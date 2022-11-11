Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements Huber Heights

6194 Chambersburg Rd

Huber Heights, OH 45424

Popular Items

Choose your Ingredients
Fam's Cheesecake
Health Nut (474 Calories)

Make Your Own Smoothie

Choose your Ingredients

$2.99

Menu Smoothies

Our House Recipe Smoothies, Hand Crafted and blended together for your enjoyment!

Island Vacation (190 Calories)

$4.99

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Mango

Palate Blast (189 Calories)

$4.99

Pear, Papaya, Mango, Banana

Very Berry (93 Calories)

$4.99

Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry

Sweet Berry (183 Calories)

$4.99

Blueberry, Strawberry, Kiwi, Banana

Melon Lush (135 Calories)

$4.99

Honeydew, Mango, Pineapple, Papaya

Immunity Upgrade (201 Calories)

$4.99

Kale, Kiwi, Orange, Papaya, Banana

Green Expansion (177 Calories)

$4.99

Spinach, Kale, Plum, Banana, Watermelon

Health Melon (94 Calories)

$4.99

Cucumber, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Strawberry, Spinach

Rehydrate (87 Calories)

$4.99

Pear, Grape, Honeydew, Celery, Cucumber,Salt

Able-Body (103 Calories)

$4.99

Kale, Carrot, Pineapple, Grape, Strawberry

Health Nut (474 Calories)

$4.99

Peanut butter, Banana, Oatmeal, Almonds

Tropical Nutrition (260 Calories)

$4.99

Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Oatmeal, Almonds

Classic Fulfiller (274 Calories)

$4.99

Stawberry, Banana, Protein, Oatmeal

Apple Islander (220 Calories)

$4.99

Apple, Papaya, Pear, Cinnamon, Protein

Fresh Start (255 Calories)

$4.99

Blueberries, Banana, Oatmeal, Protein

Functional Smoothies

Strawberry Workhorse

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Strawberry Lemonade - A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Red Punch Recharge

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Strawberry Raspberry Punch + A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Orange Zapsicle

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Refreshing Pineapple Orangesicle + A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Blackrazz Focus

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) A twist on Bluerazz, Blackberry Pear & Apple + A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Blueberry Boost

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Bluerazz mixed with Blueberries and Banana - A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Watermelon-Aid

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Fresh Honeydew Melon, Watermelon & Lemon-aid + A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Roys Bubble Gum

$5.99

(Contains 150mg Caffeine) Bubblegum Flavored by using real fruit, blueberries, mango, pineapple and banana+ A blend of refreshing hydration with wholesome vitamins, amino-acids and energy

Metabolizer

Metabolizer

$5.99

Boost your metabolism and fat burning ability while enjoying a super fruity and delicious smoothie at only 100 calories! (Contains Caffeine)

Green Appetite Suppression

Green Appetite Suppression

$5.99

Curb your appetite and refresh your body in only 60 calories! Containing plant fibers and a appetite suppression supplement that also fuels weight loss! (Contains Caffeine)

Whey Fit

Whey Fit

$5.99

Maximize your results with this hearty and decant Post-workout Smoothie, 520 Calories, over 25g of Protein and added Glutamine to promote rapid healing and recovery

Berry Good Postworkout

Berry Good Postworkout

$5.99

Fruity, Delicious, and perfect macronutrients with over 20g Protein and added Glutamine to promote healing and recovery

Power Mass

Power Mass

$6.99

1100 Calories, 56g Protein FEED YOUR MUSCLES WITH THIS PERFECT BLEND OF MACROS

Customer Creations

Great Scott (220 Calories)

$5.99

Designed as a Low Carb High Protein Smoothie, tastes like a Chocolate PB Frosty

Cam Craze (220 Calories)

$5.99

If you could have a Peanut butter Cup Smoothie, this is it!

Sweet Lisa (220 Calories)

$5.99

Apple, Papaya, Pear, Cinnamon, Protein

Power Pumpkin

$5.99

Ryan's Protein Power PB&J

$5.99

Tropical Breeze

$5.99

Kylie's Paradise

$5.99

Jacob's Almond Joy

$5.99

Fam's Cheesecake

$5.99

Holly's Peachy Dream

$5.99

Dave's Strawberry n Cream

$5.99

Holly' Creamsickle

$5.99

David's Southern Apple Pie

$5.99

Healthy Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.

