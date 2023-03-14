A map showing the location of Ice House Wine Shop 601 rosemont ringoes rdView gallery

Ice House Wine Shop 601 rosemont ringoes rd

No reviews yet

601 Rosemont - Ringoes Road

Sergeantsville, NJ 08559

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Wine

Red Wine

14 Hands Hot to Trot

$20.00

Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve

$100.00

Pinot Noir

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$40.00

Hedges Family Estate

$44.00

Colene Clemens Margo, Chehalem

$40.00

Bergstrom Gargantua Pantagruel

$38.00

Abbot’s Table Blend

$29.00

Owen Roe Yakima Valley

$32.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$42.00

Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet

$49.00

Cabernet

Black Stallion Napa Valley Cabernet

$38.00

Cabernet

Rowen Red Wine, Sonoma County, California

$56.00

Overture by Opus Red Blend

$153.00

Talley Vineyards, Pinot Noir San Luis Obispo Coast

$36.00

Jax Vineyards, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$53.00

Emeritus Pinot Noir

$45.00

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Clos de la Tech Sunny Slope

$85.00

Saint Luis Obispo (SLO) Coast

Delille D2

$48.00

Auctioneer Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Davies Pinot Noir

$80.00

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Flowers PN 1.5 L

$135.00

Nickel & Nickel State Ranch 1.5L

$225.00

Pars Zinfandel

$29.00

Gundlach Bundschu

$23.00

Laurel Glen Counterpoint

$56.00

Samsara Zotovich Syrah

$56.00

Rasa Vineyards Occam's Razor

$22.00

Big Basin Homestead Red

$32.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Old Creek Vineyard

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Andrew Murray Vineyards Syrah

