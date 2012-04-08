Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bakeries

Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)

131 Reviews

$$

219 NE 3RD ST

Phone 754-777-7255

HALLANDALE, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Icebox Cafe Burger
Green Curry Bowl
Cobb Salad

Soups & Salads

Spicy Thai Coconut Soup

$9.00

Black Chix Bowl

$19.00

Avocado & Seed Salad

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crab and Avocado Salad

$22.00

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$8.00

PF Arugula

$5.00

PF Mixed Greens

$5.00

Specialties

Wasabi Crusted Salmon

$24.00

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Curried Chicken Breast

$24.00

Mahi Tacos Entree

$18.00

Grilled Chicken + Side

$17.00

Milanese + Side

$19.00

Demi Pork Chop

$27.00

PF Blk Chx Breast

$15.00

PF Omelet

$15.00

PF Chx Pillard Grilled

$15.00

PF Chx Pillaerd Milanese

$15.00

PF Citrus Poached Salmon

$17.00

PF Greek Burger

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Icebox Cafe Burger

$19.00

Rajun Cajun Burger

$19.00

Faroe Islands Salmon Burger

$19.00

Falafel Wrap

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Cowboy Chix Sandwich

$22.00

Mah Mahi Sammi

$21.00

Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Pad Thai Quinoa

$7.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Cilantro Rice

$7.00

Truffle fries

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Plain Quinoa

$6.00

Side Arugula

$7.00

Cauliflower Rice/Beans

$7.00

Side Mixed Greens

$7.00

Side Avocado 1\2

$3.00

Side Fruit

$7.00

$ Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Cakes/Pies

Chocolate Delight

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Coconut Buttercream

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Oreo

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Guava Cake

$8.00

Thres Leches

$8.00

Choc Layer

$8.50

3 Sampler

$18.00

5 Sampler

$24.00

Cake of the month

$8.50

German Chocolate

$8.50

Flourless Choc Suf

$8.00

PF Dessert Slice

$5.00

Rainbow Cake

$9.50

Cookies/Brownies

Choc Chip

$3.50

Brownie

$4.00

Dream Bar

$4.50

Macaroons

$12.00

Whole cakes

Carrot Cake Whole

$55.00

Thres leches

$55.00

Coconut buttercream

$60.00

Chocolate delight

$70.00

Key lime pie

$55.00

Guava

$55.00

Chocolate layer

$60.00

Oreo

$55.00

Almond Pist

$60.00

Red Velvet

$60.00

Ice cream

Ice cream

$3.00

N/A Bev

Arnold palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Evian Large

$6.50

Evian Small

$4.00

Ferrarelle

$4.00

Ferrarelle Large Spark

$6.50

Fuze Tea

$2.95

Gingerale

$3.50

Green tea carafe

$7.00

Iced tea

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Non Alc Cocktail

$8.00

Juice

Orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Grapefruit juice

$3.50

Pure Green by Pure Green

$9.00

Rocking Beet by Pure Green

$9.00

Soul Kick by Pure Green

$9.00

Golden Girl

$9.00

Melon Hydr8

$9.00

Blue Biotic Shot

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Late

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Affogatto

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light - Bottle

$7.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken - Bottle

$7.00

NA - Heineken 00 - Bottle

$7.00

Corona Extra - Bottle

$8.00

Guiness - Can

$9.00

Uniboue a Tout - Bottle

$9.00

Tucher Weiss - Bottle

$9.00

MOD

Side PT Sauce

Side Garlic Aioli

Side Lemon Basil

Side Ranch

Curry Sauce

Sd BBQ Sauce

Sd Buffalo Sauce

Sd 1000 Island

Sd Bbq

Sd Jerk Bbq

Sd Tahini

Sd Herb Aioli (Salm Burger)

Sd Whipped Crm Cheese (Ricotta Pan)

$1.00

Sd Butterscotch

Side Chipotle Ranch

Sd Green Curry

Sd Demi Glaze

Goyoza Chips

$2.00

Dinner Side Bread Multigrain

$2.00

Dinner Side Multigrain

$1.00

Side bagel chips

$2.00

Extra Berries

$3.00

Sub Gluten Free$

$2.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Add Spinach

$1.50

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Extra's

Cutlery

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Salt

Pepper

Jam

Honey

Napkins

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Parm

$9.00

Mini Milanase

$9.00

Kid Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kids Parpadelle & Meatballs

$11.00

Red

GL - Pinot Noir - DeLoach

$13.00

GL - Malbec - Alta Vista

$13.00

GL - Malbec - Terrazas Reserva

$15.00

GL. Cab. Sauv. Franciscan

$15.00

GL. Red Blend. Gundlach - Bumdschu

$12.00

GL. Brancaia TRE

$15.00

Bottle- Pinot Noir - DeLoach

$48.00

Bottle - Pinot Noir - Ken Wright

$58.00

Bottle - Malbec - Alta Vista

$48.00

Bottle- Malbec- Terrazas Reserva

$60.00

Bottle - Cab. Sauv. Franciscan

$58.00

Bottle - Cab. Sauv. - DAOU Reserve

$82.00

Bottle - Blend - Gundlach- Bumdschu

$45.00

Bottle- Blend - Orin Swift Abstract

$70.00

Bottle - Brancia

$59.00

GL Deloach PN

$13.00

GL Las Mulas Cab

$9.00

BTL Las Mulas CAB

$28.00

Champagne- Sparkling- Rose

Glass - Pose

$10.00

Glass - Moscato d'Asti, Michele Chiarlo

$13.00

Glass - Prosecco, Caviochioli 1928

$13.00

Glass - Sparkling Rose, Pink Flamingo

$14.00

Glass - Rose - DAOU Family Estate

$13.00

Bottle - Champagne - Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$125.00

Bottle - Champagne - Poper-Heidsieck

$80.00

Bottle - House Sparkling

$45.00

Bottle - Moscato d"Asti, Michele Chiarlo

$45.00

Bottle - Prosecco - Caviochioli 1928

$45.00

Bottle - Sparkling Rose - Pink Flamingo

$49.00

Bottle - Rose - DAOU Family Estate

$45.00

Bottle - Rose - Minuty

$55.00

GL Las Mulas Rose

$9.00

BTL Las Mulas Rose

$28.00

check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Icebox Cafe’s latest location in Hallandale Beach, features an extraordinary and dynamic facility including a large dining room with art installations and murals, a greenhouse, plaza for outdoor entertainment and a large commercial kitchen to accommodate all types of special events. Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach features an approachable menu stacked with classic favorites including a variety of burgers with unique flavor profiles, a collection of comfort appetizers with a twist and our signature dinner dishes. Diners can also choose from a large variety of craft beers on tap or bottled. Our award-winning food and desserts, happy hour and full bar service make Icebox Cafe a staple in South Florida since 1998.

Website

Location

219 NE 3RD ST, Phone 754-777-7255, HALLANDALE, FL 33009

Directions

Icebox Cafe image
Icebox Cafe image
Icebox Cafe image