CleanEatz Meal Prep

Breakfast Entre

Breakfast Entre

$9.99

Steak & Eggs - (Cal 399 F 15g/C 38g/P 32g) - Scrambled eggs with shredded steak and home fries

Keto Entre

Keto Entre

$9.99

Keto Buffalo Chicken - (Cal 432 F 28g/C 9g/P 36g) - Buffalo chicken with cheese and ranch over broccoli

Regular Entre

$9.99

Hibachi Chicken - (Cal 376 F 8g/C 38g/P 38g) - Chicken with carrots and brussel sprouts in yum yum sauce over brown rice

Canned Energy Drinks

VPX Bang Canned Energy Drinks

VPX Bang Canned Energy Drinks

Generally contains 300mg of Caffeine per 1 can of Bang Energy

3D Energy Carbonated Cans

3D Energy Carbonated Cans

Generally Contains 200mg per 16oz can

Alani Nu Canned Energy Drinks

Alani Nu Canned Energy Drinks

Generally contains 200mg per 12 oz can

Results Canned Energy

Results Canned Energy

Generally 150mg of caffeine per 16oz can. R.E.S.U.L.T.S. Realizing Each Sweat Ultimately Leads to Success. By Donnie Evege

Amino Energy Sparkling Canned Energy

Amino Energy Sparkling Canned Energy

Generally 100mg of Caffeine per 12oz Can

Reign Canned Energy

Reign Canned Energy

Generally Contains 300mg of Caffeine per 16oz Can

C4 Canned Energy Drinks

C4 Canned Energy Drinks

Generally Contains 200mg of Caffeine per 16oz Can, and may also contain Beta Alanine

Sparkling Ice Water + Caffeine

Sparkling Ice Water + Caffeine

Generally Contains 70mg of Caffeine per 16oz Can of naturally flavored water

White Monster

$2.99
Raze Energy Drinks

Raze Energy Drinks

Generally contains 300mg of Caffeine per 16oz can

Non-Carbonated

PRIME - ICE POP

$2.75

SmartWater - Ashwagandha Tangerine Extract

$2.25

BodyArmor Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.99

BodArmor Tropical Coconut

$2.99

BodyArmor Kiwi Strawberry

$2.99

BodyArmor Peach Mango

$2.99

VitaminWater Dragonfruit

$2.99

VitaminWater Tropical Citrus

$2.99

VitaminWater Lemonade

$2.99

VitaminWater Rise

$2.99

VitaminWater XXX

$2.99

Bai Madagascar Coconut Mango

$2.99

Bai Kupang Strawberry Kiwi

$2.99

Bai Molokai Coconut

$2.99

Bai Puna Pineapple Coconut

$2.99

Bai Brasilla Blueberry

$2.99

Bai Zambia Bing Cherry

$2.99

Bai Kula Watermelon

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.99

Gatorade Orange

$1.99

Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry

$1.99

Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.99

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$1.99

Gatorade Zero Grape

$1.99

Aspire Mango Lemonade

$2.75

Aspire Raspberry

$2.75

Aspire Black Raz

$2.75

Starbucks Mocha Frappuchino

$3.25

Muscle Milk Chocolate

$2.99

12 Pack Sport Cap Zen Water 700ml

$19.99

12 Pack 1L Twistcap Zenwater 1000ml

$22.99

Oh2o water 16.9 oz

$1.49

Ghost

Ghost Citrus

$3.49

Ghost Sour Patch Kids Redberry

$3.49

Ghost Tropical Mango

$3.49

Ghost Sour Patch Kids Blue Raz

$3.49

Ghost Swedish Fish

$3.49

Ghost Orange Cream

$3.49

Raw Thavage

Raw Thavage Berry Blast

$4.75

Raw Thavage Blue Raz

$4.75

Raw Thavage Green Gummy

$4.75

Water

Core Large

$2.99

Core Small

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.99

Alkaline Water

$2.99

Monster

Monster - Ultra Rosa

$2.99

Monster-Zero Ultra

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

