Restaurant info

Icebox Cafe’s latest location in Hallandale Beach, features an extraordinary and dynamic facility including a large dining room with art installations and murals, a greenhouse, plaza for outdoor entertainment and a large commercial kitchen to accommodate all types of special events. Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach features an approachable menu stacked with classic favorites including a variety of burgers with unique flavor profiles, a collection of comfort appetizers with a twist and our signature dinner dishes. Diners can also choose from a large variety of craft beers on tap or bottled. Our award-winning food and desserts, happy hour and full bar service make Icebox Cafe a staple in South Florida since 1998.