$20.00

Beckmen Vineyards Cuvee Le Bec

$32.00

Peter Paul Masters Blend

$85.00

Samsara Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills

$40.00

Overture

$153.00

Famille Perrin, Vinsobres

$25.00

Delas Freres Chateauneuf Du Pape

$60.00

Chateau Mazeyres Pomerol

$60.00

Reserve De La Comtesse Paulliac

$76.00

Bordeaux

Clau de Nell Cabernet Franc

$65.00

Chateau Prieure-Lichine Margaux

$75.00

Bordeaux

Chateau Tayac Margaux

$40.00

Bordeaux

Chateau Clarke

$75.00

Bordeaux

Domaine Delarche Grand Cru

$110.00

Burgundy

Chateau Laroze LaBatisse

$30.00

Bordeaux

Lassegue Grand Cru

$68.00

Lassegue Cadrans

$30.00

Grand Pre Fleurie Cuvee Spaciale

$29.00

Cantemerle Bordeaux

$26.00

Folie De Chauvin Bordeaux

$17.00

Chateau Mazeyres Pomerol

$60.00

Fattorie Melini, Chianti Classico

$75.00

Vigneti La Selvanella

Nino Negri, Valtellina Superiore

$36.00

Vigneto Fracia

Santi Amarone

$41.00

Re Manfredi, Aglianico Del Vulture

$41.00

Cusumano Nero d'Avola

$30.00

Vigneti La Selvanella, Chianti Classico Riserva

$34.00

Le Ragose, Amarone della Valpolicella

$60.00

Massolino, Barolo

$67.00

Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Toscana Rosso

$21.00

La Spinetta, Barbera d'Asti Superiore Ca' di Pian

$25.00

Il Fauno di Arcanum, Super Tuscan

$45.00

Frescobaldi Brunello di Montalcino

$68.00

La Spinetta Langhe Nebbiolo

$30.00

Mediterra Toscana Super Tuscan

$25.00

Gaja Magari 1.5L

$190.00

Pasqua Amarone 1.5L

$125.00

Tenuta Di Ghizzano Il Ghizzano

$20.00

Allegrini, Palazzo Della Torre Veronese

$31.00

Renato Ratti, Nebbiolo d'Alba Ochetti

$30.00

Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona Toscana

$21.00

La Spinetta Ca' di Pian Barbera d'Asti

$25.00

Anita & Hans Nittnaus, Neusiedlersee Blauer Zweigelt

$24.00

Neusiedlersee Blauer Zweigelt

CVNE, Imperial Rioja Reserva

$48.00

Clos de los Siete, Valle de Uco

$30.00

White Wine

Josef Ehmoser Gruner Veltliner

$20.00

Samsara Chardonnay Zotovich Vineyard

$56.00

Nino Negri, Terrazze di Sondrio Ca'Brione

$42.00

Umani Ronchi CaSal di Serra Verdicchio

$33.00

Alta Mora Etna Bianco

$32.00

Santa Margharita, Pinot Grigio

$29.00

La Cadalora, Pinot Grigio, Vignetti Delle Dolomiti

$25.00
$23.00

La Spinetta Timorasso

$30.00

CaSal Di Serra "Umani Ronchi"

$35.00

Hugel Alsace Riesling

$30.00

Hugel Gewurztraminer

$29.00

Domaine Mardon, Quincy Tres Vielles Vignes

$23.00

Domaine Vocoret Vaillons 1er Cru, Chablis

$41.00

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Blanc

$34.00

Nicolas Potel Pouilly-Fuisse

$34.00

Patient Cottat Sancerre

$34.00

Chateau Haut-Vigneau

$25.00

Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Chardonnay

$66.00

Roco, Gravel Road Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

$29.00

Bergstrom Chardonnay

$50.00

Ram's Gate Chardonnay

$48.00

Post & Beam Chardonnay

$47.00

Clos du Val Estate Chardonnay

$33.00

MAN Family Vineyards, Padstal Chardonnay

$20.00

Kloof Street, Old Vine Chenin Blanc Swartland

$20.00

Man Family Padstal Chardonnay

$20.00

Oremus Mandolas Furmint

$33.00

Schloss Johannisburg Gelbeck Riesling

$34.00

Sparkling Wine

Berlucchi '61 Nature Franciacorta

$70.00

Millesimato Contratto

$35.00

Cadalora Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Champagne Lanson

$42.00

Lallier Serie R

$54.00

Ayala Brut Majeur

$47.00

Champagne Varnier Fanniere

$87.00

Champagne Glavier Genesis

$83.00

Champagne Mousse Fils

$110.00

Raventos i Blanc, Conca Del Riu Anoia Blanc de Blancs

$21.00

Rose Wine

Attems Rose Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre Rose

$23.00

Ame du Vin Rose

$27.00

Liquor

Scotch

Arran 10 year

$76.00

Ancnoc 24 year

$315.00

Balblair 15 year

$135.00

Benriach Smokey 10 year

$80.00

Glenglassaugh 30 year

$650.00

Bruchladdich PC10

$96.00

Bruchladdich Classic Laddie

$86.00

Octomore 13.2

$295.00

Octomore 13.3

$340.00

Benriach 10yr Original

$75.00

Benriach 12yr Original

$80.00

Benriach Smokey 12yr

$85.00

Benriach 21yr

$240.00

Macallan Harmony

$300.00

Glendronach 12yr

$65.00

Glendronach 15yr

$100.00

Benriach 10 Year

$74.00

Bourbon

Hirsch Hine Cask

$225.00

Nelson Brothers Whiskey

$90.00

Weller Antique 107

$150.00

Jack Daniels Special Reserve

$300.00

Hirsch Single Barrel

$95.00

High West Midwinter's Dram

$150.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon

$45.00

Gin

Botanist

$60.00

Roku Gin

$45.00

Tequila

Cayeya Blanco

$45.00

Vodka

Harridan Vodka

$65.00

Cognac

Pierre Ferrand

$55.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac 1840 Original

$55.00

Irish Whiskey

Blue Spot

$160.00

Jameson 18

$250.00

Jameson Bow Street 18 years Cask strength

$250.00

Rum

Plantation XO Rum 20 year Anniversary

$70.00

Ice House Food

Light Bites

Oakgrove Popcorn

$3.00

Black pepper, parmesan, garlic

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Minted yogurt, pistachio vinaigrette, beet glass

Bread and Butter

$5.00

Heritage Wheat Country Bread, Local Honey, Black Pepper, Herbs

Baked Brie

$21.00

Cheese Board

$24.00

VSC: Oldwick Tomme, Crema de Blue; GoToGetaGoat Bobolink: Foret, 2yr Reserve Cheddar, Frolic

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
