$15.99

CLASSIC ITALIAN

No 6 - BED-STUY B.E.C

$8.99

BACON EGG AND CHEESE

No 7 - TINAS FAVORITE CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD

No 8 - THE MANHATTAN

$13.99

ROAST BEEF

Build Your Own (6inch) 2 meats only

$11.99

Build Your Own (12 inch) 2 meats only

$18.99

COMBO

chips + can drink

$3.99

chips + cookie

$3.99

chips + strawberry lemonade

$3.99

cookie + strawberry lemonade

$3.99

Fries + can drink

$3.99

Fries + cookie

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade + Fries

$3.99

KIDS MEAL

No 1 PIZZA SUB

$6.99

6 IN PIZZA SUB

No 2 GRILL CHEESE

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

No 3 CHOPPED CHEESE MINIS

$6.99

CHOPPED CHEESE

SIDE

GARLIC TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$4.99

SPECIALTY ITEAM

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

COLESLAW

$2.99

COLESLAW

CHIPS

$2.29

POTATO CHIPS

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

ONION RINGS

$5.00

EXTRA BUFFALO RANCH

$1.00

DRINKS

Can Coke

$2.99

Can Diet Coke

$2.99

Can Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fanta Pineapple

$2.99

Water

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Jumbo Lemonade

$5.00

DESSERT

Cookie

$2.00

ICECREAM SANDWICH

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

SOUP

Broccoli Soup

$4.99

SOUP CUP

SALADS

8 OZ CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99

8OZ

16OZ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

8 OZ TUNA SALAD

$6.99

8OZ

16 OZ TUNA SALAD

$11.99

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Extra Meat for Chopped Salad

$2.50

CATERING

SMALL SANDWICH PLATTER

$37.99

PLATTERS

MEDIUM SANDWICH PLATTER

$47.99

PLATTERS

LARGE SANDWICH PLATTER

$67.89

PLATTERS

BAG LUNCH

$9.89

PRICE PER BOX

1 PINT COLESLAW

$8.99

COLESLAW

1 PINT POTATO SALAD

$8.99

POTATO SALAD

BRUNCH

Chopped Cheese

$12.00

BEC

$8.99

T&G Breakfast Platter

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Cuban Breakfast

$12.99

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1821 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

