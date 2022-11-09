Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iceberg Drive Inn - Santaquin

review star

No reviews yet

34 Highland Drive

Santaquin, UT 84655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iceburger Combo
Mini Shake
Kids Jr Cheeseburger

Ice Cream

Kids Shake

$4.89

A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)

Mini Shake

Mini Shake

$5.39

The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.

Regular Shake

Regular Shake

$5.89

Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.

Small Cone.

Small Cone.

$1.89

Our small cone. Choose chocolate, vanilla or twist. Have us chocolate dip it to make it even better.

Large Cone.

Large Cone.

$2.49

Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!

Sundae

Sundae

$4.99

Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional

Float

$4.49

Choose your favorite soda flavor and we will add some of our signature vanilla soft serve. 20 oz.

Freeze

$4.49

Choose your favorite soda and we mix it with vanilla for a tasty treat you can drink thru a straw.

Bag of Ice

$2.69

Burgers and Sandwiches

Iceburger

Iceburger

$5.89

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese

Double Iceburger

$7.49

Our famous Iceburger. Just in a 1/2 pound version.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$6.69

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$6.99

Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.

Cordon Bleu

$7.59

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy patty. We then melt ham and swiss together and place on top of the chicken patty. We include our white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little bit of mustard. A customer favorite!

Fish Sandwich

$5.99
Footlong

Footlong

$5.69Out of stock

We split a 1/3 lb hot dog and cook it right on the grill. Served with a toasted bun and your choice of condiments.

BLT

$5.49

A traditional BLT on texas toast with 4 strips of crispy bacon.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Two slices of texas toast that we butter and toast on the grill. Add two slices of melted american cheese and you have yourself a classic treat!

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.89

Two slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast. We then add slices of ham and melt it all together. Gooey goodness.

Jr Cheeseburger

$2.99

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Jr Hamburger

$2.79

Our kids burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Combos

Iceburger Combo

Iceburger Combo

$9.99

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Double Iceburger Combo

Double Iceburger Combo

$12.49

Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Pastrami Combo

Pastrami Combo

$10.99

We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Rodeo Combo

Rodeo Combo

$10.49

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Hickory Combo

Hickory Combo

$11.49

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Chicken Cordon Combo

$12.49

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We melt ham and swiss on the grill before combining it with the chicken, white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little mustard. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Footlong Combo

Footlong Combo

$9.79Out of stock

We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

BLT Combo

$10.29

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then mayo, lettuce, tomato and 4 slices of crispy bacon. Choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.99

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Ham and Cheese Combo

$10.29

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Fried Foods

Fries

Fries

$2.49
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.49

Extra large serving of our famous fries. And always served with our amazing fry sauce.

Frings

Frings

$4.29

Cant decide? Try our half order of fries and a half order of our hand breaded rings

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.39

We take the biggest onion we can find, cut it half and then hand bread them in our stores every day. So fresh and tasty. Served with our homemade fry sauce

Zucchini Strips

Zucchini Strips

$4.39

We hand cut zucchini and bread them in the store every day. Still with a bit of crisp and served with cool ranch dressing.

Tots

Tots

$3.29

Classic tots! Served with our homemade fry sauce.

Ranch Tots

Ranch Tots

$4.29

Fresh cooked tots that we toss in a Hidden Valley Ranch powder. Super tasty.

Cajun Tots

Cajun Tots

$4.29

Tots straight from the fryer that we toss in a cajun seasoning. Not too spicy, but a little bit of kick. Served with cool ranch dressing.

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$3.89

Fresh fries tossed in a cajun seasoning and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$3.89

Fries tossed in a Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69

Crinkle cut sweet potato with our famous fry sauce. For an extra treat ask for some marshmallow creme dipping sauce.

Corndog

$1.99

Fresh from the fryer corndog. Hot and crispy.

Pickle Chips

$4.49

Deep fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$4.49

5 breaded mozz sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.

Extra Sauces

Dinners

3 pieces of breaded fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Choose fries or upgrade to another side choice.
Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$9.99

4 fresh cooked chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to our onion rings, tots or any of our other tasty sides.

Chicken Dinner Combo

Chicken Dinner Combo

$10.99

Our chicken dinner with a drink. Upgrade to one of our famous thick shakes in over 50 flavors.

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$11.89

3 pieces of crispy fried fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Includes fries or your can upgrade to one of our other tasty sides.

Fish Dinner Combo

Fish Dinner Combo

$12.89

Our fish dinner paired with a 20 oz soda. Upgrade the soda to a Famous Thick Shake

Ex Chicken Strip

$2.99

Single chicken strip with your choice of dipping sauce.

Ex Fish Piece

$3.99

A crispy piece of fish served with home made tartar.

Extra Sauces

Drinks

12 oz soda

Kids Drink

$1.79
Small Drink

Small Drink

$1.99

16 oz of your favorite drink.

Med Drink

$2.39

20 oz drink

Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.69

32 oz of your favorite soda

Xlarge Drink (foam)

$3.19Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.49

Water Cup

Kids Meals.

Our kids meal comes with a jr. cheeseburger, fries, fry sauce, 12 oz drink and a choices of a small vanilla, chocolate or twist cone. Kids will love this.
Kids Jr Cheeseburger

Kids Jr Cheeseburger

$5.99

Our kids meal comes with a jr. cheeseburger, fry, fry sauce, 12 oz soda and your choice of a small vanilla, chocolate or twist cone.

Kids Jr Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corndog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Utah tradition since 1960! Iceberg Drive Inn is loved for our burgers, fries, onion rings and most of all our famous thick shakes

Location

34 Highland Drive, Santaquin, UT 84655

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wee Blu Inn Bar and Grill
orange star5.0 • 17
39 N Main St Payson, UT 84651
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough - Spanish Fork
orange starNo Reviews
1289 North Canyon Creek Parkway Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina - Springville
orange starNo Reviews
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4 Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Ginger's Garden Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
188 South Main Street Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
orange starNo Reviews
410 S 400 E Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Zubs Pizza & Subs - 520 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,310
520 N Main St Springvile, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Santaquin
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston