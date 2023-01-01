Main picView gallery

I Stream of Yogurt

review star

No reviews yet

4111 Freedom Drive

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Yogurt

Betty’s Bacon & Waffles

Betty’s Bacon & Waffles

$8.00

Yogurt Reals Bacon Bits Waffle Chip on Top Maple Syrup

Bo Butter Blues

Bo Butter Blues

$7.00

Yogurt Caramel Sauce Marshmallow Fluff Whipped Cream

Gimme S’Mores

Gimme S’Mores

$7.50

Yogurt Marshmallows Chocolate Sprinkles Graham Cracker on Top

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$5.00

Vanilla Base

Summer In a Bottle

Summer In a Bottle

$7.50

Sugar Rim Yogurt Pina Colada Sauce Coconut Flakes Whipped Cream on Top

The Cookie Crumble

The Cookie Crumble

$6.50

Yogurt Crumbled Cookie Chocolate Syrup Whole Cookie on Top

The SandCastle

The SandCastle

$8.00

Yogurt Cookie Butter Sauce Caramel Sauce Cookie Butter Crumbs Pinch of Salt Biscoff Cookie Chocolate Candy Piece

The Vacation Treat

The Vacation Treat

$7.50

Yogurt Gummy Worms Rainbow Sprinkles Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Top

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.50
Gatorade/Glacier Freeze

Gatorade/Glacier Freeze

$2.00
Gatorade/Orange

Gatorade/Orange

$2.00
Gatorade/Grape

Gatorade/Grape

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4111 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Bradford Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
The Iron Oaks - The Iron Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120 Raleigh, NC 27612
View restaurantnext
Westend Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
2539 Little Rock Road Charlotte, NC 28214
View restaurantnext
Toucan Louies
orange star4.6 • 551
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston