Icebergs of N2 By DaVill 521 W Diversey Pkwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Made to order ice cream and bakery items
Location
521 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olor Coffee Bar Broadway - 2811 North Broadway
No Reviews
2811 North Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurant