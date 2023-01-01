Ice Monster - Seattle U-District

Main picView gallery

IM Ice Desserts

IM Sensation

Bubble Milk Tea Sensation

Bubble Milk Tea Sensation

$16.99

IM Original bubble milk tea flavored shaved ice with caramelized tapioca and topped with a sweet caramel sauce. Served with a slice of panna cotta. *contains caffeine, sweet caramel sauce contains dairy

Coffee Sensation

$16.99Out of stock

IM Original coffee-flavored shaved ice with sweet caramel sauce paired with caramelized tapioca. Served with a slice of panna cotta and a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream.

Fresh Mango Sensation

Fresh Mango Sensation

$18.99

IM Original fresh mango-flavored shaved ice with fresh mangoes drenched in fresh mango puree. Served with a slice of panna cotta and a scoop of fresh mango sorbet.

Fresh Strawberry Sensation

Fresh Strawberry Sensation

$18.99

IM Original fresh strawberry flavored shaved ice with fresh strawberries drenched in fresh strawberry puree. Served with a slice of panna cotta, a scoop of fresh strawberry sherbet. *strawberry sensation ice block contains dairy

Unicorn Sensation

Unicorn Sensation

$14.99+Out of stock

Our original Calpico flavored shaved ice paired with fresh whipped cream and caramelized tapioca. *Calpico contains dairy and artificial flavorings, contains no caffeine.

IM Freeze

Fresh Mango Sorbet

Fresh Mango Sorbet

$10.99

A large scoop of fresh mango sorbet served with fresh mango and fresh mango puree with condensed milk drizzled on top.

Fresh Strawberry Sherbet

Fresh Strawberry Sherbet

$10.99

A large scoop of fresh strawberry sherbet served with fresh strawberry and fresh strawberry puree with condensed milk drizzled on top.

IM By-The-Scoop

Cookies and Cream By-The-Scoop

$3.99

A scoop of cookies and cream ice cream.

Mango By-The-Scoop Sorbet

$3.99

A scoop of fresh mango sorbet topped with fresh mango puree.

Strawberry By-The-Scoop Sherbet

$3.99

A scoop of fresh strawberry sherbet topped with fresh strawberry puree.

IM Add-On Toppings

IM Toppings

Caramelized Tapioca

$1.99

A side order of caramelized tapioca.

Condensed Milk

$0.99

A side order of condensed milk.

Fresh Mango & Fresh Mango Puree

$3.99

Fresh-cut mangoes drenched in fresh mango puree.

Fresh Strawberry & Fresh Strawberry Puree

$3.99

Fresh-cut strawberries drenched in fresh strawberry puree.

Lime Konjac Jelly

$1.99

A side order of lime konjac.

Litchi Jelly

$1.99

A side order of litchi jelly.

Magic Boba

$1.99

Panna Cotta

$2.99

A side order of our original panna cotta.

Pineapple Jelly

$1.99

A side order of pineapple jelly.

IM Beverages

IM Simply Tea

Black Gold Oolong Tea

Black Gold Oolong Tea

$4.99

Roasted Taiwanese Black Gold Oolong Tea. Paired with IM Black Gold Oolong Tea ice cubes so that your tea will never lose flavor.

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.99

Taiwanese Jasmine Tea. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes so that your tea will never lose flavor.

IM Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.99

Jasmine tea with a non-dairy creamer. Paired with IM Jasmine tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.99

Black gold oolong tea with a dairy-free creamer. Paired with IM Black Gold Oolong tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.

IM Bubble Tea

Jasmine Bubble Milk Tea

$6.99

Jasmine tea with a dairy-free creamer and our caramelized tapioca. Paired with IM Jasmine tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.

Oolong Bubble Milk Tea

Oolong Bubble Milk Tea

$6.99

Black Gold Oolong Tea with a dairy-free creamer and our caramelized tapioca. Paired with IM Black Gold Oolong Tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.

IM Fruit Tea

Fresh Grape Jasmine Tea

Fresh Grape Jasmine Tea

$7.99

Jasmine tea and grape syrup with fresh grapes and magic boba. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.

Fresh Lime Jasmine Tea

Fresh Lime Jasmine Tea

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh lime juice with jasmine tea and lime konjac jelly. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.

Fresh Orange Jasmine Tea

Fresh Orange Jasmine Tea

$7.99

Jasmine tea, fresh orange juice, and fresh orange with magic boba. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.

IM Blended Fruit Tea

Fresh Grape Creme

Fresh Grape Creme

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh grapes and grape syrup, blended with jasmine tea and ice, paired with magic boba, and topped with fresh milk foam.

Fresh Mango Creme

Fresh Mango Creme

$8.99

Fresh mango with fresh mango purée blended with jasmine tea and ice, paired with magic boba and lime konjac jelly, topped with fresh milk foam.

IM Latte

Black Gold Oolong Latte

Black Gold Oolong Latte

$7.99Out of stock

Black Gold Oolong tea with oat milk paired with caramelized tapioca.

Fresh Strawberry Latte

Fresh Strawberry Latte

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh strawberries and fresh strawberry puree with oat milk, topped with fresh milk foam.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1997 ICE MONSTER has strived to deliver "Simply Happiness". Our shaved ice desserts and hand crafted drinks are made with care and attention to detail for our guests enjoyment across the globe.

Location

1112 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

