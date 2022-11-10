A map showing the location of Ice Dreams and Confections 4381 S Dixie HwyView gallery

Ice Dreams and Confections 4381 S Dixie Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

4381 S Dixie Hwy

Middletown, OH 45005

Order Again

Shake

Regular

$4.79

Dips

Double Dip

$2.95+

Drink

Drink

$1.99

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken

$6.95

Classic Chicken Delux

$7.44

Saddle - Up

$6.94

Ranch Hand

$7.23

Lime Light

$7.23

Hot Honey

$7.44

Not the Chicken of the Sea

$7.23

Nashville

$7.23

Southener

$7.44

Lumber Jack

$7.44

R & B

$7.23

Korean BBQ

$7.23

Chicken Po'Boy

$7.44

Southern Flare

$7.62

Fish Sandiwch

$7.02

Strips and Bites

Tenders

$5.12+

Regular Bites

$6.30+

Cajun Bites

$18.60+

Combos

Classic Chicken

$8.46

Classic Chicken Delux

$8.94

Saddle Up

$8.46

Ranch Hand

$8.73

Lime Light

$8.73

Hot Honey

$8.94

Not the Chicken of the Sea

$8.73

Nashville

$8.73

Southerner

$8.94

Lumber Jack

$8.94

R & B

$8.73

Korean BBQ

$8.73

Chicken Po'Boy

$8.94

Southern Flare

$9.08

Fried Fish

$8.52

Onion Petals

Medium Onion Petals

$2.99

Large Onion Petals

$4.99

Seasoned Wedges

Medium Wedges

$2.89

Large Wedges

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

3 ct Mozzarella Sticks

$4.29

5 ct Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

Waffle Fries

Medium Waffle Fries

$2.89

Large Waffle Fries

$3.89

Additional Sauces

BBQ

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Buffalo

$0.45

Bourbon

$0.45

Korean

$0.45

Sweet Heat

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Chipotle Sauce

$0.45

Jerk

$0.45

Carolina Gold

$0.45

Spicy Carolina Gold

$0.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4381 S Dixie Hwy, Middletown, OH 45005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
