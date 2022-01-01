Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub 206 N. Benton St

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

206 N. Benton St. #C

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Cheesy Creole Fries
Fried Pickles
Nachos

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00+

Cheesy Creole Fries

$10.50

Chicken Gizzards

$9.50

Chips and Salsa

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.50

Beer Battered Fries

$8.00+

Beer Battered Orings

$9.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50+

Nachos - No Meat

$12.50+

Nachos

$14.00+

Provolone Cheese Sticks

$11.50

Pub Pretzel

$8.50

Southwest Spuds

$8.50

Specialties

Beer-Battered Cod

$14.00+

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00+

Chicken Tenders

$13.00+

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Fire Burger

$13.50

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$15.00

IHB Original Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Twisted Patty Melt

$14.50

Panini

Bacon Cheddar Prime Rib

$15.00

Classic Reuben

$13.50

Cuban Burger

$13.50

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.50

Cod Sandwich

$12.50

Das Uber Schwein

$14.00

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

IHB Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Wraps

BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cod

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.75

PB and J

$6.25

Sauce Sides

Au Jus

$0.50

Carrots/Celery

$2.99

Guac - 1/2

$0.50

Guac - Large

$1.00

IPA Cheese Dip

$1.00+

Popper Jelly

$0.50

Salsa - Large

$1.00

Salsa - Small

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

6 Packs/Singles

6 Packs

$11.99+

12oz Singles

$3.00+

22oz Singles

$6.50+Out of stock

Cases

12oz Case Dust Cloud

$44.96

12oz Case IPA

$44.96

12oz Case Hard Seltzer

$40.96Out of stock

12oz Mixed Case

$44.96

12oz Case Kolsch

$40.96

12oz Case Tangerine

$40.96

12oz Case Red

$40.96

12oz Case Pale

$40.96

12oz Case Stout

$40.96

12 oz Case Fresh Hop

$56.96
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub image

