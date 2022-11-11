Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements Huber Heights
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
No Reviews
2318 E. Dorothy Lane Kettering, OH 45420
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huber Heights
More near Huber Heights