I.C. BREWHOUSE CASTLE ROCK

review star

No reviews yet

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BONE-IN WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)
BREWHOUSE BURGER
WHISKEY BBQ BURGER

FOR THE TABLE

BIRRIA PORK TACOS

$10.00

CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, CORN SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

HONEY GOLD VINAIGRETTE

CHICKEN & CHURROS

$12.00

CINNAMON SUGAR DUSTED CHURRO DONUTS, HAND-BREADED FRIED CHICKEN, CANDIED BACON, MAPLE SYRUP

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS, COLORADO BLEND SPICES, SRIRACHA RANCH

HONEY WHIPPED FETA

$11.00

VEGETABLES, RANCH DUSTED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER

SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

SWEET HEAT GLAZE, CRUMBLED FETA

WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS + FRIES (6 CT)

BONE-IN WINGS + FRIES (6 CT)

$11.00

SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF BLEU CHEESE OR RANCH

BONE-IN WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)

BONE-IN WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)

$16.00

SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (8 CT)

BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (8 CT)

$11.00

HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)

BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)

$16.00

HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

CAULIFLOWER WINGS + FRIES (6 CT)

$11.00

TEMPURA BATTERED CAULIFLOWER WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

CAULIFLOWER WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)

$16.00

TEMPURA BATTERED CAULIFLOWER WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

FRIES

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

HAND-BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN, TOMATOES, ONIONS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, RANCH DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

CHARRED BROCCOLINI CAESAR SALAD

CHARRED BROCCOLINI CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, CHARRED BROCCOLINI, PARMESAN, TOASTED CHICKPEAS, CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

FIRE ROASTED CHICKEN AND CORN SALAD

FIRE ROASTED CHICKEN AND CORN SALAD

$14.00

PICKLED ONIONS, CRUMBLED FETA, BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS, TOMATOES, SRIRACHA RANCH DRESSING

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

HARVEST SALAD

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, HONEY CRISP APPLES, CRUMBLED FETA, RED GRAPES, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, HONEY GOLD VINAIGRETTE

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, GARLIC CROUTONS

BURGERS + HANDHELDS

WHISKEY BBQ BURGER

WHISKEY BBQ BURGER

$14.00

GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, CANDIED BACON, CHEDDAR, CRISPY ONIONS, WHISKEY BBQ, SERVED WITH FRIES

BREWHOUSE BURGER

BREWHOUSE BURGER

$12.00

GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, SERVED WITH FRIES

FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN BURGER

FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN BURGER

$15.00

GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, SPICY BACON, PEPPER JACK, FIRE ROASTED JALAPENO, SRIRACHA RANCH, SERVED WITH FRIES

TUESDAY MORNING BURGER

TUESDAY MORNING BURGER

$16.00

GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, CANDIED BACON, FRIED HAM, EGG, CHEDDAR, GUACAMOLE, SERVED WITH FRIES

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER, PEPPER JACK, CORN SALSA, LETTUCE, PICKLE, SERVED WITH FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

HAND-BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED WITH FRIES

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, PEPPER JACK, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, PICKLE, GUACAMOLE, RANCH, SERVED WITH FRIES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.95

HOUSE-ROASTED PORK, WHISKEY BBQ, SPICY SLAW, CRISPY ONIONS, PICKLE

KIDS

INCLUDES FRIES AND A DRINK

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

5 CT HAND-BREADED CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH RANCH

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

HAMBURGER

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$8.00

SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

MIXED GREENS, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, CROUTONS, RANCH

DESSERTS

CHURRO SUNDAE

CHURRO SUNDAE

$9.00

CINNAMON SUGAR DUSTED CHURRO DONUTS, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

CARROT CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING, NUTS, WHIPPED CREAM, HOUSE-MADE CANDIED CARROTS

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$6.00

SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER

$6.00

SPICY SLAW

$5.00

FRUIT

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DOG MEALS

TAIL-WAGGER CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO MASH

$5.00

BETTER-THAN-BELLY-RUBS BURGER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

GOOD PEOPLE | GREAT TIMES I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from your bartender, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.

Location

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
