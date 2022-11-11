A map showing the location of Ice House 37 W High StView gallery

Ice House 37 W High St

37 W High St

Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

Icehouse Tots

$12.00

House seasoned potato wedges, beer cheese, crumbled bacon, chipotle crema, fresh chives and queso fresco

Tangler’s

$7.00

A large nest of fried onion straws served with Cincinnati’s famous Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce

Hot Tots

$9.00

Nashville hot seasoned deep fried tater tots with house made ranch, pickles, and pickled onion

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Warm Bavarian pretzels, with warm beer cheese sauce

Wings

$14.00

Crispy wings secretly seasoned then flash fried and tossed in dry rubbed

Crispy Sprouts Appetizer

$12.00

fried brussel sprouts, tossed in balsamic dressing, parmesan cheese, pecan and bacon

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00

SOB Nachos

$14.00

Really Awesome Steak Burgers

Icehouse Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, with American cheese

The Local

$15.00

A patty coated in Cincinnati’s famous Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, tanglers, and melted Irish cheddar cheese

Indiana IPA Burger

$15.00

Applewood bacon, Sun King IPA beer cheese, beer onions, smoked gouda, and smokey BBQ-jalapeno aioli

Pineapple Rage

$14.00

Brown sugar and butter grilled pineapple with jalapenos, BBQ basted red onion, smokey BBQ-jalapeno aioli, and smoked gouda

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00

Angry Avocado

$14.00

Hoosier Doubles

Ten Buck Chuck

$10.00

Pile of thinly sliced onions smashed into double burger patties with two layers of American cheese, your choice of mayo, tartar or thousand island

Ball Park

$11.00

A pile of thinly sliced onions smashed into double burger patties smothered in Indiana’s own Sun King IPA craft beer cheese and pickled jalapenos

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Cajun Chicken Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Greens

Lawrenceburg Chopped Salad

$13.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, and cucumber on mixed local greens

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine topped with blackened shrimp, croutons, shaved parmesan, and garlic Caesar

Suns Out... Buns Out

Coney Dog

$10.00

Fresh handmade all beef old fashioned hot dog, house made Coney Island chili sauce, chopped onion, and yellow mustard

The Hoosier

$10.00

All beef hotdog, applewood bacon, American cheese, coleslaw and crushed chipotle BBQ chips drizzled with white BBQ sauce

Mac n Beer Cheese Brat

$11.00

A bratwurst with Indiana’s own Sun King IPA mac n beer cheese, crumbled bacon and chive

Land + Sea

Dirty Bird

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh served with pickled onions and white BBQ sauce or jalapeno buttermilk ranch

The Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lightly blackened chicken breast, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and white BBQ sauce or jalapeno buttermilk ranch

Icehouse Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Pub battered cod with lettuce, pickle, and house made tartar sauce

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Tortillas + Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sides

House Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Tots

$2.00

Side of Cripsy Sprouts

$4.00

House Made Chipotle BBQ Saratoga Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$5.99

Kids

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.49

Kids Burgers

$6.49

Kid Hot Dog

$6.49

Kid Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Nuggets

$6.49

Sauces

White BBQ

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cincy Que

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Queso

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Xtra Hot

$0.50

Specials

Pullled Pork

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Beverages (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

LS Beverage

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Alert Energy Drink

$3.29

Club Soda

Water

Tonic

BTLD - Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

DRAFT BEER

Miller Light - DRAFT

$4.00

Mich Ultra - DRAFT

$4.00

Bud Light - DRAFT

$4.00

Busch light - DRAFT

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth - DRAFT

$7.00

Sunlight

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Hoosier Red

$7.00

Spooky Tooth

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Teak

$7.00

Working Man

$7.50

Head Hunter

$7.50

Hershey Porter

$7.00

Brown Note

$7.50

Apricot Crush

$7.00

Modelo DRAFT

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Zombie Dust

$7.50

Preachers Daughter

$7.00

BEER FLIGHT - DRAFT

$10.00

Craft Pitcher

$24.00

Domestic Pitcher

$14.00

DRAFT SAMPLE

RED

CK Mondavi Cab Bottle

$24.00

CK Mondavi Cab Glass

$8.00

CK Mondavi Merlot Bottle

$20.00

CK Mondavi Merlot Glass

$7.00

Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

WHITE

CK Mondavi Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

CK Mondavi Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Le Crema Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Le Crema Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Sea Glass Riesling Glass

$6.00

Sea Glass Riesling Bottle

$20.00

Prosecco Glass

$5.00

Menage A Trios Moscato

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
