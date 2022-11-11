- Home
Ice House 37 W High St
37 W High St
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
Sharing is Caring
Icehouse Tots
House seasoned potato wedges, beer cheese, crumbled bacon, chipotle crema, fresh chives and queso fresco
Tangler’s
A large nest of fried onion straws served with Cincinnati’s famous Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce
Hot Tots
Nashville hot seasoned deep fried tater tots with house made ranch, pickles, and pickled onion
Pretzel Bites
Warm Bavarian pretzels, with warm beer cheese sauce
Wings
Crispy wings secretly seasoned then flash fried and tossed in dry rubbed
Crispy Sprouts Appetizer
fried brussel sprouts, tossed in balsamic dressing, parmesan cheese, pecan and bacon
Loaded Fries
Boneless Wings
Trio Dips & Chips
SOB Nachos
Really Awesome Steak Burgers
Icehouse Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, with American cheese
The Local
A patty coated in Cincinnati’s famous Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, tanglers, and melted Irish cheddar cheese
Indiana IPA Burger
Applewood bacon, Sun King IPA beer cheese, beer onions, smoked gouda, and smokey BBQ-jalapeno aioli
Pineapple Rage
Brown sugar and butter grilled pineapple with jalapenos, BBQ basted red onion, smokey BBQ-jalapeno aioli, and smoked gouda
Chili Cheese Burger
Angry Avocado
Hoosier Doubles
Ten Buck Chuck
Pile of thinly sliced onions smashed into double burger patties with two layers of American cheese, your choice of mayo, tartar or thousand island
Ball Park
A pile of thinly sliced onions smashed into double burger patties smothered in Indiana’s own Sun King IPA craft beer cheese and pickled jalapenos
Pasta
Greens
Suns Out... Buns Out
Coney Dog
Fresh handmade all beef old fashioned hot dog, house made Coney Island chili sauce, chopped onion, and yellow mustard
The Hoosier
All beef hotdog, applewood bacon, American cheese, coleslaw and crushed chipotle BBQ chips drizzled with white BBQ sauce
Mac n Beer Cheese Brat
A bratwurst with Indiana’s own Sun King IPA mac n beer cheese, crumbled bacon and chive
Land + Sea
Dirty Bird
Crispy fried chicken thigh served with pickled onions and white BBQ sauce or jalapeno buttermilk ranch
The Chicken Sandwich
Lightly blackened chicken breast, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and white BBQ sauce or jalapeno buttermilk ranch
Icehouse Fish Sandwich
Pub battered cod with lettuce, pickle, and house made tartar sauce
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Italian Beef Sandwich
Tortillas + Flatbreads
Sides
Sauces
DRAFT BEER
Miller Light - DRAFT
Mich Ultra - DRAFT
Bud Light - DRAFT
Busch light - DRAFT
Rhinegeist Truth - DRAFT
Sunlight
Angry Orchard
Hoosier Red
Spooky Tooth
Blue Moon
Teak
Working Man
Head Hunter
Hershey Porter
Brown Note
Apricot Crush
Modelo DRAFT
Yuengling
Zombie Dust
Preachers Daughter
BEER FLIGHT - DRAFT
Craft Pitcher
Domestic Pitcher
DRAFT SAMPLE
BTLD/CANS BEER
Bud Light - BTLD
Budweiser - BTLD
Busch Lite - BTLD
Coors Light - BTLD
Corona Xtra -BTLD
Corona Light - BTLD
High Noon
Mich Ultra - BTLD
Miller - BTLD
Miller High Life - BTLD
Domestic Beer Bucket - BTLD
Nutrl Bucket
Goslings Ginger Beer
Nutrl
Mom Water
Truly
Premium Beer Bucket
Modelo
Heineken 0.0 - BTLD
Guiness
Left Hand Milk Stout
Truly Bucket
Signature Cocktails
Mango Mexican Sunset
Blueberry Martini
Blue Island
Speedway Slammer
Colada-Tini
Rum Dum
Blue Mule
Bourbon Smash
Noble Peach
Witches Brew
Poison Apple
Oogie Boogie
Banana Martini
Captain's Mai Tai
Chocolate Martini
Classic Manhattan
Classic Martini
Classic Old Fashioned
Cosmopolitan
Hoosier Tea
Lime Daiquiri
Oaks Lily
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
Pineapple Mimosa
Proof's Poison
Red Sangria
Spiked Cherry Limeade
The Gilmore
White Sangria
White Russian
Strawberry Breeze
Mango Malibu Spritz
Pink Starburst
Classic Cocktails
Vodka/Gin
Well Gin
Beefeater Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Green Hat Gin
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Well Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka
Absolute Vodka
Three Olive's Cherry Vodka
Three Olive's Raspberry Vodka
Three Olives Vanilla Vodka
Cinnamon Vodka Hard Truth
Ketel One
Rum/Tequila
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan White
Malibu
Bacardi
Jose Cuervo
1800 Tequilla
Patron
Dobel Silver Tequila
el Mayor Añejo Tequila
el Mayor Repasado Tequila
el Mayor Extra Añejo Tequila
el Mayor Blanco Tequilla
Tres Generaciones
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Dos Primos Reposado
Dos Primos Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Whiskey/Scotch
Well Bourbon
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dewar's
Fireball
Glenlivet
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Seagrams
Southern Comfort
Screwball Whiskey
Crown Royal Vanilla
Premium Bourbon
1792 Small Batch
Albert Premium Canadian Rye Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bakers Single Barrel
Basil Hayden
Blade and Bow
Blanton's
Bookers
Bourbon Off Hours
Breaker Bourbon Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bullet Bourbon Frontier Whiskey
Clyde May's
Coopers Craft
Eight & Stand
Elijah Craig Straight Rye
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
George Dickel Reserve
George Diskel Bottled in Bond
George Remus
Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond
High West American Prairie Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength
Horse Soldier Bourbon
Hudson Whiskey Baby Bourbon
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jefferson Ocean
Jefferson's Reserve Very Old Small Batch
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Jim Beam Double Oak
Johnny Drum
Kings County Distillery
Knob Creek 12 yr Small Batch
Knob Creek 9 yr small batch
Larceny Barrel Proof
Larceny Small Batch
Legent
Mitchers Bourbon
Mitchers Rye
New Riff Single Barrel
O.Z. Tyler
Old Forrester 1910
Old Forrester 1920
Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole Rye
Rossville Barrel Proof
Rossville Straight Rye
Russell's Reserve 10 Years
Saint Cloud 13 Year
Smooth Ambler Bourbon
Smooth Ambler Rye
Tanners Creek
The Glenlivet 12 Year Doubled Oak
Uncle Nearest
Widow Jane 10 yr
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Yellowstone
Jameson Black Barrel
Four Roses - single barrel
Misc.
SHOTS
Pinneaple Upside Down Shot
Vegas Bomb
Lemon Drop
Banana Pudding Shot
Starburst Shot $6
Red Headed Slut Shot $6
Three Wise Men Shot $8
Gummy Bear Shot
Scooby Snack Shot
Buttery Nipples Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Cherry Bomb
Nutty Irishman Shot
Tahitian Treat Shot
Mini Beers
Green Teas
Orange Tea
Liqueurs
Mocktail's
RED
WHITE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
37 W High St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
Photos coming soon!