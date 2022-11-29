North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Brewpubs & Breweries

North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing N MAIN

review star

No reviews yet

3231 North Main St

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
HOT
New Mexico Pizza

Non-Alcoholic

Sprite

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Draft Beer To-Go

Arctic Amber Ale

$9.00+

Cranucopia Kettle Sour

$10.00+

Cumulo Hazy IPA

$10.00+

Designer Bock

$12.00+

Drunken Dunkel Lager

$9.00+

Frostbite IPA

$9.00+

All Dogs Go To Hefen

$9.00+

Hopsicle Hazy IPA

$10.00+

Icebox Light Lager

$9.00+

Ice-olation Brown Ale

$9.00+

Mexican Lager

$9.00+

Oatmeal Stout

$9.00+

Orange Prickly Pear Seltzer

$9.00+

New Growler

$5.00

Own Growler

Swap Icebox Growler

Packaged To-Go

4-Pack All Dogs Go To Hefen

$11.00

4-Pack Arctic Amber

$11.00

4-Pack Cranucopia Sour

$13.00

4-Pack Cumulo Hazy IPA

$13.00

4-Pack Drunken Dunkel

$11.00

4-Pack Frostbite

$12.00

4-Pack Hopsicle

$13.00

6-Pack Mexican Lager

$11.00

Appetizers

Cheesy Flat Bread

$6.00

Sweet Dough Knots

$5.00

Savory Dough Knots

$5.00

Mushroom Bites

$6.00

Wings

1/2 & 1/2

$9.00

ASIAN

$9.00

BBQ

$9.00

HOT

$9.00

LEMON PEPPER

$9.00

NAKED

$9.00

HOT LEMON

$10.00

Honey butter

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

Balboa Pizza

$14.00+

Cheese Pizza

$9.00+

Green Chile Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00+

Italian Pizza

$12.00+

Margherita Pizza

$10.00+

New Mexico Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00+

Veggie Pizza

$12.00+

1/2 & 1/2

$0.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Greek

$13.00+

Pesto

$13.00+

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Asian

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Glassware

64oz. Logo Growler

$5.00

Logo Belgian Glass

$5.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

NMBG Can Glass

$5.00

Misc

3" Icebox Sticker

$0.50

Blue Koozie

$1.00

Dog Bandana - White

$10.00

Icebox Facemask/Gaitor

$10.00

Mid-Pro All Black Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Visit our neighborhood taproom serving our great Icebox craft beer along with house-made pizza, wings, and sharables for the whole table!

Location

3231 North Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Directions

Gallery
North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bosque Brewing - 2102 Telshor Ct
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Telshor Ct Las Cruces, NM 88011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Cruces

Salud! de Mesilla - Mesilla New Mexico
orange star4.5 • 1,244
1800 Avenida de Mesilla Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Don Felix Cafe - 2290 Calle De Parian
orange star4.2 • 277
2290 Calle De Parian Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 501-Las Cruces
orange star4.0 • 49
1020 N Telshor Blvd Las Cruces, NM 88011
View restaurantnext
Kind Bread Company
orange star4.7 • 37
201 South Solano Suite G Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0341 - Las Cruces, NM
orange star5.0 • 14
540 Walton Blvd Las Cruces, NM 88001
View restaurantnext
Dry Point Distillers
orange star5.0 • 1
1680 Calle de Alvarez Ste C Las Cruces, NM 88005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Cruces
El Paso
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston