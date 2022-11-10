Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh

396 Reviews

$$

4452 Kenny Rd

Columbus, OH 43220

Popular Items

Lg Your Choice
Med Your Choice
Iacono's Italian Sub

Large

Lg Your Choice

$16.20

Lg Old World Pep

$20.50

Lg EBA

$24.95

Lg Vegetarian

$21.45

Lg Margherita

$21.45Out of stock

Lg Green Beret

$23.20

Lg Hawaiian

$19.70

Lg Meat Lovers

$26.95

Lg Pesto Chicken

$24.95

Lg White Spinach

$23.20

Lg Boneless Buffalo

$23.30

Lg BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Medium

Med Your Choice

$14.50

Med Old World Pep

$18.00

Med EBA

$22.00

Med Vegetarian

$19.00

Med Margherita

$19.00Out of stock

Med Green Beret

$20.50

Med Hawaiian

$17.50

Med Meat Lovers

$24.00

Med Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Med White Spinach

$20.50

Med Boneless Buffalo

$20.50

Med BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Small

Sm Your Choice

$12.70

Sm Old World Pep

$15.45

Sm EBA

$18.95

Sm Vegetarian

$16.45

Sm Margherita

$16.45Out of stock

Sm Green Beret

$17.70

Sm Hawaiian

$15.20

Sm Meat Lovers

$19.95

Sm Pesto Chicken

$18.95

Sm White Spinach

$17.70

Sm Boneless Buffalo

$17.70

Sm BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Starters

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Caprese Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$10.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Link Sausage

$2.50

Link Sausage/Provolone

$3.00

Meatball/Provolone

$3.00

Meatballs

$2.50

Mushrooms

$8.00

No Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Basket

$9.00Out of stock

Wings 1#

$11.50

Wings 2#

$22.00Out of stock

Wings 3#

$33.00Out of stock

Wings 4#

$44.00Out of stock

Wings 5#

$55.00Out of stock

Pasta & Entrees

Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti/Meatballs

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli/Meatballs

$12.00

Rigatoni/Meatballs

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Grill Chicken/Spaghetti

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Pesto Penne Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Family Spaghetti

$28.00

Meatballs

$2.50

Side of Spaghetti

$7.00

Link Sausage

$2.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Dinner Salad To Go

$2.50

Quart Salad

$5.50

Pint Salad

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$5.79

Subs & Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Iacono's Italian Sub

$9.00

1/2 Iacono's Italian

$5.50

Double Italian Sub

$11.00

1/2 Double Italian

$6.50

Meatball Sub W/Cheese

$9.00

1/2 Meatball Sub W/Cheese

$5.50

Turkey Sub

$9.50

1/2 Turkey Sub

$5.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.50

Vegetarian Sub

$8.50

1/2 Vegy Sub

$5.00

Sausage Sub

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders/Fries

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs/Fries

$5.50

Kids Cheese Rav/Meatball

$5.00

Kids Spag/Meatball

$5.00

Catering

Full Pan Spaghetti

$100.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Spaghetti

$55.00Out of stock

Full Pan Lasagna

$110.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$60.00Out of stock

Full Pan Rigatoni

$100.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Rigatoni

$55.00Out of stock

Full Pan Cheese Ravioli

$100.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Cheese Ravioli

$55.00

Full Pan Chicken Alfredo

$120.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Chicken Alfredo

$65.00Out of stock

Quart of Sauce

$9.00

Pint of Sauce

$5.00

Pint Fresh Alfredo

$10.49

1lb Fresh Egg Noodles

$10.00Out of stock

Full Pan Salad

$45.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$25.00

Pint Ranch Dressing

$5.00

Pint Blue Cheese Dressing

$6.00Out of stock

Pint Italian Dressing

$5.00

Full Pan Chicken Parm

$110.00Out of stock

Extras

Ranch

$0.89

Cup of Sauce

$0.89

Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Pint of Ranch

$4.99

Pint Italian

$4.99

Link Sausage

$2.50Out of stock

Meatball

$2.50

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Large Dessert PIe

$12.95Out of stock

Med Dessert Pie

$11.95Out of stock

Small Dessert Pie

$10.95Out of stock

6pk

Bud Light 6pk

$8.74

Budweiser 6pk

$8.74

CBC IPA 6pk

$11.24

Miller Light 6pk

$8.74Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

Directions

Gallery
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

Map
