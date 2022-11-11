Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

1,649 Reviews

$$

110 Riberia St

St. Augustine, FL 32084

To-Go Cocktail Menu

PLEASE NOTE: ***Order Pick up times must be between 4pm and 7:30pm.***
Sidewinder Fang Small (Serves 2)

$18.00

Dark Rum, Demerara Rum, Passionfruit, Orange Juice, Lime

Sidewinder Fang Large (Serves 4)

$30.00

Dark Rum, Demerara Rum, Passionfruit, Orange Juice, Lime

Lolita Small (Serves 2)

$18.00

St Augustine Vodka,St Germain,Lemon, Grapfruit, Peychauds Bitters

Lolita Large (Serves 4)

$30.00

St Augustine Vodka,St Germain,Lemon, Grapfruit, Peychauds Bitters

Tommy’s Margarita Small (Serves 2)

$18.00

Tequila, Lime, Agave

Tommy’s Margarita Large (Serves 4)

$30.00

Tequila, Lime, Agave

Barrel Aged Cocktail (Serves 8)

$45.00

Woodford Reserve, Balcones Rumble, China China, Meletti

Old Fashioned Small (Serves 4)

$20.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Sugar, Angostura, Orange Zest

Old Fashioned Large (Serves 8)

$35.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Sugar, Angostura, Orange Zest

Unusual Negroni (Serves 3)

$20.00

Gin, Aperol, Lillet, Sea Salt

Wine Bottles

PLEASE NOTE: ***Order Pick up times must be between 4pm and 7:30pm.***

Milbrandt Merlot

$18.00

Red Wine Bottle

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$20.00

Red Wine Bottle

Slingshot Cabernet

$22.00

Red Wine Bottle

Berton Sauvignon Blanc.

$18.00

White Wine Bottle

Meiomi Chardonnay

$20.00

White Wine Bottle

The Withers Rose

$25.00

White Wine Bottle

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$20.00

White Wine Bottle

Beer (6 Pack)

PLEASE NOTE: ***Order Pick up times must be between 4pm and 7:30pm.***

Jai Alai IPA

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Tecate

$15.00

6 pack of beer.

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Scout Dog Red Ale

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Bold City Dukes Brown Ale

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Killer Whale Cream Ale

$18.00

6 pack of beer.

Spirits By The Bottle

PLEASE NOTE: ***Order Pick up times must be between 4pm and 7:30pm.***

Old Forester Bourbon(1liter)

$24.00

Whiskey by the bottle

Old Forester Rye(1 liter)

$26.00

Whiskey by the bottle

Angels Envy Port Bourbon

$51.00

Bourbon by the bottle

Bastille French Whiskey

$39.00

Whiskey by the bottle

Bulleit Bourbon(1 liter)

$43.00

Bourbon by the bottle

George Dickel #8 Sourmash Whiskey

$35.00

Whiskey by the bottle

High West American Prarie

$44.00

Whiskey by the bottle

St. Augustine Florida Straight

$50.00

Whiskey by the bottle

Suntory Toki

$41.00

Whiskey by the bottle

Monkey Shoulder

$36.00

Whiskey by the bottle

St Augustine Vodka

$28.00

Vodka by the bottle

Wodka Vodka(1 liter)

$18.00

Vodka by the bottle

Ketel 1 Vodka(1 liter)

$42.00

Vodka by the bottle

St Augustine New World Gin

$32.00

Gin by the bottle

Beef Eater(1 liter)

$30.00

Gin by the bottle

Nautical Gin

$25.00

Gin by the bottle

St Augustine Rum

$35.00

Rum by the bottle

Smith & Cross

$35.00

Rum by the bottle

Hamilton Pot Still Black

$25.00

Rum by the bottle

Hamilton 86 Demerara River

$25.00

Rum by the bottle

Avua Amburana

$45.00Out of stock

Rum by the bottle

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$32.00

Rum by the bottle

Rhum Barbancourt 150 Anos

$600.00

Rum by the bottle

Dinner Bar Snacks

Fish Dip

$17.00

Fries

$9.00

Chips

$2.50

Pimento

$13.00

Pork Sliders

$15.00

2 Rock Shrimp Beignets

$12.00

4 Rock Shrimp Beignets

$21.00

Short Rib Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Dinner Small Plates

Cup

$7.00

Bowl

$10.00

Steak Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

Chop Salad

$16.00

Beet & Avocado Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Dinner Entree

1\2# Burger

$19.00

Local Fish

$39.00

Chicken and Hoes

$27.00

Bucatini Al Nero

$24.00

Short Rib

$39.00

Mushroom Risotto

$27.00

Beef Wellington

$39.00

Tenderloin

$45.00Out of stock
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

110 Riberia St, St. Augustine, FL 32084

