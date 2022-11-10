Ice Dreams and Confections 4381 S Dixie Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4381 S Dixie Hwy, Middletown, OH 45005
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill - 1206 Central Avenue
No Reviews
1206 Central Avenue Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurant
More near Middletown